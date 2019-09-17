Abiomed, Inc.: Buying Opportunity

Abiomed (ABMD), currently trading around $190 per share, presents a contrarian trading opportunity in a special situation. With a continuing high level of financial performance, on August 1, 2019, ABMD announced a miss on 6/30/19 fiscal 1st quarter revenues, and the stock was punished significantly, dropping to about $204 from $278. The stock had already dropped from its 52-week high of nearly $460.

Within days, ABMD’s problems compounded with the announcement of a class action lawsuit. The Schall Law Firm, which filed the action, self-describes as a specialist in securities class action and shareholder rights litigation. Their action alleges ABMD violated §10(B) and §20(A) of the Securities Act of 1934 and related SEC rules.

The miss dropped the company’s annual revenue growth rate to about 15.4% for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, significantly off its 5-year average Y/Y revenue growth rate of about 33.3%, and the 2020 guidance growth rate was lowered to a range of 15.0-20.0% from 17.0-23.0%. ABMD also reduced guidance for its operating margin to a range of 28.0-30.0%, from fiscal 2019’s 33.6% and previous guidance of 29.0-31.0%.

Admittedly, the new guidance and the first-quarter miss are important information. However, ABMD is still a company combining high technology with medical devices (its main product is the Impella, a percutaneous micro heart pump/catheter with an integrated motor and sensors, for use in interventional cardiology) growing at 15.0% or higher, with a gross profit margin above 80.0%. The company’s 5-year average return on sales is above 20.0%. ABMD stock has traded at P/E ratios of nearly 85 times earnings on the high side (5-year average) and 35 times earnings on the low side. At 190, after the nearly 60.0% drop over the last year, the stock is trading at 35 times TTM earnings per share.

At the current 15.0% growth rate, ABMD revenue should reach nearly $1.6 billion for fiscal 2025, and that should produce earnings of approximately $9.31 per share. At its low average P/E, the floor for the stock should be around $342. Should the growth rate return to anything like the old 33.3%, the revenue and earnings numbers would improve correspondingly, and the P/E would likely improve as well, possibly driving the stock to levels above the 2018 all-time highs of $459.

The risks, of course, are that slower growth and tighter margins are permanent, and that the effects of the class action litigation may prove financially challenging, in addition to presenting a significant distraction to management, and the company could fail.

Data for this paper are from Morningstar, Yahoo Finance, and ABMD.

