UGA: The Odds Favor More Upside In Gasoline

Over the last 24 hours, shares of the United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) have rocketed upwards by 10% on the heels of attacks on the Saudi export facility. Despite the fact that the smoke is literally still clearing and we don’t know all of the pertinent details regarding these attacks, we can safely say that this situation is highly bullish gasoline futures, due to several factors which we will soon discuss. Specifically, I believe that we will continue to see UGA make new highs with healthy follow-through to today’s price movement in the coming weeks and months.

The Instrument

To start this piece off, we should discuss what exactly UGA is about. UGA is an ETF offered by USCF Investments which basically takes the methodology of the popular United States Oil ETF (USO) and applies it to gasoline futures. USCF Investment’s methodology is famous (or infamous) for its simplicity, but luckily for traders of UGA, the method is a boon more than a curse at this point - a fact which we will discuss in a bit.

Put simply, UGA has a very simple and straightforward methodology. It holds exposure in the front month of RBOB futures, and then, in a period of time two weeks before expiry, it rolls the exposure into the next month out futures contract as seen in the following rolling schedule.

At the time of writing, today was the roll date for September. This means that the following holdings will begin to be shifted to the next month out, moving the ETF’s position from October to November.

When this shift is completed, it will mean that roll yield becomes a larger component of the returns of the instrument. If you’re unfamiliar with roll yield, you’re in luck, because we’re about to do a deep dive on exactly why this is such a big deal for holders of UGA.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding a position in any month but the front month in a futures curve. As seen in the following chart from Wikipedia, there is a tendency for the price of a futures contract to trade towards the front-month price as time progresses.

The implications of this relationship are pretty clear, depending on which position you are holding, as well as what the structure of the market is in which you are rolling exposure. In the case of UGA, it is long gasoline futures, and the current structure is that of strong backwardation as seen in the following chart.

At present, November is currently trading more than 2 cents per gallon under October futures. This means that the roll yield on the core position of UGA is immediately poised to become positive as exposure is shifted out of the front month and into the next month out and prices roll up towards the prompt. When a market is in backwardation (front above the back), roll yield is positive, because the contracts held at a lower price will tend to trade upwards towards the front of the curve as time progresses.

Roll yield in and of itself can be a valid reason to buy or sell commodity ETFs and ETNs, but the recent fundamental developments offer even more clear bullish factors to gasoline.

Gasoline Fundamentals

If you’re unfamiliar with gasoline markets, the connection to crude markets may not be so directly clear. After all, gasoline and crude are entirely different types of petroleum with different sources of demand and supply. However, with the 10% leap in price of UGA, in conjunction with a 12% pop in USO (the crude variant of the same methodology as UGA), the direct linkage can be clearly seen.

The reason why crude and gasoline price movements are directly linked in the macro scale is remarkably simple, really. If crude oil rallies, gasoline is going to have to rally as well, or the refining crack will be narrowed to such an extent that economics will be hampered and production will cut (thus driving down the price of crude due to less demand). In other words, the two are directly related, because one is the primary product of the other.

That said, when over 5 million barrels per day of Saudi export capacity was taken out in a strike this weekend, the price of crude surged, as well as the price of crude products. From a macro standpoint, gasoline traders need to be highly aware of the Saudi situation and should continue to monitor it, because any further escalations in the region will be bullish to gasoline, since gasoline is a direct derivative of crude oil.

Let’s take a step aside from the Saudi situation for a minute to examine the gasoline fundamentals. Put simply, the gasoline fundamentals have been somewhere between mixed and bullish for the past several months. Specifically, as seen from the 5-year range perspective, this year has been quite a mixed bag, with inventories both surging and collapsing all in the space of a few months.

At the beginning of this year, we witnessed an incredibly large overbuild of inventories in which gasoline stocks rose at the second quickest pace ever seen. However, demand for gasoline came in strong over the next few months, which resulted in stocks plummeting to the 5-year average. Recently, gasoline stocks have largely floundered with the last month, seeing inventories drop back towards the 5-year average.

The reason why gasoline stocks are largely struggling to find direction is the result of two key things: weak driving demand offset by strong export demand. Simply put, refining runs have been a big “meh” over the last few months, with utilization largely lagging the 5-year average.

This lackluster utilization has been balanced by a year with almost every week seeing above-average exports.

In and of itself, the current fundamental case for gasoline is not very attractive and only slightly bullish: gasoline stocks are treading water, demand is weak, but exports are basically saving the market’s bacon. This situation isn’t very attractive, but a key structural change has occurred in the market over the last few months - PADD 1 has lost a substantial chunk of its capacity due to the PES refinery explosion and shutdown. This structural shift was both immediately felt in the pricing of gasoline and will continue to be felt through time. The EIA hasn’t updated the total operable capacity of PADD 1 yet, which gives us a good window to see utilization as it stands on the East Coast.

With a lower refining capacity, there will be fewer barrels long term produced from the region (which sits near the pricing point for the RBOB futures that UGA holds). This means that imports will need to increase on a long-term basis to satisfy demand, and the only way for this to happen is for the price of gasoline in this key region to price up in relation to other benchmarks so as to attract barrels. This will be good for holders of UGA in that it will mean that both the price of gasoline in the region will likely increase as well as the market structure will likely remain in backwardation for some time to come.

UGA is currently rolling exposure in a backwardated market, which is great for holders of the ETF. UGA is not immune to the brewing conflict in the Middle East, which means any developments in that region will directly reflect in a higher gasoline price (as goes crude, so goes gasoline). The present fundamentals for gasoline are actually pretty stale, but the future fundamentals are likely to be quite tight due to a significant supply source taken off-line a short distance away from the pricing point for the RBOB futures contracts which UGA holds. Based on all of these reasons, the odds really favor the upside in gasoline and UGA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.