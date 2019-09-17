DoubleLine Income Solutions Features High Sector Diversification As It Hunts For High-Income Assets

A history of the return profile, and examining the culprit behind share price volatility.

Exploring the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

In April of 2013, the well-known fixed income fund family known as DoubleLine opened closed-end "Income Solutions Fund" (DSL).

DSL's objective is in keeping with its name. That is, income generation is the primary concern of the fund.

Income Solutions is co-managed by Jeff Gundlach, Robert Cohen, and Luz Padilla. As mentioned in the investment philosophy statement, this fund carries global reach as it seeks to uncover opportunities.

Current Sector Breakdown

On July 31st of 2019, DoubleLine reported the following breakdown for DSL's asset allocation:

The fund's reported sector spread is quite diverse. High yield corporate and EM made up about two-thirds of DSL's holdings, with MBS comprising another 16% or so.

Total Return Performance, a Brief History

DSL got off to quite a bumpy start. On a total return basis, it took until mid-2016 before the fund got back to where it began at inception. Most of the trouble was due to the downshift in the premium/discount - initially opening at a premium of around 6% before reaching a low of nearly 15%.

Since late 2015, however, the shares have paid off quite handsomely. There have been notable periods of loss, most notably Q4 of 2018 when once again the discount widened very rapidly.

So, a decent chunk of the overall performance volatility for investors in the fund has largely been attributable to the swings in the premium/discount.

Currently, DSL trades toward the historical upper end of its range.

Leverage, Fees, AUM

DoubleLine Income Solutions currently employs total leverage of just over 30%:

The leverage helps the fund to generate higher yields on NAV, just so long as the underlying assets are cooperating; leverage of course creates the opportunity for outsized gains as well as amplified losses based on price swings.

DSL's expense ratio is a lofty 2.8%. The fund's interest expense associated with its borrowing amounted to nearly half of the total expenses for the period ended March 2019. The Sept. 30, 2018, Annual Report showed non-interest fund expenses just shy of 1.75% of net assets. There's some potential for vacillation here, but DSL does not appear to be cheap based on the sticker price or on the basis of after-interest expense.

AUM is about $2B, which is quite a healthy size for a closed-end fund. In fact, it shows up as the largest taxable income fund on CEFConnect's screening tool.

The large fund size and the risks associated with leverage make the high degree of sector exposure all the more important from a liquidity standpoint.

Speaking of liquidity, from a secondary market standpoint the shares feature solid trading volume; 3mo average daily volume is north of 400k shares per SA.

Conclusion

Investors have seen fit to entrust DSL with just over $2B in assets. This is in spite of a sizeable expense ratio.

The fund features moderate leverage, and investors have had to endure a decent amount of volatility, but the premium/discount has played a large role in those occurrences.

DSL looks for income wherever it can be found, including to a large extent in emerging markets. The fund is well diversified by sector. The overall return profile since inception has not been decent on a since-inception basis, but has offered up some very strong returns for investors who purchased shares when the discount was high.

