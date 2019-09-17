Get Into AG Mortgage Investment Trust And Catch An 8% Yield

Now is not the time to be long mortgage REITs as earnings are pressured and dividends are being cut.

As rates have fallen recently, we have begun to see preferred issuance pick up. Among the issuers have been mortgage REITs, as it allows them to secure (perpetual) funding and better manage their assets and liabilities. Once again we have seen an mREIT tap the market.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) is a hybrid mortgage REIT that invests in a portfolio of Agency RMBS, credit investments and single-family rental properties. Their agency investments include Agency RMBS and Agency Excess MSRs. Their credit investments include Non-Agency RMBS, ABS, CMBS, loans, and Credit Excess MSRs. MITT is externally managed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angelo Gordon (the AG in AG Mortgage), pursuant to a management agreement.

Hybrid mREITs often worry investors (from the feedback I have received) due to their ability to “kitchen sink” their portfolios and add anything real-estate related. MITT is no exception. From the description of the company, it looks like this will be a kitchen sink mREIT, and to some degree, it is. That said, the table below outlines their real-estate related assets. I have used amortized cost and fair-value as par value is not appropriate given the IO and excess MSR exposure. As the table shows, 81% of their portfolio consists of the standard fare (30yr agency MBS, non-agency RMBS, ABS and CMBS), 9% is direct RE related loans, 4% is single family rentals (this was in vogue for a while, remember TWO had them as well before they spun them out) and the remainder is IO and excess MSRs. I am comfortable with their portfolio as the more “derivative” aspects of it are limited.

Their new Series C preferred stock has the following attributes:

Here is the issue with the fixed to float structure – LIBOR is going away at the end of 2021. After this (and this issue begins to float in 2024) there are various means of determining the floating rate index. This is called the “fallback language” and is included in the prospectus (linked at the end of the note). If anyone is recommending a floating rate or fixed to float, make sure they are showing you the fallback language or go to the documents and get it. The language is mostly standard, but you should know what you are getting. The language in this deal is as follows (emphasis mine):

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, if we determine on the relevant Dividend Determination Date that the LIBOR base rate has been discontinued, then we will appoint a Calculation Agent and the Calculation Agent will consult with an investment bank of national standing to determine whether there is an industry accepted substitute or successor base rate to Three-Month LIBOR Rate. If, after such consultation, the Calculation Agent determines that there is an industry accepted substitute or successor base rate, the Calculation Agent shall use such substitute or successor base rate. In such case, the Calculation Agent in its sole discretion may (without implying a corresponding obligation to do so) also implement changes to the business day convention, the definition of business day, the Dividend Determination Date and any method for obtaining the substitute or successor base rate if such rate is unavailable on the relevant Business Day, in a manner that is consistent with industry accepted practices for such substitute or successor base rate. Unless the Calculation Agent determines that there is an industry accepted substitute or successor base rate as so provided above, the Calculation Agent will, in consultation with us, follow the steps specified in the second bullet point in the immediately preceding paragraph in order to determine Three-Month LIBOR Rate for the applicable Dividend Period."

I am comfortable with the language and prefer that the calculation agent work at its sole discretion in the determination. If the determination was made in cooperation with the REIT, I would be less comfortable as the REIT might look at what is favorable for it rather than having a standardized selection. The successor rate, at this juncture, will be the secured overnight funding rate (“SOFR”).

Before going further, it has to be determined if the preferred of MITT is worth considering and if there is a cushion for the tough times.

While some might consider the core earnings a distortion as it removes the more volatile mark-to-market (“MTM”) of the portfolio, I believe it is useful for directionality and then supplemented with net income (before preferred dividends), which includes the MTM. Both are generally acceptable to me, although recent weakness in the NI approach alludes to the MTM pressure on the portfolio.

The following chart from the recent investor presentation (linked at the end) shows why I believe investors should be looking at the preferred rather than the common shares:

Note that the trend in core earnings is not favorable (down) while the dividend has been stable. As well, note that the dividend per share is above core earnings, this is not sustainable. It is likely that a dividend cut on the common will be coming.

This is the mREIT’s third outstanding preferred stock. Their outstanding preferred stock consists of the following series:

Their outstanding preferred has the following pricing detail:

Normally, one might exclude from consideration those securities which are currently callable or have a negative yield-to-call. Currently, these do not need to be excluded as the rate on the new preferred is the same as the rate on the existing (or close to, in the case of the Series A). This implies that they have no economic advantage by calling the outstanding series. That said, I like the new issue (but have no real incentive to trade out of my Series B at current prices) as it trades at par and an investor gets the call protection, essentially, for free.

Yield-to-call, graphically:

Stripped yield, graphically:

Finally, in the event of a change of control (or, more specifically, a change of control event, as defined), the share cap under a conversion favors the new issue as well:

Of course, investors have numerous options from which to choose within the mortgage REIT preferred space. The following table lists some of those options from the mREIT preferred space.

MITT compares favorably to its peers, but it should be noted that it has a different risk profile from agency mREITs such as AGNC Investment (AGNC) and the larger “hybrid” mREITs such as New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)(NYMTN) and Two Harbors (TWO)(TWO.PC). The different risk profile does not mean worse, just different. Currently, I prefer the hybrid mREITs due to the volatility in the agency mortgage market and the increase in prepayment speeds that should be expected.

The peer group stripped yield, graphically:

The yield-to-call, graphically:

One of the most popular (based loosely on observation) income-focused preferred stocks seems to be New York Mortgage Trust, due to its generous yield. It might be helpful to see how MITT compares to this yieldy mREIT. The following chart compares MITT Series B (MITT.PB) with the 7.75% NYMT Series B (NYMTP):

As the chart shows, historically, NYMT trades approximately 35 basis points wide to MITT. Currently, it trades 5 basis points through MITT – due both to the increase in MITT yield and the drop in NYMT yield.

The following table looks at the “cost of stability” for MITT and the peer group. As the table shows, the cost of buying the stability of the preferred is lower for MITT than the peer group average – 100bps lower.

The cost of stability graphically:

The yield spread – while tighter than the peer group – has dropped significantly due to the drop in the yield of MITT equity.

The bottom Line: I believe that the new AG Mortgage Investment Trust Series C preferred stock is attractive and should be considered by income investors. I believe the mortgage REIT is well managed, but there will be pressure on the equity and it is not time to add that risk. While the incentive to swap out of existing MITT preferred positions (to buy call protection) is not currently present, it bears watching the spread going forward.

