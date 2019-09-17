CytoDyn: Passing PRO-140 Milestones While Generating More

The company continues to pass significant milestones while adding a few more to the list. I recap two lists of expected milestones and see where we stand.

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) held its annual meeting of shareholders on September 12th, where the typical counting of votes for the board and customary announcements were made. However, the bulk of the meeting was devoted to CEO Dr. Nader Pourhassan’s presentation on the state of the company. Dr. Pourhassan recapped the company’s history and PRO-140’s journey through the FDA. However, it was his dialogue about the future of PRO-140 that has me very optimistic about my speculative CYDY position. Some may see Dr. Pourhassan’s statements to be more of a pep rally rather than a conventional statement; however, he has plenty to be excited about. As I listened to the conference call, I spent some time browsing recent company press releases and I was surprised to see so many positive updates from the company. Some may say that the number of press releases is just the company trying to create some hype around the stock, which may be true. However, these press releases are not weak events and regurgitated information. CytoDyn and PRO-140 are making serious headway in HIV and expanding into other areas. Yet, the stock is still range-bound and is trading around $0.40 per share with a $151M market cap. Seeing the company make impressive progress while the share price remains flat can be disheartening for the longstanding CYDY investor. However, I believe the market will soon be forced to pay attention to CYDY in the coming months and quarters as the company continues to pass monumental milestones including a PRO-140 partnership, BLA submission, potential FDA approval, and a slew of pipeline catalysts.

I intend to review the recent milestones and highlight some of the key milestones that are waiting in the future. Finally, I reveal my updated plans for my speculative position as we close out 2019 and head into 2020.

PRO-140 Overview

CytoDyn’s flagship product candidate PRO-140 (leronlimab) blocks the access of the principal HIV subtype into T-cells by concealing the CCR5 receptor. PRO-140 has revealed impressive efficacy in preventing HIV entry without interfering with ordinary immune responses. PRO-140 has achieved its primary endpoint in the pivotal trial in a combination therapy. In addition, PRO-140 is in a Phase III study as a monotherapy, which could be the first single-agent HIV therapy ever. In addition to HIV, PRO-140 is in a Phase II study for the prevention of graft vs. host disease “GvHD.” Moreover, CytoDyn has moved PRO-140 into oncology as a treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer “mTNBC” and colorectal cancer. Into the bargain, the company plans on deploying PRO-140 against NASH.

On March 18th, the company proclaimed that it had submitted the non-clinical portion of its BLA by means of the FDA’s Rolling Review procedure. This was one of three sections of the BLA for PRO-140, which is in a rolling review of the BLA (Figure 1). This permits the company to submit discrete sections of the BLA when they are complete. This leaves the clinical and CMC portions of the BLA during the coming months.

Figure 1: PRO-140 Combination Overview (Source: CYDY)

Recent PRO-140 HIV Milestones

On August 5th, CytoDyn stated it was “granted a small business waiver of application fees” by the FDA for its BLA filing for PRO-140. Later on, in August, CytoDyn publicized an update on PRO-140’s dose-escalating HIV monotherapy trial. HIV patients received PRO-140 in either 350 mg, 525 mg, or 700 mg weekly doses. Viral load suppression post-10 weeks was 68%, 94%, and 85% with 350 mg, 525 mg, and 700 mg, correspondingly (Figure 2).

Figure 2: PRO-140 Dose Escalation (Source: CYDY)

PRO-140 in HIV is moving closer to an FDA approval and a simple fee waiver seemed to be a sign that PRO-140 is heading to the combination therapy finish line with positive momentum. As for monotherapy, the dose-escalating data showed long-term durability of the antiviral response, with six patients surpassing three years on monotherapy and an additional four patients coming close to five years with suppressed viral load. Although both of these events are not market-moving catalysts, they are moving the company closer to an FDA approval and potential label expansion as a monotherapy. The company remains on track to complete the BLA filing in September and start its monotherapy pivotal trial soon after.

Recent PRO-140 Oncology Milestones

On August 2nd, CytoDyn publicized the affirmative conclusion of PRO-140’s pre-clinical studies in colon carcinoma being conducted at the Cleveland Clinic. The data showed that rapid tumor growth is connected with CCR5 expression and that PRO-140 might be able to “suppress colon carcinoma growth in both low and high CCR5 expression tumors.”

It was only a few days later that the company proclaimed that it has treated its first mTNBC patient with PRO-140. The patient was not part of a trial but was being treated under an expanded access program with an emergency IND regulation. The Phase Ib/II clinical trial is a separate PRO-140 program for treatment-naïve mTNBC patients and has a Fast Track designation from the FDA for mTNBC.

Figure 3: PRO-140 mTNBC (Source: CYDY)

Recently, CytoDyn announced that the FDA has permitted a Phase II study to ensue for combination therapy of PRO-140 and Regorafenib in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The Phase II trial tests the combination of PRO-140 and Regorafenib with an endpoint to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in CCR5-positive metastatic colorectal cancer patients.

Investors should be encouraged by the company’s recent progress in oncology. The results from several preclinical studies in numerous cancer indications, comprising of mTNBC and mCRC. It was only a few months ago when the company started to expand into oncology. Now, the company has three PRO-140 oncology programs and is looking to initiate a few more.

Other PRO-140 Updates

On July 26th, the company confirmed a licensing agreement with IncellDX to “sell non-commercial grade quantities of PA-14 or PRO 140 for use in the development and commercialization of immunoassays for quantitative measurement of CCR5 levels on human cells.” IncellDX will be handling all the developmental, regulatory, and commercial responsibilities related to this endeavor. In return, CytoDyn will sell PRO-140 to IncellDX, which will be PRO-140’s first revenues. Recently, CytoDyn announced that it filed an IND for a Phase II clinical trial for PRO-140 in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis “NASH.” The Phase II trial will test whether PRO-140 has the ability to control the liver fibrosis associated with NASH.

PRO-140 has continued to reveal new uses and potential indications. Now, PRO-140 will be used as diagnostic and is moving forward into NASH. This supports the concept that the CCR5 is the “quarterback” of the immune system. I am interested to see what CytoDyn uncovers next.

Upcoming Milestones

Looking at figure 4 & 5 we can see that CytoDyn has several upcoming catalysts that are worth keeping an eye on. Obviously, submitting the rest of the BLA is number one, but I have to expect investors are looking forward to the partnership announcement.

Figure 4: Previous CYDY 2019 Milestones (Source: CYDY)

Besides the BLA and partnership, I am looking forward to that potential $480M in revenue in 2020. I am not sure if the company will hit the 8 INDs by year-end, but I am happy with what it has thus far.

Figure 5: CYDY Updated Milestones (Source: CYDY)

Looking at the fresh list of milestones, we can see the company has had to punt on a few of these milestones, which I believe is acceptable considering the number of balls in play.

Downside Risks

The company is dependent on PRO-140, so I expect investors to be a bit hesitant about committing to a large position until it is completely derisked in HIV. That would require an FDA approval, an advantageous label, and a brand-name commercial partner. Obviously, each of these items will generate some momentum into the share price, but I don’t expect the share price to keep its gains until all of these details are finalized and will support a blockbuster drug. The other issue comes from the stock being traded on the OTC, which deters many institutions and funds from investing. Hopefully, Dr. Pourhassan has a plan to take CYDY to a major exchange once PRO-140 is on the market but I haven’t found any evidence of him mentioning that as a goal. Last but not least, CytoDyn is still burning cash with a negative cash-flow from operations coming in around $50M. Unfortunately, the company only had $2.6M in cash at the end of May, which required the company to raise roughly $3M from private warrants and $9.1M from a warrant tender offer. These transactions resulted in over $12M in funds with about 15M shares of dilution. That extra $12M will help keep the doors open but investors need to accept that another round or two of dilution is likely.

My Views

The recent PRO-140-related updates demonstrate its massive potential in some of the most competitive indications. In addition, these updates demonstrate the company’s ability to identify PRO-140’s potential uses and it is willing to broaden its reach at a rapid rate. Moreover, the company is willing to disclose these endeavors to its shareholders frequently. As I mentioned earlier, the company is not releasing minor or irrelevant information. These updates are major milestone events for the company and PRO-140, which seem to be multiplying on a monthly basis. Each new IND, program, study, partnership, deal, or discovery has created several more potential milestones and catalysts that ought to transpire within the next 12 months. Each one of these milestones will only continue to confirm PRO-140’s potential as a paradigm-changing drug in multiple therapeutic areas.

Looking through all my current speculative biotech investments, I don’t see any other company that has a product candidate that has demonstrated such potential. Yet, most of my speculative investment companies have a higher market cap than CYDY, which is about $147M. It is very baffling to see CYDY trade at this market valuation when it is on the doorstep of a $1B+ HIV market in the next year, which could turn into a $6B+ monotherapy market (Figure 6).

Figure 6: PRO-140 HIV Market (Source: CYDY)

I believe the downside risks are going to weigh down the stock in the near term until the company has a blockbuster FDA label for PRO-140, with a blockbuster big pharma partner, with a blockbuster level acceptance by payers. The science is there, but the remaining pieces need to match the science for PRO-140 to reach that blockbuster status that investors are banking on.

Conclusion

I still see CYDY as a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity as PRO-140 prepares to enter billion-dollar a year markets. PRO-140 could be a weekly-dosed therapeutic agent that addresses HIV, oncology indications and auto-immune disorders. However, I am still going to remain conservative in my CYDY share accumulation. Consequently, I will add to my position using technicals. As we move into 2020, I will consider larger additions to my position if the company is able to secure a commercial partner before approval and if the company announces positive results in the oncology indications. I expect my CYDY position to be “full-size” by the end of Q3 of 2020. If the company records $300M in 2020, I will hold my shares for at least five years in anticipation of an acquisition. On the other hand, if the FDA denies PRO-140 in HIV in combination or fails to secure a big pharma partner for PRO-140, I will liquidate my position upon press release.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.