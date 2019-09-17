Fabrinet Will Be Range-Bound

However, temporary headwinds from industrial lasers and Huawei will lead to a couple of softer quarters.

The company is a leading contract manufacturer and well placed to benefit from the optical communications build-out.

Fabrinet (FN) is a contract manufacturer for the optical network industry and commercial lasers. They are a big company with $1.5B+ in annual sales and 11,670 full-time employees, almost all in manufacturing. Here is an idea of what they produce, from the earnings deck:

Their biggest customer is Lumentum/Oclaro, which were good for 23% of Fabrinet's sales in Q4. The company had an excellent year, summed up (Q4CC):

In FY 2019, we believe the EMS industry grew by about 7%. The optical industry grew by about 3%, and that includes 3D sensing, and we grew by about 15.5%.

One has to realize that the company doesn't sell any parts for 3D sensing, so they are not participating in that boom. The last five years have been fantastic with revenues doubling and operational improvements exceeding even that:

Data by YCharts

This is not a surprise as the world's hunger for bandwidth has grown unabated, both on the telecom as well as the datacom side and their industrial lasers have also been in demand.

The progress isn't linear, as there are periods in which either datacom or telecom demand stalls or even has one or a couple of down quarters.

Q4 results

From the earnings deck:

Results beat expectations both on the revenue as well as the (non-GAAP) earnings side with the company achieving $1 per share in earnings, $0.06 better than expectations, and revenue growth at 17.3% to $405.1M which was $5.9M better than expected.

Silicon photonics revenue rose 10% sequentially to nearly $90M in the quarter, optical communications was $2M higher at $300M. Telecom revenue was down $2M sequentially to $215M, mostly due to Huawei, while datacom was up 5% sequentially to $85M.

Non-optical communication sales increased 4% to a record $105M from Q3, with industrial lasers increasing by 9% to $53M. Revenue from new business increased 8% from Q3 to $165M and represented a new record at 41% of revenues. Here is how things evolved, from the earnings deck:

Despite these beats, the stock price tanked seriously on downbeat guidance, but has since recovered the lost terrain and then some.

Guidance

Q1 revenue will come in between $386M and $394M, which is actually down sequentially ($15M at midpoint) as the whole industrial laser business is declining by roughly 10%, and on the optical side, datacom will be down and telecom will be flat.

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin will be slightly lower than Q4, but will improve in the rest of the year towards the 12-12.5% target range and non-GAAP EPS will come in at $0.80-0.84.

The soft guidance is most likely what knocked the shares off (although they have since recovered), and the company is faced with a few headwinds from:

Industrial lasers, the decline of which will continue for "a quarter or two" as there is significant pressure from cheaper Chinese competition. Longer term, management believes this is a tailwind as it will lead more companies in this space to outsource production.

Datacom will be down a bit

Telecom will be flat

Huawei (see below)

China and Huawei

While Fabrinet doesn't have direct business with Huawei, the company is nevertheless affected and it creates a little headwind as many of their customers sell significantly to Huawei. These either can't sell certain products or they try to sell them to others, which often requires repurposing and then Fabrinet has to source some different components (Q4CC):

I wouldn’t call it a full fledge redesign, but more of an engineering change that once it goes through, it will create a component shortage that we have to go and fill.

The impact in Q4 was roughly $9M (it impacted only half of the quarter) but the repurposing mitigates some of that but creates its own problems in the form of a small and temporary supply-chain headwind right now as the company has to source different parts which might be scarce. With respect to the impact on Q1, management had this to say (Q4CC):

our customers are working through the restart of certain shipments to Huawei. With this, we expect the timing of changes in supply chains to temporarily impact some of our optical communications business in the first quarter... We believe that the impact of these supply chain resets will be temporary and we remain very optimistic over the longer-term.

In principle, the trade war should be a positive for Fabrinet as they manufacture everything in Thailand and their customers are slow in moving their supply chains out of China (Q4CC):

When a customer decides to read to move their supply chain, let’s say, from China to Thailand, it can take, I would say, best case, six months, probably more like nine months, maybe even up to a year. And the pacing item is usually not at the speed at which we can move the product. The pacing item is usually the qualification cycle with their customers.

With their main production facilities in the US and Thailand (earnings deck):

The company might very well benefit from increased trade tensions as there are a number of customers who indicated they are thinking about moving their supply chain out of China and into Thailand.

They are not in a rush though, which is understandable given the volatile nature of the trade talks. And even if they decide to move, it will take at least 6-12 months to complete, due to qualification cycles with their customers, among other things.

Margins

From the earnings deck:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 11.8%, 30bp lower sequentially due to:

The Huawei ban.

The cost of moving of business from Infinera from Berlin to their Thai facility, taking a lot of inventory from Berlin, for instance. And production in Thailand requires one or two quarters to ramp up.

A merit increase for all employees on June 1.

The stand-out feature is the non-GAAP operational margin at 9.1%. While that's down 40bp (or $1.2M) sequentially as the company incurred some restructuring cost and hired an EVP for S&M, it's up considerably from last year as the company's cost-cutting program is delivering results.

The cost-cutting program is aiming to use the floor space at production facilities much more efficiently (with the goal of halving the number of people and space required while doubling the output). This will even push out the build-out of the next building in Chonburi to fiscal 2021.

Management believes going forward, operating expenses will be around $11.3M-11.5M a quarter.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company is enjoying a cash bonanza from the beginnings of last year, which is a main driver of the share price. The present fiscal year (which has started in July) looks slightly less exuberant as cash flows will suffer a little from the slow ramp in the Infenera production move from Berlin to Thailand (Q4CC):

So I will say, in the next two, three quarters, we will see a dip in our cash flow.

Speaking of cash bonanza, the company is sitting on $444.7M of cash and investments, from the earnings deck:

Stock-based compensation is hardly excessive and dilution not a problem, also because of considerable buybacks last year.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation multiples have been remarkably stable and we don't really see the shares as being overvalued.

Analysts expect EPS to come in at $3.08 this (fiscal) year (ending in June 2020) rising to $3.48 the next or $4.28, depending on where you look. Only in the latter case would it exceed 2019 EPS which came in at $3.81.

Conclusion

With the shares having recovered from the post Q4CC sell-off, we see little reason to rush into buying them. There is a longer-term case to be made for Fabrinet, which is that they are cutting-edge and produce lots of cash flow while having a rock-solid balance sheet.

They should benefit from having little presence in China although these things can change on a whim. The cost-cutting efforts are another driver and at some point the laser business will recover as well.

But we see the shares range-bound for the near future and we think the shares are probably nearer the higher end than the lower end right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.