Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.
I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:
- Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%
- Market cap ≥ $1 billion
- No stocks that are being acquired
- No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheets stocks
In the last week, two companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.
The following table presents a summary.
The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context.)
Summary of Dividend Increases: September 9-13, 2019
New Jersey Resources (NJR)
Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Wall, New Jersey, NJR is an energy services holding company that provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. NJR operates in several business segments, including Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Retail Services, Midstream, and Home Services. Recently, NJR increased its quarterly dividend to 31.25¢ per share, an increase of 6.84% over the prior dividend of 29.25¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 20 can expect the dividend to be paid on October 1.
Philip Morris International (PM)
Incorporated in 1987 and based in New York, New York, PM manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products in more than 180 markets outside the United States. The company owns 7 of the world’s top 15 international cigarette brands, including Marlboro, the number one cigarette brand worldwide. PM will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, an increase of 2.63% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable October 11, with an ex-dividend date of September 24.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for this week's dividend raisers, NJR and PM.
In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas, depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)
NJR's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NJR in October 2009 would have returned 11.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
PM's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in PM in January 2010 would have returned 8.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.
The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.
Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 17-30, 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Yield
|
Recent
Price
|
Yrs.
|
5-Yr.
DGR
|
Next
Div.
|
Ex-Div
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Agree Realty Corp.
|
3.18%
|
$71.78
|
7
|
5.40%
|
$2.28
|
09/26
|
10/11
|
Armada Hoffler Properties
|
4.63%
|
$18.16
|
7
|
37.60%
|
$0.84
|
09/24
|
10/03
|
Altra Industrial Motion
|
2.27%
|
$30.02
|
7
|
14.90%
|
$0.68
|
09/17
|
10/02
|
Acadia Realty Trust
|
3.93%
|
$28.53
|
6
|
5.90%
|
$1.12
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
Air Products and Chemicals
|
2.12%
|
$218.42
|
37
|
8.90%
|
$4.64
|
09/30
|
11/11
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|
2.63%
|
$151.91
|
9
|
8.00%
|
$4.00
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
Broadcom
|
3.65%
|
$290.06
|
9
|
55.10%
|
$10.60
|
09/20
|
10/01
|
BancFirst
|
2.21%
|
$57.92
|
26
|
9.50%
|
$1.28
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
Best Buy
|
2.92%
|
$68.59
|
16
|
21.50%
|
$2.00
|
09/18
|
10/10
|
Franklin Resources
|
3.51%
|
$29.63
|
39
|
18.70%
|
$1.04
|
09/27
|
10/11
|
B&G Foods
|
9.61%
|
$19.78
|
8
|
9.60%
|
$1.90
|
09/27
|
10/30
|
Cardinal Health
|
3.99%
|
$48.25
|
23
|
10.20%
|
$1.92
|
09/30
|
10/15
|
Chubb
|
1.89%
|
$158.65
|
26
|
7.60%
|
$3.00
|
09/19
|
10/11
|
Cincinnati Financial
|
1.99%
|
$112.45
|
59
|
4.90%
|
$2.24
|
09/17
|
10/15
|
CyrusOne
|
2.70%
|
$74.09
|
7
|
30.30%
|
$2.00
|
09/26
|
10/11
|
CoreSite Realty
|
4.29%
|
$113.66
|
10
|
30.10%
|
$4.88
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
CubeSmart
|
3.67%
|
$34.84
|
9
|
22.20%
|
$1.28
|
09/30
|
10/15
|
Douglas Emmett
|
2.48%
|
$42.00
|
9
|
6.80%
|
$1.04
|
09/27
|
10/16
|
Amdocs
|
1.72%
|
$66.33
|
8
|
13.30%
|
$1.14
|
09/27
|
10/25
|
EastGroup Properties
|
2.39%
|
$125.48
|
8
|
4.30%
|
$3.00
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
Encompass Health
|
1.75%
|
$64.14
|
7
|
42.00%
|
$1.12
|
09/30
|
10/15
|
Edison International
|
3.41%
|
$71.80
|
16
|
12.40%
|
$2.45
|
09/27
|
10/31
|
Equity Lifestyle Properties
|
1.86%
|
$131.55
|
15
|
17.20%
|
$2.45
|
09/26
|
10/11
|
Eversource Energy
|
2.60%
|
$82.45
|
21
|
6.60%
|
$2.14
|
09/19
|
09/30
|
Essex Property Trust
|
2.41%
|
$323.51
|
25
|
9.20%
|
$7.80
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
First Midwest Bancorp
|
2.78%
|
$20.11
|
7
|
33.90%
|
$0.56
|
09/26
|
10/08
|
First Industrial Realty Trust
|
2.35%
|
$39.13
|
7
|
59.00%
|
$0.92
|
09/27
|
10/21
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
3.12%
|
$134.57
|
52
|
6.20%
|
$4.20
|
09/20
|
10/15
|
Getty Realty
|
4.30%
|
$32.54
|
7
|
12.00%
|
$1.40
|
09/18
|
10/03
|
International Flavors & Fragrances
|
2.42%
|
$124.06
|
17
|
14.70%
|
$3.00
|
09/20
|
10/04
|
Inter Parfums
|
1.64%
|
$67.21
|
10
|
13.80%
|
$1.10
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
2.70%
|
$158.50
|
45
|
16.40%
|
$4.28
|
09/27
|
10/09
|
J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|
1.04%
|
$191.73
|
15
|
23.00%
|
$2.00
|
09/18
|
10/03
|
KAR Auction Services
|
2.88%
|
$26.42
|
6
|
13.00%
|
$0.76
|
09/19
|
10/03
|
Kite Realty Group Trust
|
8.02%
|
$15.84
|
5
|
5.80%
|
$1.27
|
09/19
|
09/27
|
Kennedy-Wilson
|
3.74%
|
$22.48
|
9
|
23.90%
|
$0.84
|
09/27
|
10/03
|
Lincoln Electric
|
2.11%
|
$89.03
|
24
|
14.30%
|
$1.88
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
Logitech International
|
1.78%
|
$41.74
|
5
|
24.50%
|
$0.74
|
09/18
|
09/20
|
Lam Research
|
1.94%
|
$236.91
|
6
|
N/A
|
$4.60
|
09/30
|
10/16
|
Las Vegas Sands
|
5.18%
|
$59.48
|
8
|
16.50%
|
$3.08
|
09/17
|
09/26
|
Main Street Capital
|
5.69%
|
$43.22
|
9
|
4.30%
|
$2.46
|
09/18
|
10/15
|
Mondelez International
|
2.11%
|
$54.10
|
8
|
11.20%
|
$1.14
|
09/27
|
10/14
|
Medtronic
|
1.97%
|
$109.60
|
42
|
12.20%
|
$2.16
|
09/26
|
10/18
|
National Fuel Gas
|
3.53%
|
$49.28
|
49
|
2.60%
|
$1.74
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
National Healthcare
|
2.46%
|
$84.70
|
16
|
9.60%
|
$2.08
|
09/27
|
12/02
|
National Health Investors
|
5.10%
|
$82.36
|
17
|
6.90%
|
$4.20
|
09/27
|
11/08
|
New Jersey Resources
|
NJR
|
2.77%
|
$45.13
|
23
|
6.50%
|
$1.25
|
09/19
|
10/01
|
Nucor
|
2.99%
|
$53.54
|
46
|
0.70%
|
$1.60
|
09/26
|
11/08
|
Omnicom
|
3.29%
|
$78.93
|
10
|
9.90%
|
$2.60
|
09/19
|
10/10
|
Pattern Energy
|
6.24%
|
$27.05
|
5
|
40.10%
|
$1.69
|
09/26
|
10/31
|
The Children's Place
|
2.53%
|
$88.40
|
6
|
N/A
|
$2.24
|
09/20
|
10/04
|
Prologis
|
2.50%
|
$84.84
|
6
|
11.40%
|
$2.12
|
09/19
|
09/30
|
Douglas Dynamics
|
2.43%
|
$44.79
|
10
|
4.90%
|
$1.09
|
09/19
|
09/30
|
Philip Morris International
|
PM
|
6.45%
|
$72.54
|
11
|
4.80%
|
$4.68
|
09/24
|
10/11
|
Portland General Electric
|
2.77%
|
$55.58
|
14
|
5.20%
|
$1.54
|
09/24
|
10/15
|
Primoris Services Corp.
|
1.13%
|
$21.15
|
7
|
12.20%
|
$0.24
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
QTS Realty Trust
|
3.56%
|
$49.47
|
6
|
N/A
|
$1.76
|
09/18
|
10/04
|
Regal Beloit Corp.
|
1.56%
|
$76.95
|
15
|
6.70%
|
$1.20
|
09/26
|
10/11
|
Royal Caribbean Cruises
|
2.75%
|
$113.58
|
8
|
32.60%
|
$3.12
|
09/19
|
10/11
|
Rexford Industrial Realty
|
1.67%
|
$44.41
|
6
|
24.40%
|
$0.74
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
Raymond James Financial
|
1.57%
|
$86.61
|
7
|
14.50%
|
$1.36
|
09/30
|
10/15
|
Republic Services
|
1.90%
|
$85.06
|
17
|
7.90%
|
$1.62
|
09/30
|
10/15
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
3.17%
|
$37.80
|
6
|
86.40%
|
$1.20
|
09/18
|
10/01
|
Sempra Energy
|
2.73%
|
$141.59
|
16
|
7.10%
|
$3.87
|
09/19
|
10/15
|
STAG Industrial
|
4.80%
|
$29.80
|
9
|
3.90%
|
$1.43
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
Steel Dynamics
|
3.00%
|
$32.02
|
9
|
10.80%
|
$0.96
|
09/27
|
10/11
|
Stryker Corp.
|
0.96%
|
$217.47
|
26
|
12.10%
|
$2.08
|
09/27
|
10/31
|
Tiffany & Co.
|
2.38%
|
$97.56
|
17
|
9.70%
|
$2.32
|
09/19
|
10/10
|
TowneBank
|
2.54%
|
$28.40
|
8
|
10.20%
|
$0.72
|
09/27
|
10/10
|
Umpqua Holdings Corp.
|
4.97%
|
$16.89
|
8
|
7.90%
|
$0.84
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
|
1.63%
|
$110.42
|
6
|
N/A
|
$1.80
|
09/18
|
10/03
|
Willis Towers Watson
|
1.34%
|
$193.80
|
8
|
16.00%
|
$2.60
|
09/27
|
10/15
|
Douglas Dynamics
|
2.45%
|
$44.49
|
10
|
4.90%
|
$1.09
|
09/19
|
09/30
|
PolyOne
|
2.28%
|
$34.25
|
9
|
24.90%
|
$0.78
|
09/12
|
10/04
|
PS Business Parks
|
2.38%
|
$176.64
|
5
|
16.60%
|
$4.20
|
09/11
|
09/27
|
Qualcomm
|
3.18%
|
$77.94
|
16
|
13.30%
|
$2.48
|
09/11
|
09/26
|
Restaurant Brands International
|
2.79%
|
$71.78
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.00
|
09/16
|
10/03
|
QTS Realty Trust
|
3.55%
|
$49.54
|
6
|
N/A
|
$1.76
|
09/18
|
10/04
|
Royal Caribbean Cruises
|
2.76%
|
$113.15
|
8
|
32.60%
|
$3.12
|
09/19
|
10/11
|
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
|
4.33%
|
$18.21
|
10
|
5.40%
|
$0.79
|
09/11
|
09/26
|
Ross Stores
|
0.94%
|
$107.95
|
25
|
21.50%
|
$1.02
|
09/11
|
09/30
|
Service Corp. International
|
1.51%
|
$47.76
|
9
|
20.30%
|
$0.72
|
09/12
|
09/30
|
Simmons First National Corp.
|
2.49%
|
$25.68
|
8
|
6.70%
|
$0.64
|
09/13
|
10/04
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
3.17%
|
$37.86
|
6
|
86.40%
|
$1.20
|
09/18
|
10/01
|
Spire Inc.
|
2.72%
|
$87.24
|
16
|
5.80%
|
$2.37
|
09/10
|
10/02
|
Sempra Energy
|
2.73%
|
$141.51
|
16
|
7.10%
|
$3.87
|
09/19
|
10/15
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
2.37%
|
$37.07
|
7
|
10.80%
|
$0.88
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Taubman Centers
|
6.39%
|
$42.27
|
10
|
5.50%
|
$2.70
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
Telephone and Data Systems
|
2.49%
|
$26.56
|
45
|
4.60%
|
$0.66
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
Hanover Insurance Group
|
1.83%
|
$130.86
|
14
|
10.30%
|
$2.40
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Tiffany
|
2.37%
|
$97.75
|
17
|
9.70%
|
$2.32
|
09/19
|
10/10
|
T. Rowe Price
|
2.59%
|
$117.35
|
33
|
13.00%
|
$3.04
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Texas Roadhouse
|
2.20%
|
$54.60
|
9
|
15.80%
|
$1.20
|
09/10
|
09/27
|
United Bankshares
|
3.47%
|
$39.19
|
44
|
1.70%
|
$1.36
|
09/12
|
10/01
|
United Community Banks
|
2.43%
|
$27.98
|
6
|
N/A
|
$0.68
|
09/12
|
10/05
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
2.78%
|
$97.96
|
34
|
1.50%
|
$2.72
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
UnitedHealth
|
1.84%
|
$234.95
|
10
|
26.80%
|
$4.32
|
09/13
|
09/24
|
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.
|
1.63%
|
$110.62
|
6
|
N/A
|
$1.80
|
09/18
|
10/03
|
Vector Group
|
13.30%
|
$12.03
|
20
|
4.70%
|
$1.60
|
09/16
|
09/27
|
Worthington Industries
|
2.46%
|
$38.99
|
9
|
9.50%
|
$0.96
|
09/12
|
09/27
|
Western Union
|
3.48%
|
$22.97
|
5
|
8.70%
|
$0.80
|
09/13
|
09/30
|
Wyndham Destinations
|
3.77%
|
$47.72
|
10
|
10.30%
|
$1.80
|
09/12
|
09/30
|
Xcel Energy
|
2.59%
|
$62.64
|
16
|
6.40%
|
$1.62
|
09/12
|
10/20
Thanks for reading and happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.