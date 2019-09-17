Dividend Increases: September 9-13, 2019

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheets stocks

In the last week, two companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context.)

New Jersey Resources (NJR)

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Wall, New Jersey, NJR is an energy services holding company that provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. NJR operates in several business segments, including Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Retail Services, Midstream, and Home Services. Recently, NJR increased its quarterly dividend to 31.25¢ per share, an increase of 6.84% over the prior dividend of 29.25¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 20 can expect the dividend to be paid on October 1.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Incorporated in 1987 and based in New York, New York, PM manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products in more than 180 markets outside the United States. The company owns 7 of the world’s top 15 international cigarette brands, including Marlboro, the number one cigarette brand worldwide. PM will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, an increase of 2.63% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable October 11, with an ex-dividend date of September 24.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for this week's dividend raisers, NJR and PM.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas, depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

NJR's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NJR in October 2009 would have returned 11.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PM's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in PM in January 2010 would have returned 8.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 17-30, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs. 5-Yr. DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date Agree Realty Corp. ADC 3.18% $71.78 7 5.40% $2.28 09/26 10/11 Armada Hoffler Properties AHH 4.63% $18.16 7 37.60% $0.84 09/24 10/03 Altra Industrial Motion AIMC 2.27% $30.02 7 14.90% $0.68 09/17 10/02 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 3.93% $28.53 6 5.90% $1.12 09/27 10/15 Air Products and Chemicals APD 2.12% $218.42 37 8.90% $4.64 09/30 11/11 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE 2.63% $151.91 9 8.00% $4.00 09/27 10/15 Broadcom AVGO 3.65% $290.06 9 55.10% $10.60 09/20 10/01 BancFirst BANF 2.21% $57.92 26 9.50% $1.28 09/27 10/15 Best Buy BBY 2.92% $68.59 16 21.50% $2.00 09/18 10/10 Franklin Resources BEN 3.51% $29.63 39 18.70% $1.04 09/27 10/11 B&G Foods BGS 9.61% $19.78 8 9.60% $1.90 09/27 10/30 Cardinal Health CAH 3.99% $48.25 23 10.20% $1.92 09/30 10/15 Chubb CB 1.89% $158.65 26 7.60% $3.00 09/19 10/11 Cincinnati Financial CINF 1.99% $112.45 59 4.90% $2.24 09/17 10/15 CyrusOne CONE 2.70% $74.09 7 30.30% $2.00 09/26 10/11 CoreSite Realty COR 4.29% $113.66 10 30.10% $4.88 09/27 10/15 CubeSmart CUBE 3.67% $34.84 9 22.20% $1.28 09/30 10/15 Douglas Emmett DEI 2.48% $42.00 9 6.80% $1.04 09/27 10/16 Amdocs DOX 1.72% $66.33 8 13.30% $1.14 09/27 10/25 EastGroup Properties EGP 2.39% $125.48 8 4.30% $3.00 09/27 10/15 Encompass Health EHC 1.75% $64.14 7 42.00% $1.12 09/30 10/15 Edison International EIX 3.41% $71.80 16 12.40% $2.45 09/27 10/31 Equity Lifestyle Properties ELS 1.86% $131.55 15 17.20% $2.45 09/26 10/11 Eversource Energy ES 2.60% $82.45 21 6.60% $2.14 09/19 09/30 Essex Property Trust ESS 2.41% $323.51 25 9.20% $7.80 09/27 10/15 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI 2.78% $20.11 7 33.90% $0.56 09/26 10/08 First Industrial Realty Trust FR 2.35% $39.13 7 59.00% $0.92 09/27 10/21 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 3.12% $134.57 52 6.20% $4.20 09/20 10/15 Getty Realty GTY 4.30% $32.54 7 12.00% $1.40 09/18 10/03 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 2.42% $124.06 17 14.70% $3.00 09/20 10/04 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.64% $67.21 10 13.80% $1.10 09/27 10/15 Illinois Tool Works ITW 2.70% $158.50 45 16.40% $4.28 09/27 10/09 J & J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF 1.04% $191.73 15 23.00% $2.00 09/18 10/03 KAR Auction Services KAR 2.88% $26.42 6 13.00% $0.76 09/19 10/03 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 8.02% $15.84 5 5.80% $1.27 09/19 09/27 Kennedy-Wilson KW 3.74% $22.48 9 23.90% $0.84 09/27 10/03 Lincoln Electric LECO 2.11% $89.03 24 14.30% $1.88 09/27 10/15 Logitech International LOGI 1.78% $41.74 5 24.50% $0.74 09/18 09/20 Lam Research LRCX 1.94% $236.91 6 N/A $4.60 09/30 10/16 Las Vegas Sands LVS 5.18% $59.48 8 16.50% $3.08 09/17 09/26 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.69% $43.22 9 4.30% $2.46 09/18 10/15 Mondelez International MDLZ 2.11% $54.10 8 11.20% $1.14 09/27 10/14 Medtronic MDT 1.97% $109.60 42 12.20% $2.16 09/26 10/18 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.53% $49.28 49 2.60% $1.74 09/27 10/15 National Healthcare NHC 2.46% $84.70 16 9.60% $2.08 09/27 12/02 National Health Investors NHI 5.10% $82.36 17 6.90% $4.20 09/27 11/08 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.77% $45.13 23 6.50% $1.25 09/19 10/01 Nucor NUE 2.99% $53.54 46 0.70% $1.60 09/26 11/08 Omnicom OMC 3.29% $78.93 10 9.90% $2.60 09/19 10/10 Pattern Energy PEGI 6.24% $27.05 5 40.10% $1.69 09/26 10/31 The Children's Place PLCE 2.53% $88.40 6 N/A $2.24 09/20 10/04 Prologis PLD 2.50% $84.84 6 11.40% $2.12 09/19 09/30 Douglas Dynamics PLOW 2.43% $44.79 10 4.90% $1.09 09/19 09/30 Philip Morris International PM 6.45% $72.54 11 4.80% $4.68 09/24 10/11 Portland General Electric POR 2.77% $55.58 14 5.20% $1.54 09/24 10/15 Primoris Services Corp. PRIM 1.13% $21.15 7 12.20% $0.24 09/27 10/15 QTS Realty Trust QTS 3.56% $49.47 6 N/A $1.76 09/18 10/04 Regal Beloit Corp. RBC 1.56% $76.95 15 6.70% $1.20 09/26 10/11 Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL 2.75% $113.58 8 32.60% $3.12 09/19 10/11 Rexford Industrial Realty REXR 1.67% $44.41 6 24.40% $0.74 09/27 10/15 Raymond James Financial RJF 1.57% $86.61 7 14.50% $1.36 09/30 10/15 Republic Services RSG 1.90% $85.06 17 7.90% $1.62 09/30 10/15 Synovus Financial Corp. SNV 3.17% $37.80 6 86.40% $1.20 09/18 10/01 Sempra Energy SRE 2.73% $141.59 16 7.10% $3.87 09/19 10/15 STAG Industrial STAG 4.80% $29.80 9 3.90% $1.43 09/27 10/15 Steel Dynamics STLD 3.00% $32.02 9 10.80% $0.96 09/27 10/11 Stryker Corp. SYK 0.96% $217.47 26 12.10% $2.08 09/27 10/31 Tiffany & Co. TIF 2.38% $97.56 17 9.70% $2.32 09/19 10/10 TowneBank TOWN 2.54% $28.40 8 10.20% $0.72 09/27 10/10 Umpqua Holdings Corp. UMPQ 4.97% $16.89 8 7.90% $0.84 09/27 10/15 Marriott Vacations Worldwide VAC 1.63% $110.42 6 N/A $1.80 09/18 10/03 Willis Towers Watson WLTW 1.34% $193.80 8 16.00% $2.60 09/27 10/15 Douglas Dynamics PLOW 2.45% $44.49 10 4.90% $1.09 09/19 09/30 PolyOne POL 2.28% $34.25 9 24.90% $0.78 09/12 10/04 PS Business Parks PSB 2.38% $176.64 5 16.60% $4.20 09/11 09/27 Qualcomm QCOM 3.18% $77.94 16 13.30% $2.48 09/11 09/26 Restaurant Brands International QSR 2.79% $71.78 5 N/A $2.00 09/16 10/03 QTS Realty Trust QTS 3.55% $49.54 6 N/A $1.76 09/18 10/04 Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL 2.76% $113.15 8 32.60% $3.12 09/19 10/11 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ROIC 4.33% $18.21 10 5.40% $0.79 09/11 09/26 Ross Stores ROST 0.94% $107.95 25 21.50% $1.02 09/11 09/30 Service Corp. International SCI 1.51% $47.76 9 20.30% $0.72 09/12 09/30 Simmons First National Corp. SFNC 2.49% $25.68 8 6.70% $0.64 09/13 10/04 Synovus Financial Corp. SNV 3.17% $37.86 6 86.40% $1.20 09/18 10/01 Spire Inc. SR 2.72% $87.24 16 5.80% $2.37 09/10 10/02 Sempra Energy SRE 2.73% $141.51 16 7.10% $3.87 09/19 10/15 TriCo Bancshares TCBK 2.37% $37.07 7 10.80% $0.88 09/12 09/27 Taubman Centers TCO 6.39% $42.27 10 5.50% $2.70 09/13 09/30 Telephone and Data Systems TDS 2.49% $26.56 45 4.60% $0.66 09/13 09/30 Hanover Insurance Group THG 1.83% $130.86 14 10.30% $2.40 09/12 09/27 Tiffany TIF 2.37% $97.75 17 9.70% $2.32 09/19 10/10 T. Rowe Price TROW 2.59% $117.35 33 13.00% $3.04 09/12 09/27 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.20% $54.60 9 15.80% $1.20 09/10 09/27 United Bankshares UBSI 3.47% $39.19 44 1.70% $1.36 09/12 10/01 United Community Banks UCBI 2.43% $27.98 6 N/A $0.68 09/12 10/05 Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT 2.78% $97.96 34 1.50% $2.72 09/13 09/30 UnitedHealth UNH 1.84% $234.95 10 26.80% $4.32 09/13 09/24 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. VAC 1.63% $110.62 6 N/A $1.80 09/18 10/03 Vector Group VGR 13.30% $12.03 20 4.70% $1.60 09/16 09/27 Worthington Industries WOR 2.46% $38.99 9 9.50% $0.96 09/12 09/27 Western Union WU 3.48% $22.97 5 8.70% $0.80 09/13 09/30 Wyndham Destinations WYND 3.77% $47.72 10 10.30% $1.80 09/12 09/30 Xcel Energy XEL 2.59% $62.64 16 6.40% $1.62 09/12 10/20

