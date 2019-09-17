Substituting Enterprise Value For Market Cap In Calculating Valuation Metrics Can Reveal Exploitable Mispricings

Investors being misled by their P/E and P/S ratios create exploitable opportunities for those with better information.

Substituting enterprise value for market cap in these ratios is necessary when evaluating companies with large cash balances.

Price/Earnings (P/E) and Price/Sales (P/S) ratios using market cap in the numerator have long been important “go-to” tools for screening stocks. Generally, they work quite well. But in situations involving firms with significant year-round cash balances, substituting enterprise value for market cap can be invaluable in spotting undervalued stocks.

Many publicly traded U.S. companies hold much more cash than they need to operate their businesses. This can result in their P/E and P/S ratios being quite a bit higher than they might otherwise be. In other words, possessing a large amount of cash can actually cause a company to appear overvalued!

Consider the following example, which uses market cap in calculating P/E and P/S ratios.

Company A’s cash balance is $1 million and Company B’s is $2 million. Each has sales of $2 million and earnings of $125,000. Except for B’s shareholders’ equity, which is $1 million greater than A’s, their financial statements are identical, as are their projected sales and earnings. A’s market cap, however, is $2 million, while B’s is $2.75 million.

Suppose you are a value stock investor and the first step in your screening process is to eliminate stocks with P/Es over 20x and P/Ss over 1.25x. Company A - with a 16x P/E and 1.0x P/S - passes both of these tests, but Company B - with a 22x P/E and P/S of 1.4x - fails them both. Consequently, you eliminate B from consideration.

But wait! Because A’s and B’s underlying businesses and their prospects are identical, it also appears that the market is only ascribing $750,000 in value to the $1 million excess of B’s cash balance versus A’s. Viewed in this way, B is obviously the superior investment candidate, despite its seemingly inferior valuation metrics.

Had you used enterprise value rather than market cap in calculating your valuation ratios, you would have recognized this.

Enterprise value (EV) defined

A company’s EV is the theoretical takeover price of its operations. EV is the sum of:

- its market cap,

- the value of its preferred shares, and

- the value of debtholder claims

Minus

- its cash.

Cash is backed out of the calculation because if you were to buy 100% of a company, you would own its cash. Thus, it makes sense to subtract it when calculating your net cash outlay for the purchase.

It is unlikely that paying its EV would be enough to buy 100% of your target. Most acquisitions of publicly traded companies require a premium to whatever the market cap is at the time of the buyout offer. In addition, the target’s senior managers may be contractually entitled to receive significant sums when there is a change of control. That is why the EV is a “theoretical” takeover price figure.

Most investors, however, aren’t looking to take over the companies in which they invest. So, if you are like most investors, these potential complications have little relevance to your situation.

Returning to our example, let’s recalculate A’s and B’s P/E and P/S ratios using EV rather than market cap. We’ll also assume that neither company has any preferred stock or debt.

A’s EV is $1 million: $2 million market cap less $1 million cash.

B’s EV is $750,000: $2.75 million market cap less $2 million cash.

A’s P/E is 8x: $1 million EV/$125,000 earnings.

B’s P/E is 6x: $750,000 EV/$125,000 earnings.

A’s P/S is .50x: $1 million EV/$2 million sales.

B’s P/S is .38x: $750,000 EV/$2 million sales.

B’s P/E and P/S metrics are clearly superior to A’s when EV is substituted for market cap.

Relatively few investors know what EV is, let alone use it

EV has been largely ignored for many years, even by investment professionals. While co-authoring Data Driven Investing (DDI), I reviewed five decades of Financial Analyst Journal articles regarding the factors correlating with superior returns, but they contained little, if any, mention of EV.

Moreover, the two primary sources of inspiration for my own research and investing - James O’Shaughnessy and Robert Haugen - were virtually silent about EVs as of 2004, when DDI was published. It wasn’t until 2011 that O’Shaughnessy unveiled the superior results achieved from 1964 to 2009 by stocks with low ratios of EV/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

Scant media attention has been accorded to EV since then, in part because EV is a more complex concept than market cap, but also because stocks with low ratios of EV to earnings and sales (value stocks, generally) tend to underperform in booming stock markets such as those that have prevailed for the past decade.

The performance of my personal portfolio has reflected this, as I have maintained a value focus throughout the past 19 years. While the S&P 500 was declining from 1320.28 to 903.25 between 2001 and 2008, my portfolio outperformed its 19-year compounded annual growth rate of 20.9% five times in those eight calendar years (i.e., 62.5% of the time). And while that index rose from 903.25 to 2506.85 between 2009 and 2018, the portfolio returned more than 20.9% just four times in ten calendar years (i.e., 40% of the time). It was profitable 15 years out of 18 - seven of the eight bear market years (2001-2008), versus eight of the ten bull market years (2009-2018). (Note that past performance does not guarantee future performance.)

Inherent advantages of low EV ratio investing

Companies with exceptionally attractive (i.e., very low) ratios of EV to earnings and sales are more likely than most:

to have strong balance sheets with large cash balances and little or no debt,

to have lower-than-average stock price volatility,

to not require additional financing through follow-on offerings of their common stock (which might otherwise precipitate large dips in their stock prices), and

to attract takeover bids at significant premiums to their current prices.

It also stands to reason that if other investors are basing their decisions on misleading valuation ratios, this ought to create exploitable opportunities for those who rely on better information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.