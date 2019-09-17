Jack In The Box Remains Unconvincing Despite Earnings Beat

Intensifying competition from rivals including McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A likely to impede further growth for Jack in the Box.

With no compelling initiatives from management, it is hard to see how the company's growth can be sustainable.

Introduction

Jack in the Box's (JACK) recent surge in share price after its earnings surprise seems to have given investors confidence over the company's growth prospects. However, its growth driven by short-term gimmicks is not sustainable, especially with ongoing issues with operators. With a lack of clear strategic direction from management and intensifying competition, JACK is likely to struggle in the coming quarters.

JACK operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

(Image Source: September 2018 Investor Meeting presentation)

In April, JACK’s franchisee association reiterated its call for a new CEO, arguing that they’ve been ignored in recent months despite the company’s comments otherwise. Among the operators’ biggest grievances: diminished resources and lack of strategic alignment

According to David Beshay, who operates 185 Jack in the Box restaurants in multiple states:

We are known for innovation - the previous leadership even built an innovation center. We are a leader in the industry. We have a license to innovate. But we’ve allowed this department and the marketing department to be depleted. We haven’t had a CMO who knows the business in years.

Not having a sufficient marketing leader and structure has affected top line sales at the chain.

In the company's most recent earnings Q3 2019 earnings release, shares climbed as much as ~17% from ~$74 to ~$87. The catalyst for the spike in share price is its increase in system-wide same-store sales (SSS) - a key metric for restaurants - by 2.7%, exceeding the 1.6% growth estimate, according to Consensus Metrix.

Data by YCharts

Prior to this, the stock had dropped 4.1% this year, trailing the 15% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

Data by YCharts

Analysts were upgrading or reiterating their ratings in light of JACK's earnings beat. Baird analyst David Tarantino raised his price target on JACK to $104 from $95 following better-than-expected results. The analyst noted the better comps and favorable tax rate and a promising inflection in SSS Tarantino reinforced his Outperform rating on JACK shares.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan upgraded Jack in the Box to Outperform from Neutral, and raised his price target for the shares to $105 from $75. In a research note to investors, Setyan says that in light of current same-store sales growth and margin trends, he expects investors to reassess management's fiscal 2022 EBITDA and free cash flow targets of $300 million and $175 million, respectively, as "realistic," which could ultimately result in a higher valuation.

Is this the beginning of an inflection point? Despite bullish views from these analysts, structural concerns still linger and there are several reasons to be cautious.

Limited visibility to how JACK will boost store performance

JACK has delivered on its strategic plan to boost sales with menu innovations and focusing on delivery channels. SSS growth has been driven by focused menu inventions around premium products like Buttery Jack Burgers, sauced & loaded fries, munchie mash-ups and teriyaki bowls running currently. Delivery orders have increased as JACK has undertaken third-party delivery channels to boost transactions and sales. It has partnered with DoorDash (DOORD), Postmates (POSTM), Grubhub (GRUB), and it recently added Uber Eats (UBER) to its portfolio. At the end of second quarter fiscal 2019, approximately 90% of JACK’s system was served by at least one delivery service.

(Image Source: September 2018 Investor Meeting presentation)

These initiatives are the major drivers of SSS growth. However, they only resulted in a meager system same-store sales increase of 0.8% year to date, primarily due to menu price and favorable product mix, partially offset by a decline in transactions. JACK’s 0.8% gain lags the average check for fast food, which is up 4.1% this year, according to data from MillerPulse, a restaurant industry analytics company.

Partnerships with food aggregators are risky, as they squeeze margins even tighter. Restaurants pay the services 15-30% fees for each order customers place through their platform. In addition, JACK risks cannibalizing its more profitable dine-in sales by encouraging customers to stay at home. With delivery likely cutting into margins, a 0.8% boost in SSS growth is unlikely to result in a better bottom line for its franchisees.

While these initiatives are necessary and have benefited JACK's top line, they are not sufficient, as its competitors have grown faster during the same period. We will discuss this further in the next section.

Menu innovation and delivery are standard playbook in the fast food industry. All major chains are revamping their menu with innovative items to cater to customers' demand on a periodic basis. Delivery and partnerships with food aggregators seem like a mandatory move, with all other major food chains doing the same.

Other than initiatives within the standard playbook, there is no clear sign of other compelling initiatives from management to allow JACK to gain an edge against its competitors. There is limited visibility into how same-store sales improvement and unit acceleration can be sustainable in the coming years to meet management’s expectations.

Intensifying competition from rivals, including McDonald’s (MCD) and Chick-fil-A

Competition has intensified in the fast food industry as the U.S. market for fast food has becoming increasingly saturated. Restaurants are relying heavily on promotions to get customers in the door, and lower prices at grocery stores, following a record-setting run of food deflation, have made it more attractive for many Americans to eat at home. While JACK has implemented initiatives to boost its performance, its rivals seem to have executed theirs better with similar initiatives in digitization, delivery and menu innovation.

While JACK has posted 2.7% SSS growth in the most recent quarter, its rivals have reported more impressive SSS growth of more than 6%:

Same-store sales at the Taco Bell, owned by YUM! Brands (YUM), increased 4 percent in the most recent quarter.

Chick-fil-A’s rapid growth has further increased competitive pressures in the fast food space. According to analyst Gregory Francfort:

McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), Wendy’s (WEN) and Jack In The Box Inc. will face risks in the long-term if Chick-fil-A’s rapid growth continues.

Chick-fil-A’s per store average sales for each unit are $4.7 million, “well above” $2.8 million for McDonald’s and $1.3 million to $1.8 million for most other quick-service peers, Francfort notes. The lead in per store average sales comes even though Chick-fil-A has a policy of closing on Sundays in order for employees to “rest and worship if they choose.”

Valuation

Despite JACK’s enhanced business model and recent earnings beat, risks to long-term targets which require acceleration in top line trends remain.

(Source: CapitalIQ.com)

The company's current P/E of 26.1 is near its peak since the beginning of the year. It is also much higher than the 4-year average of 23.4. The current high ratio seems to suggest overreaction from the market from its earnings and SSS growth beat, as P/E was only at about ~15.8 just before the earnings release.

With a lack of clear catalysts going forward and intensifying competition from its rivals, JACK's potential for growth in the form of unit growth and SSS growth seems limited. I believe a lower P/E below its historical average of ~20-23 seems more reasonable, meaning potential downside of ~20-30% for the share price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JACK’s strategic initiatives seem to be a notch below its competitors, as evident in weaker SSS growth compared to its rivals. The increasingly saturated and competitive fast food industry is unlikely to provide much breathing space if management does not implement radical changes to its strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.