3D Systems: The Original, But Not The Best

The company revealed headwinds are on the forefront in the Q2 earnings call and Q3 is historically soft due to seasonality.

The incredible story of 3D Systems (DDD) is really the story of the beginning of an entire industry. You see it was Chuck Hull, the co-founder and CTO of DDD, who invented Stereolithography and printed the world's first-ever 3D printed part in 1983, changing the world forever.

From Industry Week

Today, 3D printing is commonplace, used in everything from automobile manufacturing to space exploration. The technology even save lives by allowing for miracle inventions like 3D printed heart valves. Mr. Hull's invention changed the world and his company 3D Systems lives on today, although the landscape they operate in is much different than it once was.

These days 3D Systems uses not just stereolithography technology, but also more recently developed selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. DDD sells this tech in a host of printing systems as well as through a 'turnkey' solution that includes software and proprietary materials, allowing for more recurring revenue.

3D Systems stock appreciated enormously between 2010-14 as the company had spent years developing intellectual property through a combination of research and development and acquisitions which left them an industry leader during a boom era for 3D printers. However after 2014, expiring patents, increasing competition and a falling out of love with the 3D printing industry by investors put pressure on 3D Systems' growth and the company turned to more, perhaps unwise, acquisitions.

Since then share prices have cratered from highs of almost $100/share to around $8.50/share as DDD has struggled to reach profitability and maintain revenues. Although DDD is no longer the growing 3D player it once was (as seen below), the company is attempting to right the ship with new products, a renewed focus on operational efficiency, as well as cost and debt reduction.

Unfortunately, Q2's results were not the best example of management's efforts. Although I do believe DDD's new products may increase revenues which could stem the tide of revenue loss, I fear increasing industry competition from big players like HP, Inc. (HPQ) and General Electric (GE), as well as smaller up and comers like Xometry will hurt results. Additionally, DDD announced near-term economic headwinds are expected going forward in their Q2 conference call. Given these findings I believe the stock is not worth the risk. 3D Systems is a SELL.

Rough Q2 Results

Share prices of DDD dropped some 16% post Q2 earnings after the company turned in poor results prompting JP Morgan to turn bearish on the name and drop their price target to just $7/share.

From 3D Systems' Earnings Call Slides

With revenue down 11% in the quarter, it isn't hard to see why investors and analysts are wary of 3D Systems. Management continues to point to increases in printer unit sales, however, the decreasing revenue in every one of the company's key business units (as seen below) illustrates the issue is the company's sales mix. More higher end printers need to be sold, not only because they increase revenue, but the margins are far better for them as well. DDD's printers are priced between $5,000 to over $1 million so the sales mix going forward will be key.

DDD also turned in a poor $23.9 million net loss in Q2. The company was able to decrease operating expense by 1.5% YoY this quarter, however, that included a 0.7% increase in SG&A expenses and an 8.4% decrease in R&D expenses. Since R&D is really a necessary component of DDD's business, I don't see the decrease there as a positive. Even worse if you take out that decrease, operating expenses were actually about flat YoY. And of course this means operating expenses as a percent of revenue expenses actually increased 560 basis points to 58.8% in the quarter.

Perhaps the worst part of the Q2 report was the Q2 earnings call where there was a discussion of uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, which caused management to turn very conservative. Instead of focusing on growth in this supposedly growing industry, as John Mcmullen, former CFO (replaced by Todd Booth) said in the earnings call:

We are focused on what we can control, reducing our cost structure by continuing to drive efficiencies, lower headcount and reduce cost of sales and operating expenses, while prioritizing investments to drive profitable growth.

This conservative tone was echoed by President and CEO Vyomesh Joshi in what turned out to be...

An Interesting Q2 Earnings Call

The Q2 earnings call revealed a company with many issues. From operational issues like the technical delays with powder management systems to poor macroeconomic trends, it was not a strong showing in Q2.

Here is President and CEO Vyomesh Joshi discussing the current headwinds coming DDD's way:

As far as the macro, what we are seeing, especially in Europe, we are seeing weakness in automotive sector and even in automotive sector in China and India also, we are seeing weakness. And that impacts both, our printers and on-demand printing, the ODM business. We really feel that these uncertainties, we need to really to focus on our cost structure and the cash generation.

It appears automotive revenues will be hit by headwinds going forward. Even worse, in the earnings call it was revealed that over the past four years, revenue has averaged down about 6% from the second quarter to third quarter due to seasonality. So I expect a tough Q3.

President and CEO Vyomesh Joshi also struggled to respond to analyst Greg Palm's line of questioning regarding an Air Force contract. Here is the excerpt below:

Greg Palm Okay. Fair enough. And then, just going through the Q(2 report), it looked like you received a notice related to the export compliance item that you’ve been dealing with. But requiring immediate suspension of contracts with the air force, how much revenue is it going to impact? I mean, how big of a customer are they? Vyomesh Joshi I think, government isn’t very important customer. We just learned that on July 19th. So, we are still figuring out the overall impact. And what we want to do is, we want to make sure that we support the investigation. But at the same time, the suspension does allow us to continue to perform current federal contracts and the products which are not very custom, we can still ship. So, we absolutely believe this is something that we need to address, and we are working on it. Greg Palm But can you comment how big of a customer they’ve been, maybe in the past, just as a reference point? Vyomesh Joshi Right now, we just don’t know how much the impact we will have, because it’s not going to be all of it. And so, I think we are going to evaluate and we will just -- we will really need to evaluate overall the impact. The one thing I can say, they are not significant customer in terms of the revenue.

Given the fact that management has trumpeted the Air Force contracts as big wins, I would expect a little more detail about potential delays or revenue shortcomings and was disappointed by Joshi's response.

Another interesting part of the earnings call was the discussion of a 30-35% reduction in revenue from a large enterprise customer in the medical segment. Management said that it was just seasonality and the customer remained a large buyer, but the seasonality has never been that extreme which gives me pause.

Excluding this large enterprise customer, the medical segment grew 11% in the quarter with dental systems leading the way. DDD continues to gain significant market share with the NextDent 5100 dental printer in the medical segment. They also improved results with the Simbionix Medical simulators in Q2, which help doctors and nurses practice before having to go into the field.

DDD's Figure 4 factory solutions printer, which is meant to fit in production lines has also seen solid sales. However, the company's line of metal printers including the DMP Factory 350, haven't sold as desired. Perhaps due to increasing competition in metal printing space from the likes of Stratasys (SSYS) and Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB).

Although the new printers of DDD will help buoy revenues, I fear the sales mix will continue to be an issue unless larger systems like the DMP Factory 350 start selling better. Overall Q2 was not a good one for DDD as management continues to misfire.

Valuation

DDD trades at over 34x fwd earnings and has an EV to EBITDA over 78x. This for a company who has seen just 1% annual revenue growth over the past three years (including acquisitions). The 3D printing industry is not what it once was due to increasing competition and economic headwinds and that should severely discount DDD's value. The company does trade at a better valuation in terms of revenue vs. its peers after being beaten down post Q2.

Still, I don't believe DDD is a good investment given the growth issues and poor profitability metrics.

DDD - Profitability Full Year 2018 Return on Assets -7.26 % Return on Equity -11.36 % Return on Invested Capital -10.16 % Net Margin -9.78 %

Conclusion

Despite an impressive history of invention and industry dominance, DDD is no longer what it once was. Management has continued to disappoint (CEO is now in the third year) on both the top line and bottom line growth estimates. The conservative cost-cutting approach seen in Q2 clearly doesn't warrant a 34x fwd earnings valuation. Furthermore, the 3D printing industry has changed with ever-increasing competition from both large and small players. Economic uncertainty has also led to a global manufacturing slowdown which will hurt business going forward.

Despite new products and a solid showing from the medical segment of the business, DDD is a Sell. The company doesn't offer attractive growth, or profitability and certainly there are growing risks involved going into the later stages of the economic cycle. DDD may very well continue to rise off its historically low share prices, but as far as a long-term investor is concerned, this is one to avoid in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.