Anaplan: The Plan Remains On Track, More Growth To Come

With the stock down ~20% since earnings, now is a good time to pick up some shares on sale.

Management raised their revenue guidance for the year, which still implies some deceleration and is likely a bit conservative.

Since reporting Q2 earnings in late August, Anaplan (PLAN) has traded down nearly 20%. While the results themselves were quite impressive and showed some areas of acceleration and raised guidance, it seems like investors expected just a little bit more from this fast growth company.

Revenue during the quarter grew 46% to $84.5 million and was well ahead of consensus expectations for 35% growth to ~$78 million. Subscription revenue continues to remain impressive at 48% growth and showed nearly 3% acceleration from last quarter. Management also raised guidance for the year, including better than expected operating margin.

Data by YCharts

However, the stock continues to be one of the better-performing names in the market during the year and boasts a very high valuation, still close to 20x forward revenue. Yes, revenue is growing at a very impressive rate and management seems to be more bullish about positive cash flow in the coming years, but at ~17x forward revenue, it appears almost every positive outcome is already priced in the market.

While I do believe the pullback in the stock was likely due given valuation getting a bit excessive, I believe the company continues to have a lot of room to run and will continue to keep their high multiple for many quarters to come.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

During Q2, revenue grew 46% to $84.5 million and was well ahead of expectations of ~$78 million, or 35% growth. This quarter’s revenue growth only decelerated ~1% from Q1, though had a bigger currency headwind. Subscription revenue continues to drive the company’s growth with an impressive 48% growth during the quarter to $73.6 million, representing over 87% of total revenue. Subscription revenue growth during the quarter actually accelerated ~3% compared to Q1, a testament to the company’s strong underlying trends.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins during the quarter were exceptionally strong at 75%, which broke the recent trend of 6 consecutive quarters of 72-73% range. The gross margin expansion was likely due to faster growth coming from the company’s subscription revenue, which tends to be stickier, more predictable, and have higher margins.

Operating margins during the quarter were -19.7%, though improved from -29.3% in the year ago period. The significant improvement in operating margins combined with strong revenue growth led the positive cash flow for the first time in the company’s public history.

Source: Company Presentation

Billings growth during the quarter was 46%, which showed some signs of deceleration compared to the 57% growth during the last quarter. However, there are two big things to note about this quarter’s billings growth. First, currency had ~4% headwind to billings, thus, constant-currency billings growth would have been closer to 50%, resulting in a lesser deceleration. Second, billings growth was still well ahead of expectations for ~35% growth. Thus, this quarter’s performance should be viewed as a positive outcome.

Another strong performance for the company was adjusted net expansion rate coming in at 121% and continues to remain above the company’s targeted 120% range.

Source: Company Presentation

Management raised their full year guidance given the strong performance during Q2, marking the company’s second 2019 guidance raise in as many quarters this year. Revenue is now expected to be $339-343 million (previously $326-331 million) and represents growth of ~43% yoy. While this may seem optimistic for some, the company grew revenue ~46-47% during the first half of the year and the updated full year guidance still implies some level of deceleration for the remainder of the year. I believe there is still quite a bit of conservatism remaining in their guidance which sets them up nicely for another potential beat and raise quarter.

Also, management raised their operating margin guidance for the year and now expects operating margins to be a loss of -19.5-20.5%, which is an improvement from their previous guidance of a loss of -22.5-23.5%.

For Q3, management expects revenue of $85.5-86.5 million and operating margin loss of -19-20%.

Valuation

Even after the recent ~20% drop in stock price, the name still remains near the upper range of the high valued companies in the market. Management appears to remain very confident in the business and raised the full year revenue guidance to imply growth of ~43%, which I believe could be slightly conservative.

Investors will continue to be cautious around the name given where valuation is, but that does not mean the stock won’t go up from here. Despite the high valuation and the company currently hitting on all fronts, I believe this could continue to be a good name to own and would look to add to a position during a period of weakness like this. Investors have started to push away from the growth names possibly due to heightened fear in the market, though Anaplan remains a long term winner.

Data by YCharts

Management recently raised revenue guidance for the year to $339-343 million (was previously $326-331 million) and represents growth of ~43% yoy. This remains a very impressive number that is highly achievable for the company and in my opinion, could be a little conservative. With the company continuing to grow revenue above 45%, I wouldn’t be shocked to see another beat and raise quarter, leading to further revenue upside for the year.

The company currently has a market cap of ~$6.3 billion and with ~$350 million of cash, this implies an enterprise value of ~$5.95 billion. Assuming revenue comes in at the midpoint of management’s guidance, $341 million, this implies a revenue multiple of 17.4x. Yes, this is still expensive, but the company had been trading well above 20x forward revenue for quite some time prior to this quarter’s earnings.

The troubling part of valuation here is determining two main things. First, where revenue growth will ultimately end up. And second, will investors be willing to pay an even higher multiple than the current one.

On the revenue front, I believe guidance is conservative as it implies a decent amount of deceleration for the remainder of the year. I think revenue could ultimately growth 45%+ for the year, which could lead to FY20 revenue closer to $355-360 million. Assuming revenue growth naturally decelerates in the out year (maybe to 40%), we could see FY21 revenue of ~$500 million, which would imply a revenue multiple of only ~12x. I believe these revenue estimates are a real possibility considering the company’s history of guiding with some conservatism.

Over time, investors could become more open to paying a higher multiple for a company who consistently grows revenue above 40%, beats their own expectations, and has been expanding operating margins nicely. Investors will continue to focus on net expansion rate remaining above the 120% in addition to the company slowly becoming cash flow positive. With the stock under $50, I believe now is a good time to pick up some shares on sale.

Risks to the name include a weaker-than-expected quarter, which could have a big impact on the stock's price due to the high expectations and high valuation. With valuation being elevated, a correction to the market typically impacts these names the greatest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.