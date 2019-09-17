Diageo Shakes Up The Newborn Portfolio

To celebrate my husband’s birthday, we went out to dinner for the first time since the baby was born and the first thing we ordered was a much needed drink.

After posting my first two articles on Seeking Alpha last month, I received a number of comments discussing the cost of college and how our monthly contribution of $250 might not be enough considering inflation and the expected cost of college in the future. The more I thought about it, the more I realized that the Seeking Alpha community was right; we needed to do more.

At the end of last month, we made it out of the house together for the first time without the baby to celebrate my husband’s birthday. Ironically, on our first night out without our baby, we couldn’t help but spend a majority of the night talking about her. One of the topics, of course, was our daughter’s financial future. I brought up some of the points that were made by commenters on my first two articles, as well as some independent research I did for an article on my personal blog. We both agreed that even with my husband’s transfer of Waste Management (WM) into the Newborn Portfolio in August, the starting point of the portfolio was still too low if we wanted this account to be able to cover the full cost of college for our daughter. It was the first drink of the night, a ginger margarita, that inspired the idea for the next investment for the Newborn Portfolio. The margarita contained Casamigos Tequila, the tequila created by George Clooney and purchased by Diageo (DEO) in June of 2017.

My husband had purchased shares of Diageo back in 2016. That’s when the light bulb went off for the both of us; why not move this position into her account and give it the added boost it needed? The stock aligned with our overall portfolio goals (shown below) and it is a good way to get some foreign exposure into the portfolio, so we both agreed this would be the third position in the Newborn Portfolio.

Portfolio Goals

Rather than rehash the content in my last article, I am including the Newborn Portfolio goals below for reference.

Have 70% of the portfolio in fairly valued or undervalued, high quality dividend paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater Hold between 10 to 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio Contribute $250 dollars on a monthly basis as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holidays, etc. Last but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark, which we set as the S&P 500.

Portfolio Update

DEO Shakes up the Newborn Portfolio

With the above in mind, my husband transferred 102 shares of DEO over to the Newborn Portfolio on August 26th. In order to show the true balances of the positions in the portfolio, and the gains associated with those, we wanted to provide the readers with the original cost basis of the DEO position, as well as a few reasons why we are continuing to hold the stock. Of the 102 shares that were added to the Newborn Portfolio, 100 were originally purchased on November 14, 2016, at a cost of $100.67 per share and the remaining two shares were added through dividend reinvestment in 2018 and 2019, bringing the total cost basis at the date of transfer to $101.69. At the time the transfer was made, the price was $166.99 per share, which comes out to a total position of $17,032 and an unrealized gain of $6,619. At the writing of this article, this brings the total stock positions in the portfolio up to a total of $35,725, plus the cash balance below. Consistent with the 3M (MMM) and WM investments, the dividends paid will be reinvested in DEO stock.

Cash Balance

With a few more family gifts and our monthly contribution of $250, the current cash balance in the portfolio is $4,697.

Top shelf valuation, but still a long-term hold

At current prices, close to its 52-week high, the simple fact is that Diageo is trading at a premium. At approximately 26 times earnings, the stock looks to be overvalued when compared to its historical median PE of 20.44. On the basis that TTM PE reverts to the mean of 20.44, and using the EPS of $6.40 reported in the 2019 preliminary results after conversion to USD and factoring in that 1 ADR share equates to 4 ordinary shares, we come up with a fair value of $130.82 a share. Even repeating the same earnings growth rate of 10.3% for 2020 and using the median PE of 20.44, we arrive at a fair value of $144.29. While this is a quick and easy valuation of DEO stock, the simple point is that at current prices the stock is expensive. So why are we holding?

With our long-term horizon and the goals laid out above for the portfolio, we believe there are a number of reasons to like the stock for the long run, which in our case is approximately 20 years.

Drinks Taste Good in Bull or Bear Markets

One of the main reasons we chose to add DEO to the Newborn Portfolio is that the underlying business model works in both economic booms and recessions. Said another way, when times are good people will go out and celebrate with a drink and when times are bad people may have a drink to get through the rough patch. The point is, people will be purchasing Diageo’s products at any point during the economic cycle and we are bound to have both ups and downs during our investment time horizon. This is supported by the increase in organic sales of 6.1% in 2019; this is up from 4.3% in 2017 as shown in the chart below.

Source: Diageo Preliminary Results Presentation

What stands out to me in the slide above, and what was discussed in more detail on the conference call, is that not only was organic growth up year over year, but the price mix also improved. This is important as it shows management was able to raise prices on the products it sells and the consumer still saw enough value in the product to continue purchasing it. The company’s continued focus on innovation and premiumization has been the main driver in the improved price/mix over the past few years. An improving pricing mix combined with increasing organic sales are two tailwinds that will set Diageo up for success in the future.

Another reason we decided to hold a position in DEO in the Newborn Portfolio is that they have a diversified customer base with people all around the world enjoying the company’s products. In addition to being geographically diversified, the company has a wide range of product offerings with brands that can be found in bars in almost any country you visit today.

Source: 2019 Investor Conference

Having strong brands is only good if those brands produce sales. Based on the 2019 results, the company had strong sales in a number of regions around the world with North America +5%, Europe and Turkey +4%, Africa +7%, Latin America and Caribbean +9%, and Asia Pacific +9%.

Innovative with Future Generations in Mind

Consumer trends and preferences are difficult to predict, especially in the spirits industry where younger generations’ tastes fluctuate on a weekly basis. To stay ahead of the curve and appeal to a wide range of customers, Diageo got creative and started innovating. The company came up with new labels for older products, such as the Games of Thrones “White Walker by Johnnie Walker,” or by creating completely new product offerings, such as the Ketel One Botanical, which launched in May of 2018, or the limited time offering of Crown Royal Salted Caramel and Crown Royal Peach. As stated in managements 2019 results, the creation of the “White Walker by Johnnie Walker” opened the scotch category to a whole set of customers across markets. Further, the addition of the Crown Royal products drove increased US net sales growth of 6% in 2019 alone.

Source: Diageo Preliminary Results Presentation

The management team at Diageo has also been investing in new brands to drive innovation and stay ahead of the changing consumer trends. A perfect example is the purchase of the Casamigos Tequila brand, which is popular at restaurants and bars across the United States. Diageo also uses its accelerator program for drink entrepreneurs, Distill Ventures Brands, to invest in new specialty brands, such as Seedlip, the world’s first non-alcoholic spirit. This may sound crazy for a spirits company to invest in a non-alcoholic spirit, but if you live or work in or around New York City, you know there is a new trend underway with the opening of strictly non-alcoholic bars. While the brands in the Distill Ventures Brand portfolio are in the early stages today, they have the potential to set the company up for long term growth in the future.

Diageo has also expanded its product offering aggressively in emerging markets, which have excellent long-term growth potential for top-shelf spirits. In Brazil, Russia, India and China, rising wealth leads to more consumers “trading up” from beers to international premium spirits. This shift provides an opportunity for Diageo to offer international premium spirits at affordable price points to consumers.

Dividends Straight Up

In line with our portfolio goals, another reason we decided to add DEO to the Newborn Portfolio is the healthy dividend it pays, as well as the growth potential of the dividend in the future. As you can see in the chart below (shown in GBP), the company has consistently raised its dividend for the last 10 years. In fact, the company has been paying dividends since 1998, over 20 years now. In the last 3 years, the company has also improved its payout ratio and has been working to strengthen their free cash flow from lows in 2014. In the company’s 2019 results presentation, management reiterated their guidance of mid-single-digit dividend increases in the future. Management noted that over the next three years they expect to return an additional £4.5 billion to shareholders, either via share buybacks or special dividends, depending on market conditions. With improved FCF, disciplined capital structure and a shareholder friendly management team, DEO should be able to comfortably raise its dividend well into the future.

Source: Author Created

Risks Considered

As with any investment, Diageo comes with its fair share of risks. The first risk is the possibility of significant sales slowdown in the emerging markets. Future economic and political uncertainty, especially in emerging markets, could have a potential impact on DEO sales and ultimately their earnings in the future as these markets have been DEO’s primary growth markets the past few years.

Currency fluctuations can also negatively impact DEO, at least for the US investors holding the ADRs. As the GBP weakens and the USD strengthens, investors in the US will actually lose out on potential earnings due to FX movements. For example, DEO pays their dividend in GBP, which is then converted to USD for the ADR shares. In this instance, the company’s payment of dividends in GBP negatively effects the US investor because when that dividend payment is converted from pounds to dollars the US investor will receive a reduced value per share due to the conversion factor. Somewhat related to currency fluctuations, Brexit could also have a negative impact on the company’s earnings in the future. While DEO’s CEO, Ivan Menezes, said he does not expect Brexit to have a material impact on DEO’s operations, there is still the risk that if a deal goes through, the GBP could drop further, negatively impacting the GBP to USD conversions factor.

Another risk that is frequently brought up with Diageo and other spirits companies is that consumer tastes are changing and these companies may not be able to adapt to meet the new needs of customers. While true for some companies, I don’t believe this is a significant risk for Diageo, primarily because they have been innovative to date, as discussed in the section above, which has allowed the company to stay ahead of the changing customer preferences and still grow sales organically. As long as management continues to find ways to reinvigorate their existing brands and purchase new brands in fast growing categories, DEO will continue to stay ahead of the curve and meet the changing tastes of consumers.

Purchase/Conclusion

Acknowledging that at current prices Diageo is trading at a premium, we still believe the company is a hold and warrants a spot in our Newborn Portfolio. The company generates strong FCF supported by organic sales growth and has a sustainable dividend that will likely increase in the future. Diageo also diversifies the Newborn Portfolio, adding international exposure, as the company is headquartered in the UK. For those reasons, we decided to add DEO to our portfolio, which also includes MMM and WM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO, MMM, WM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.