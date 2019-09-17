Qualys Doesn't Deserve To Trade At 11 Times Revenues

The stock is trading at 11x times revenues, when it should trade at a 4x-6x valuation.

The market would like to see this company’s revenue grow at >20%, but it is likely to be closer to 10-15%, which will cause the valuation to compress.

The employee sentiment may harm the products' quality, which is already lagging the competition.

Qualys is a provider of cloud-based security software, with a remarkable balance sheet, given a Rule of 40 of close to 60 points.

Investment Thesis

Qualys (QLYS) provides cloud-based security software to over 12,000 organizations. Its products are not above the competition, and lower retention rates suggest that Qualys is losing ground to them.

Adding to this, the employee sentiment may harm product quality over time, and may represent a headwind for the revenue growth in the mid-to-long term.

The company features one of the highest profit margins and Rule of 40 of the SaaS space. But the revenue growth in the recent periods (15-20%) has been low, for a company which only holds 1.9% of its addressable market.

The stock is trading at 11+ times revenues, and given the aforementioned possible headwinds, and the fact that the growth in deferred revenue is slowing, it should trade between 4 and 6 times revenues.

(Q2 Earnings Presentation)

The Company Offers Profitability, But The Market Wants Growth

Qualys is a wonderful company (at least from a value investor view, except for the stock price). Revenues are growing decently (H1 2019 16% Y/Y), gross margins are near 80%, free cash flow margins are above 40% and growing, and it has plenty of cash and no debt on its balance sheet. But the management is losing the point on how to run it.

Qualys has focused on being profitable for some time, while revenue growth has been suffering, and the cash has been piling up. This is not ideal for a company that only holds less than 2% of its addressable market.

You should understand that in the SaaS space, grabbing the biggest possible market share ASAP is crucial to long-term success, because of the high switching costs implied by this business model.

A company that is about to pass the $300 million revenue mark this year, should not be satisfied with such a low growth, it should spend more on sales and marketing, and research and development, even at the expense of a decent loss.

Qualys can grow faster, but has to sacrifice operating income, and the management (led by a +70-year-old CEO) is very happy with the remarkable profitability.

Some investors could say that they are buying the stock for the profitability, but that is not what the market is telling us.

The company’s operating income had a CAGR of slightly over 50% for the past five fiscal years, but had CAGRs of only 19.4% over the past four years, and 35.2% from 2017 to 2018. The operating income growth seen in the first two quarters of 2019, has been terrific at more than 50%, quite an acceleration from 35.2%.

But the market seems not to care about bottom-line growth in this stock, and is eager for more >20% revenue growth. Look at the optimism over the Q4 2018 release, which was undermined by a weaker-than-expected guidance from the management. Then, the market turned optimistic again expecting the Q1 2019 release, with another disappointment. And, with the Q2 2019 release, there was still a trifle of hope, but ended with another sell-off.

(Finviz)

You may also think that the new products, that were introduced in recent months (and those to be launched this year), may be a tailwind for the revenue growth to get back to >20%. Under a normal “land-and-expand” growth strategy, as you introduce new products, you are able to cross-sell to existing customers, creating more revenue, and improving your retention rate.

In this case, the company offers close to 20 products, with most of them being introduced since 2017 (the company was founded in 1999). But there has not been an impact on revenue growth, or retention rates, which is worst. In fact, Qualys doesn’t report an overall figure for the retention rate.

The management just reports the gross figures for customers with 2, 3, and 4 products, with 91%, 97%, and 99%, respectively. I estimate the overall net retention rate to be near 103%, which is lagging the >110% retention rates featured by its closest competitors.

Over the recent years, the CAGR in the number of customers has been roughly 12%. If the company is not able to improve the retention rate, the revenue growth would not be greater than 15% over the long term.

Employee Sentiment And Average Products Won’t Help Revenue Growth

According to the reviews and ratings posted on Glassdoor, the company is a worse workplace than competitors.

The overall rating for the company is 2.5/5, which is decreasing (competitors are above 3: Tenable (TENB) – 3.4, and Rapid7 (RPD) – 3.8). The CEO approval is 40% (TENB – 81% and RPD – 95%). And only 35% of employees are willing to recommend the company to a friend (TENB – 60% and RPD – 71%).

Most of the negative commentary (example) reads that the management is extremely strict on its goals, and employees have to work extra hours as a favor to the company (with no extra pay).

This environment is not the best for a high-tech company, which relies on constant innovation, and highly skillful and stimulated employees. Thus, the products’ quality may suffer in the future, and taking into account, that they are not the best in the market, there is not much room to decrease without losing significant business to the competition.

Per the table below, you can tell that the competitors’ offerings are above Qualys’ on overall ratings, but the latter is slightly outpacing the competition on its products’ capabilities:

QLYS TENB RPD Overall 4.3 4.4 4.4 Evaluation & Contract 4.1 4.4 4.4 Integration & Deployment 4.4 4.5 4.5 Service & Support 4.2 4.3 4.4 Product Capabilities 4.5 4.4 4.4

(Data from Gartner)

Lower Billings Point To Lower Revenue Growth

In the long term, one year’s growth in deferred revenue (DR) is a proper proxy for the next year’s revenue (NYR) growth. Look at the chart with the cumulative growth in deferred, and next year revenues. Those blue and orange lines mean a CAGR, during the 2007-2018 period, of 19.09%, and 18.41%, for the aforementioned items respectively. An average difference of roughly 50 bps.

(Data from SEC Filings)

Looking at this correlation on a shorter-term basis, you can see that when the growth in DR deviates from its average, the growth in NYR tends to follow it (oftentimes with a delay). Let’s put it this way: DR growth is the fuel for future revenue growth. See the chart below, and check the 2011 high in DR growth, and the good years that followed it. And then check the 2013 low, and what happened next.

(Data from SEC Filings)

The sequential growth seen in recent quarters (table below), indicates that the deferred revenue at year-end 2019 could be near $210 million, with a growth of 14%. You can see this estimate reflected in the chart above (the extended blue line without its corresponding orange line), which suggests that the revenue growth for 2020 should be between 11% and 15%. I expect it to grow 13% (derived from H1 2019 S&M expenses).

Deferred Revenue (million) Growth Q/Q Q2’18 $164.7 Q3’18 172.7 4.9% Q4’18 185.0 7.1% Q1’19 194.9 5.4% Q2’19 197.4 1.3%

Recent quarters’ deferred revenue trend

(Data from SEC Filings)

The Revenue Multiple Should Be Lower

Given all of the issues discussed above, the revenue growth should stay where it has been during this year, or even lower. That is the main assumption of my valuation assessment.

The chart below shows the correlation between the growth Y/Y for every quarter, since QLYS went public, and its PS ratio. Look at the valuation when the revenue growth was below 20%; the PS ratio has been between 3x and 10x.

As the stock is trading at 11.3 times revenues, you could say that it is in the upper end of that range, and thus, is fairly valued. But remember that the stock used to trade at those levels when it was recovering, and going back to the 20% growth levels, which is not the case right now.

The company doesn’t seem to be recovering, and as I explained earlier, a soft DR growth is putting a headwind to a possible recovery. With this in mind, you should understand that the stock should trade at a lower multiple to revenues. Something in the 4x-6x range, or between $29 and $44, implying an upside potential for a bearish case, between 45% and 63.8%.

If you think that the revenue growth could go higher in 2020, that is possible. Let’s assume that it is the worst-case scenario of my thesis, but should it happen, the valuation would not go much higher.

In such a case, I would expect the valuation to top at a lofty 15x, or a downside potential of 32.7% to my case. That is unlikely, because the market would be in a show-me position, waiting to see if the company could hold such a strong performance.

Having said this, the risk-reward of this case is 32.7% risk to 45%-63.8% reward, with a greater chance to the upside than otherwise.

Takeaway

With lower-than-average products, lower retention rates, and a negative workplace environment, Qualys should not be able to deliver the revenue growth the market is expecting from it.

With this in mind, the valuation multiple should compress, as the company fails to give the market what it wants. I believe that the stock should trade between 4 and 6 times revenues, and a bearish trade here would have a risk-reward of 1-2.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QLYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.