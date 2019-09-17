A Strong America II: Forget Currency Intervention

The alternative view is to use the relative strength of the US economy to focus on longer-term objectives and build a stronger economy that can support a stronger dollar.

Most economists believe that the "time is not right" for currency intervention and that any efforts to do this have little or no chance of succeeding.

With the call for "zero or less-than-zero" interest rates, there has been growing concern about US intervention to produce a weaker dollar.

Recently, we have heard calls for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates “to zero or to less-than zero.”

The reason for this call is to devalue the US dollar so that the United States can export more goods and economic growth can increase.

This call for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates has now been followed by discussions about the possibility that the United States can intervene in foreign currency markets and drive down the value of the dollar.

Kate Davidson writes in the Wall Street Journal “In a Wall Street Journal survey this month, 78% of economists said intervention would be somewhat or very ineffective.”

In other words, a large majority of economists believe that the time is just not right for the United States government to intervene to weaken the value of the dollar.

The general sentiment is that the efforts to weaken the value of the US dollar at this time are aimed more at short-run goals, particularly the outcome of the presidential election of 2020.

Given this conclusion, the conclusion that we shouldn’t, at this time, focus upon just short-run goals, the question then arises about focusing upon longer-run goals.

Ms. Davidson quotes Fred Bergsten, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, defining the current situation: “If you were serious about trying to reduce the U.S. trade deficit, you would have to find a way to weaken the exchange rate of the dollar.”

Going further, Ms. Davidson quotes Mr. Bergsten and others as saying, “The primary challenges are twofold: Any effort to weaken the dollar would be working against current market forces and would be unlikely to draw international support, raising doubts about its effectiveness.”

As I have written repeatedly, market participants seem to want a strong US dollar. Almost anything US policymakers do to strengthen the US economy is met by an immediate increase in the value for the dollar.

Furthermore, any effort to weaken the value of the dollar “would be running up against economic fundamentals and political reality,” Mr. Bergsten said.

The United States economy is one of the strongest in the world right now. Even though the growth rate of the economy is expected (by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System) to be only 2.1 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year, it is in far better shape than, say, the European Union. Also, the US economy is in relatively better shape than is the Chinese economy.

The problem with the US politicians is the “low” rate of growth of the US economy by historical standards. Even though the US economy now has the lowest unemployment it has experienced in fifty years and despite the fact that the labor force participation rate is rising along with wages, pessimism exists about the rate at which the economy seems to be growing.

I have tried to address this in an earlier post by suggesting that “Maybe We Are Not Looking At The Right Things.” Maybe, because of the technological makeup of the economy, the macro-economic data that we put so much emphasis on are not really reflecting the condition of the economy. But, that is another story.

The point is, however, that right now, the United States economy is doing relatively well. As a consequence of this, maybe the US government should be focusing upon longer-run goals than short-term goals, especially who is going to get elected in the 2020 presidential election.

It might even be the case that if some politicians started to push policies that dealt with the longer-run, the electorate might find this refreshing and even of benefit to the future of the country.

Now is the time, while the US is obviously at the top in terms of economic growth, to build US productive strength rather than argue about using short-term “gimmicks,” like reducing the value of the US dollar, to try and attract attention and possibly gain a few more votes.

It is true that a really strong nation, one whose economy is leading in productivity and competitive capability, is accompanied by a strong currency.

Paul Volcker, former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, has stated that the most important price in a country is the price of its currency in foreign exchange markets. And, a strong price is reflective of a strong economy. (See Volcker’s book “Changing Fortunes: The World’s Money and the Threat to American Leadership.)

And what is needed to keep America strong and competitive in today’s world?

Support for longer-range objectives like a modern, efficient infrastructure; an education system that is leading the world and is inclusive in the sense of dealing with retraining and individual mobility; a support system that doesn’t leave some people stranded; and an environment conducive to innovation and change.

It seems to me that programs dealing with these areas have been major contributors to the growth and prosperity of the United States over time and have created an environment, over time, that has resulted in the United States being a strong leader in the world.

And, as Steven Pinker has pointed out in his recent book “Enlightenment Now,” longer-term efforts like these have produced major advances throughout, even though the results have not contributed so much to aggregate measures, measures that can produce a lot of despair and disappointment.

In fact, it might be a good idea to pick up some of Pinker’s optimism about what America can achieve.

The United States economy is doing relatively well. It has its problems, but we need to focus on what is working and the longer-term policies that can produce the incentives to make things work better. I am afraid of just concentrating on short-run objectives will cause more harm than good.

As I complete writing this post, the US dollar has strengthened to where it only takes about $1.10 to buy one euro.

Market participants seem to want a strong dollar.

US politicians should give them a strong dollar and the optimism to believe that economic policies will be forthcoming to continue to produce a strong dollar in world markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.