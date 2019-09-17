Livongo Health: Healthier Price For Stock

Livongo Health (LVGO) triggered my interest when the company went public in late July. I reviewed the outlook for this health player in this premium article, as I was compelled by accelerating revenue growth in combination with real leverage on the bottom line, in combination with the sound long-term outlook for the business. The combination of using data and technology to help patients suffering from chronic conditions to improve their lives is a compelling story as I decided to place the shares on my watchlist.

Helping Patients With Chronic Conditions

The header of the paragraph is basically what Livongo stands for as advancements in technology and data science allow for better outcomes through the application of personalised solutions and treatments.

Chronic diseases are very prominent in the US; in fact, for more than half of adults suffering from a chronic condition, continued care is not a strong point in the US healthcare system. Patients suffer from lack of guidance, and most innovation focuses on tracking and data gathering rather than actual guidance.

Livongo initially focused its efforts on diabetes, a very prevalent condition which impacts some 30 million Americans, who need to check glucose levels, yet have no real guidance on the interpretation of the data. The combination of a very high promoter score, innovative approach and diversification to other applications is what drove my interest in the company, alongside the huge potential marketplace.

Valuation Talks

Livongo initially aimed to go public between $24 and $26 per share, as strong demand meant that shares were sold at $28 in July, with the company raising $300 million in gross proceeds. The 89 million shares outstanding valued the company at $2.50 billion at the offer price, or about $2.2 billion if we account for a net cash position of more than $300 million.

The promise is that of incredible growth in a large addressable market. The company generated just $30.9 million in sales in 2017, on which it reported an operating loss of $17.0 million. Revenues were up 121% to $68.4 million in 2018, with operating losses up 105% to $35.0 million. That still does not defend a $2.2 billion valuation.

The promising thing is that first-quarter revenue growth for 2019 accelerated to 157% as revenues came in at $32.1 million. At this run rate, the company is generating $128 million in sales, for what is still a 17 times sales multiple. Operating losses came in at $16.8 million, up in actual dollar terms but down on a relative basis.

The guidance at the time of the IPO called for second-quarter sales of $40 million, with operating losses seen flattish around $16 million - both encouraging signs, with sales multiples contracting to 13-14 times annualised sales. Furthermore, the average revenue per 200,000 users comes in at $800, being relatively low in a healthcare system plagued by high costs and searching for cost-effective solutions.

What Now?

Following the IPO, I decided to not get involved, as shares traded at $45 in the opening hours of trading for a $3.7 billion enterprise valuation, which is equivalent to 23 times sales based on the second-quarter outlook. Enthusiasm faded a bit as shares reverted to the IPO price by early September and fell from $30 to $25 upon the release of the second-quarter results in September, now trading at $24, resulting in an equity valuation just north of $2.1 billion.

Sales growth remained strong at 156%, as sales of $40.9 million were slightly better than guided for. With an enterprise value close to $1.8 billion, the annualised sales multiple fell further to just about 11 times sales as operating losses narrowed to $14.4 million. The issue was that of the outlook, with third-quarter sales seen at $42-43 million. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA losses are seen at $12-13 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $8.1 million in the second quarter.

While this is disappointing, the company has warned that the third quarter includes some non-specified IPO-related costs, which alleviates some of my concerns. The full-year sales guidance of $159-162 million does suggests a midpoint of about $45 million in sales in the final quarter of the year, confirming that growth is certainly slowing down a lot. After all, 28% sequential growth in Q2 will slow down to just 4% at the midpoint of the third-quarter guidance.

While current growth might be slowing, the company did report TCV (total contract value) of $74.2 million in the second quarter, for a book-to-bill ratio approaching 2 times, as most of these contracts will roll in the years 2020-2021, securing growth in those years.

The risk, in my eyes, is the near-term slowdown in growth - although the long-term promise, as evident by the total contract value metric, looks encouraging. Additionally, the simple size of the market and favourable demographics really play in the cards of Livongo, although more players aim to benefit from this trend, as it is hard to pick the winners so soon in the game. This makes it hard to judge which will be the prevalent therapy/solution, more so as I am not a health expert. Nonetheless, the risk-reward sounds compelling enough to gradually start buying the dips from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LVGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.