Altria Is In Deep Trouble

Income investors can make a fortune with the stock in case Altria manages to weather the storm and lead through that painful period of evolution.

Investors are heavily concerned that Altria's glorious past may not be repeated and that the dark night for the company has only begun.

A shocking outbreak of vaping-linked respiratory disease cases as well as an FDA crack down on JUUL Labs have pushed Altria's shares to record yield levels.

Altria's stock has been hammered ever since that infamous FDA announcement dating back all the way to the summer of 2017.

Altria (MO), the leading U.S. cigarette manufacturer, once the darling of dividend investors, has come under enormous regulatory pressure causing a massive sell-off in the stock and leaving investors guessing if this is the beginning of the end or just another brilliant long-term buying opportunity for courageous investors.

Source: Altria Investor Relations

Ever since the FDA delivered its infamous directive to aggressively curb nicotine levels in cigarettes, Altria's stock has been trending down strongly. While in the past investors were only concerned about declining cigarette volumes, the situation has completely changed with Altria betting a substantial part of its future on its highly controversial $12.8B 35% stake in JUUL Labs.

JUUL itself has now come under intense pressure from society, the FDA and even Trump following the unfortunate and tragic death cases of teenagers linked with vaping.

Overall, Altria is now in deep trouble. Not only is its traditional cash-cow combustible cigarette segment under pressure but also its biggest ever investment in JUUL is more than just hanging in the clouds. It is not yet an existential crisis for Altria but assuming the FDA continues to crack down on JUUL, multi-billion dollar write-offs of Altria's stake in JUUL may herald Altria's Dark Night and send down shares to levels not seen since the Great Recession.

What is going on at Altria?

Simply looking at Altria's stock price development is already telling.

Data by YCharts

The stock shed well over a third of its market cap from peak 2017 levels while its dividend yield has reached a 10-year high following the latest 5% sell-off on Friday the 13th (how fitting).

Data by YCharts

As a tobacco company, Altria is no stranger to sharp and stretched out phases of declining prices but this time it is likely to be even worse given that the company has now risked one of its biggest strengths by paying a fortune for JUUL Labs - namely, its strong balance sheet.

Long-term debt has soared to $27B from $12B sending financial health metrics into dangerous territory:

Source: Morningstar

Debt/Equity at 2.

Current Ratio of 0.56 defined as current assets over current liabilities.

Quick Ratio at 0.26 defined as the sum of cash, cash equivalents, current receivables and short-term investments divided by the sum of current liabilities.

Both liquidity ratios indicate significant risk to Altria's shot-term financial health given that current liabilities significantly exceed current assets to pay for those liabilities. This certainly does by no way mean that Altria is currently facing a liquidity crisis as it could manage cash flow accordingly by making short-term borrowing or cutting down on liabilities, however, it definitely shows that there is not a whole lot of room for financial leeway right now.

To make matters worse, it is at these times that JUUL Labs is facing intense investigation by the FDA with the latter accusing JUUL of illegally marketing its devices as risk-reduced products and intentionally or unintentionally also targeting young or even teenager audiences.

Our review of testimony [...], revealed that your firm [JUUL Labs] has engaged in labeling, advertising, and/or other activities directed to consumers, in which JUUL explicitly and/or implicitly has represented that JUUL products are free of a substance, have a reduced level of or exposure to a substance, and/or that JUUL products present a lower risk of tobacco-related disease or are less harmful than one or more other commercially marketed tobacco products.

Source: FDA Warning Latter to JUUL Labs

These are very serious allegations and it all started when news broke about hundreds of cases of respiratory disease associated with the use of electronic cigarettes, among them also a number of deaths linked to vaping. At this stage, the CDC is very active in investigating these cases and while no direct connection to JUUL's products has been made, regulators in various states have been quick at banning flavored e-cigarettes. As more cases emerged and at least six confirmed death cases, the Trump administration has jumped on board as well and is readying plans to prepare a nation-wide ban of flavored e-cigarettes:

"The Trump Administration is making it clear that we intend to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools and communities," Azar said in a statement. "We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth."

Source: CNBC - Trump administration readies ban on flavored e-cigarettes amid outbreak of vaping-related deaths

It should also be noted that at this stage even the FDA is admitting that it is not vaping per se which is responsible for this tragic outbreak but likely linked to "vitamin E acetate in cannabis products used by those with the illness". While vitamin E is becoming a key focus given its presence of very high levels in "nearly all cannabis-containing samples", this does not hinder states to outlaw all vape products. On September 13 it was reported that New Jersey is becoming the latest state likely to restrict e-cigarette use following the likes of Michigan and San Francisco.

Even if it hopefully turns out that it is not vaping in general responsible for this unexpected outbreak but rather the intentional misuse of vaping devices and ingredients by some consumers, the ongoing FDA investigation regarding JUUL's marketing practices is providing enough toxic fuel for Altria's stock price to take another hit.

Unsurprisingly, Altria's stake in JUUL valued at around $250 per share is already worth less with JUUL's latest valuation on the secondary market reported to be between $225 to $230.

Investing into any stock always carries with itself a certain level of risk. Some risks are very likely to materialize but rather minor, e.g. FX differences, while others such as the nation-wide ban of products are rather unlikely but major. In case the FDA really finds JUUL Labs guilty of illegally marketing its products as safer than cigarettes, it is anyone's guess to put a number on the decline in Altria's valuation subsequently.

As a worst-case scenario the FDA could ban all of JUUL's products and the company itself could be torpedoed by a series of costly legal battles ultimately making Altria's stake in the company worthless. This is a lot of "coulds" but given that Altria's stock already dropped 20% following the FDA's announcement in July 2017 (a comprehensive regulatory plan to shift trajectory of tobacco-related disease), a massive write-down in its stake in JUUL Labs would likely lead to similar or even worse market reactions.

What's in it for dividend investors?

Turning to the dividend, this is where Altria really excels with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 10%, the stock is right at the top. Altria is targeting a payout ratio of 80% and EPS growth rate in the mid single digits propelling future dividend growth.

Let's take a look at Altria's FCF dividend coverage:

Source: Macrotrends.net - author's visual

Despite all the negative news on cigarette volume declines and rising tobacco taxes, Altria continues to generate healthy levels of FCF safely covering the dividend. Altria's latest dividend hike featuring a $0.04 quarterly increase per share marked the 54th dividend increase in the past 50 years, a milestone for the company:

Over the past half century, Altria has demonstrated its steadfast commitment to rewarding shareholders despite numerous shifts in the tobacco landscape. Today, we remain focused on our shareholders as we lead the industry through a period of evolution.

Source: Altria Press Release

To conclude, Altria's FCF is very strong and sufficiently covers the ever-growing dividend. With the dividend yield having reached 8% as of Friday's close, investors are truly believing in Altria being successful to lead through this period of evolution and can generate a whopping amount of regular income.

Investor Take-Away

There is a saying that it is always darkest before dawn but in this case I am suspecting that we haven't yet seen the dark night but are rather in or at the end of twilight mode. We also know that things can develop quickly in one or the other direction but with that amount of negative publicity and regulatory pressure on the tobacco industry, it is very difficult to imagine a quick or slow turnaround.

One could be wondering if the ban of flavored e-cigarettes could lead to people switching to real cigarettes which of course would be very beneficial for Altria, however, in case that happens among young audiences, you can bet your house that the FDA and the government would really set the house on fire. The epidemic of youth e-cigarette use is already very serious but in case these young consumers make the switch to tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes or traditional cigarettes, the consequences in terms of enforcing even stricter regulation would be truly dramatic.

I remain long on Altria because even though it becomes much more difficult to imagine the path to a glorious future with iQOS, JUUL and the cannabis market, Altria is still making a lot of money and demand for traditional cigarettes will not simply collapse from one day to the other.

I am currently waiting patiently to increase my stake into the company at these firesale prices until there is more information on the FDA's investigation on JUUL Labs as well as the causes for the outbreak of respiratory disease cases linked to vaping. An unfavorable ruling by the FDA or the government on JUUL would send Altria's stock price towards Great Recession levels and provide an outstanding risk/return profile.

However, just because a company has a glorious past with double-digit annual returns and terrific management does not mean it will have a similar future as well. With the dividend now at a shockingly high 8%, the stock is an income machine and in case Altria manages to weather the storm, with or without JUUL, it provides the source for years and decades of double-digit returns.

If you enjoyed this article, the only favor I ask for is to click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.