Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play

Valuations continue to hold back Regeneron (REGN). Since I last reviewed the stock in May, its price fell by 12%. When will the downtrend end, and what will it take for buyers to come back to the stock?

In August, Regeneron reported Q2 2019 results that beat consensus estimates. The company also raised its 2019 Sanofi (SNY) collaboration revenue forecast and lowered its capital expenditure range. Yet, REGN stock yawned, holding the $300 level in August and then slipping slightly to around $286 recently. Despite the company growing free cash flow and sales growth in all of its major drug products, markets continue to ignore its strong prospects ahead.

Dupixent sales of $557.3 million, up 166.4% year on year, suggest this product will offset the slowing growth for Eylea. Eylea sales rose 13.1% to $1.875 billion and have the potential to increase at a faster rate. In the second quarter, Eylea sales in the U.S. grew 17% to $1.16 billion. In May, approval for treating diabetic retinopathy will help the company maintain its strong positioning in the retinal disease market. Eylea’s safety profile is also noteworthy. After administering over 25 million injections, Eylea has a strong safety record while improving patient vision across multiple retinal diseases.

Add the continued growth from Dupixent and disciplined cost management across its collaboration portfolio, and Regeneron stock upside looks very promising. It already won FDA approval for treating adolescents suffering from atopic dermatitis. A Phase 3 study results demonstrating positive benefits for subjects aged six to 11 years is yet another positive development. Dupixent is becoming the standard treatment for AD in patients across a wide age group. Still, markets are anticipating strong competition for the drug. XBiotech (XBIT) bottomed at $7.00, but then proceeded to rally 25% in the last month. Conversely, Dermira (DERM) has an unfavorable debt/equity profile, so the shares are struggling. In June, Dermira and Almirall licensed rights to Lebrikizumab in Europe for Atopic Dermatitis. The partners are approaching AD treatment through the IL-13 pathway only in a Phase 2B study. A Phase 3 study is planned by the end of 2019.

Markets insist on pricing in competitive pressures for Dupixent, which is years down the road at the earliest. At a forward P/E of 11 times and a $31 billion market capitalization, the stock has potential upside ahead. This assumes that Regeneron will continue to report quarterly results that exceed consensus estimates.

In Q2, Dupixent prescriptions grew 30% sequentially. Weekly new-to-brand prescriptions (NBRx’s) topped 1,200 patients per week, up from 950 in Q1. These results suggest that advertising and brand awareness through the network of doctors and dermatologists are effective.

In contrast, AbbVie (ABBV), which has an AD drug in the pipeline, enjoys a $105 billion market cap, but it also pays a generous dividend yielding 6.1%. AbbVie is also acquiring Allergan (AGN) to replace falling sales of Humira. That is, once Humira faces generic competition, AbbVie needs a deeper pipeline to keep its revenues growing. Regeneron has a different approach to offsetting weaker Praluent sales. It has investigational bispecific antibody studies under way:

Beyond checkpoint inhibition, our investigational bispecific antibody franchise consists of two broad categories based on the T-cell receptor to which the bispecific bind. The CD3 molecule or the CD28 customers are bispecifics. In total, we now have four bispecifics under clinical investigation. Our CD20xCD3, BCMAxCD3, MUC16xCD3 and notably the newest was addition of our first co-stimulatory bispecific PSMAxCD28. Additional candidates are expected to enter to clinic in the upcoming months and years.



(Source: SA Transcript)

If Regeneron succeeds in the CAR-T therapy targeting cancer, larger drug firms may make a bid for the company. This past June, Pfizer (PFE) paid $10.6 billion to acquire Array Biopharma. The acquisition broadens Pfizer’s portfolio of oncology drugs.

Valuation

Assuming revenue grows at a constant rate of 15% annually:

(USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 18-Dec 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec Revenue 6,711 7,583 8,645 9,942 11,433 13,148 % Growth 14.30% 13.00% 14.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% EBITDA 2,683 2,654 3,026 3,480 4,001 4,602 % of Revenue 40.00% 35.00% 35.00% 35.00% 35.00% 35.00%

(Source: finbox.io)

Set a high discount rate of between 10% and 12% to account for potential pressures ahead and the fair value is still 21% above the recent share price:

Low Mid High Selected Discount Rate 12.00% 11.00% 10.00% Implied Fair Value 292.67 344.75 425.36 Implied Upside / (Downside) 3.00% 21.30% 49.70%

(Source: finbox.io)

For investors seeking deep value, Regeneron is still an attractive core biotechnology stock holding. Though early investors enjoyed a 10-fold gain, those buying the stock now will need to hold the stock for at least a few years to get rewarded. As Eylea and Dupixent gain market share, investors will continue accumulating the stock despite shares failing to move higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.