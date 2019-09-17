Beyond Meat: A Speculative Bet On A Meatless Eating Future

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Yuehao Lu as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Business Overview

Meat has long been our center-of-plate food consumption throughout human evolution for the past 3 million years. Yet, it is only in recent years that some pioneers are trying to change the way we produce and consume meat. Driven by deep concerns centered around unethical treatment and slaughtering of livestock, overly used antibiotics and excessive carbon dioxide emissions during the modern meat production process, added to the fact that our current meat supply is increasingly falling behind the expanding meat-consuming population, the concept of meat alternatives, including plant-based meat, has become a buzzy yet controversial headline. Emerging plant-based protein meat providers like Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Foods stand out in the spotlight, constantly stirring discussions and debates.

Beyond Meat Stock Price Chart

So, what do companies like Beyond Meat do? Basically, they're all trying to do the same thing: develop, produce and distribute meat alternatives that mimic the appearance, texture, and taste of real meat in order to replace it, using ingredients from plants, and therefore, bypassing the killing of animals. Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods differ in their ingredient technology: Beyond Meat products' key ingredient comes from pea protein, while Impossible Foods claims that its secret recipe lies in the heme-containing soy protein. After lab development and mass production, final products are normally distributed into two main channels: retail (e.g., Whole Foods (AMZN) and Safeway) and food services (e.g., Burger King (QSR) and Dunkin' (DNKN)) before consumers take the bite. Currently, the pricing is premium: for instance, Beyond Beef, the signature product of Beyond Meat, is selling at $12 per pound in retail, while its comparable traditional ground beef is selling at $5 per pound. This is the same in food service channels: Impossible Burgers are selling $1-3 pricier than traditional ones.

Who is paying for the pricey meatless meat? Naturally, you might think of vegetarians. Yet, both Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are not just targeting vegans or vegetarians, who only take up 5% of the population - as a matter of fact, they're ambitiously targeting the broader consumer group: meat-loving carnivores. This is evidenced from Beyond Meat's prospectus:

93% of Beyond Burger buyers over the 26-week period ended June 30 2018 also purchased animal protein during the same period, which evidences Beyond Meat’s appeal to meat-loving consumers.

Competitive advantage

It is still too early to call whether Beyond Meat has built a wide moat, or that the skyrocketed stock price is just a result of over-heated, yet faddish, attention drawn on this novel concept. However, it is safe to say that Beyond Meat has done a few things right, which helped create the hype and drive its sales growth momentum.

1. Smart positioning and merchandising

Though the company has started to diversify its sources of revenues by expanding its partnership with more retail and restaurant chains, it is undeniable that the moment when the CEO of Whole Foods agreed to place Beyond Meat products in the meat aisle alongside other sirloin steaks and ground beef was a tipping point. This is a smart move, which would subtly but fundamentally shift consumers’ perceptions about meat alternatives. Unlike those unattractive black bean burgers that are normally found in the frozen food aisle and perceived as vegan diets for niche market consumers, the Beyond Burger is seen side by side with traditional beef patties, which grants Beyond Meat the access to a broader group of mainstream meat-loving consumers. It also gives these consumers the impression that Beyond Burger would have similar looks, textures, and tastes to traditional meat, except with more health benefits and environmental friendliness, psychologically justifying its premium pricing.

2. Emphasis on innovation and product

Beyond Meat has been repeatedly emphasizing the importance of technological innovation to the company. As stated in its prospectus:

Research, development, and innovation are core elements of our business strategy, and we believe they represent a critical competitive advantage for us.

The focus on innovation capabilities enabling successful product development, whether optimizing current products or launching new products, will be the cornerstone of future sustainable growth.

3. Social marketing

Brand awareness is another advantage that is almost inherent to the company. With a brand commitment of "Eat what you love", the company is constantly communicating its mission through social marketing campaigns. It is amazing to witness that even in countries like China, where Beyond Meat has not set foot, people including myself are zealously talking about it, curious to have a try. However, it takes time to cultivate and build a truly great brand. For Beyond Meat, the process has only started.

Long-term Growth Prospects

Even though right now plant-based meat is hardly a mainstream food category, in the long run, as consumer awareness of perceived negative health, environmental and animal welfare impacts of animal-based meat consumption grows, coupled with the growing trend of healthy eating lifestyle including going meatless, it is expected to see the overall consumer mindset shifting more towards meat alternatives consumption. To capture this growing market, companies like Beyond Meat are relentlessly working on improving current products to better replicate real meat, and at the same time developing new product categories to “plantify”, such as plant-based seafood. Distribution or international expansion is another dimension in their growth map we are now seeing.

So, just how big is the market going to be? Here are several sets of market data that I found:

The market size of the conventional animal-based meat market was $1.4 trillion in 2017 and will be worth $7.3 trillion by 2025.

As for the size of meat alternative market, estimates vary widely. According to Barclays analysts, the market can reach $140 billion over the next decade; Reuters' estimate of the 2025 market size is $9.25 billion.

It is estimated that meat alternative market will be growing at a CAGR of 9.4% by 2023.

According to these forecast numbers, even after 3-4 years of growth, the total available market size of alternative meat is only about 1.92% of traditional processed meat, meaning that the estimated penetration rate is quite low. Given that the conventional meat market is such a gigantic one, even raising the penetration rate by 1% would significantly increase the upside of the meat alternative market.

Investment risks

Promising and purposeful as it looks, Beyond Meat is facing an array of risks that could potentially damage its financial performance. In the short run, competing in a buzzy battlefield is a Sword of Damocles, because the urgent need for rapid expansion will significantly amplify any “short slab” the company has in any part of the value chain.

1. Capacity shortage and supply chain fragility

The most prominent problem that has troubled both Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods is production capacity shortage inhibiting them from keeping up with the increasing demands. In its latest earnings call, Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown mentioned that the company will be able to handle at least $400 million of demand just next year alone. It takes time to testify if capacity constraint will no longer be a headache for the company.

Another major risk comes from the limited supply or availability of pea protein, which is the key raw material for its core products. Currently, the company only has two such suppliers for the pea protein. This would make its supply chain very fragile and uncontrollable.

2. Fierce competition

By looking at Beyond Meat's skyrocketing stock price and heated media discussion, one could imagine just how intense the competition would be in such a popular domain. It is true that competition is heating up. Beyond Meat is not only competing with other plant-based protein companies like Impossible Foods, but is also threatened by conventional food processing companies. These multi-national companies have better resources, like distribution networks, and have established well-accepted products and brands in the market place today. Besides selling animal-based meat, large food companies are looking to take a bite of the growing plant-based meat market by launching their own products, which is what Tyson (TSN), Hormel (HRL), and Kellogg (K) have already done. To stand out in this competition, in the long run, it is essential to establish sustainable competitive advantages (and finally, a wide moat) like network effect and strong brand. Beyond Meat still has a long way to go.

3. Innovative disruptions

Developers of cultured meat or "clean meat" are now working to produce meat in lab by in-vitro cultivation of animal cells using cellular engineering technologies. Although we haven't seen any product launched yet, they might become huge threats for Beyond Meat in the near future, once they have successfully introduced new products to the market. Targeting the same consumer group, clean meat could provide the same environmental and health benefits as Beyond Meat, with arguably better products, being clean and pure meat without any food processing like chemical usage.

Financial Performance

Key Ratios -> Profitability Margins % of Sales 2016-12 2017-12 2018-12 TTM Revenue 100 100 100 100 COGS 139.01 106.72 80.01 71.91 Gross Margin -39.01 -6.72 19.99 28.09 SG&A 78.31 52.62 39.19 29.27 R&D 35.73 17.56 10.9 8.59 Operating Margin -153.05 -76.9 -30.11 -9.77 Net Interest Income & Other -2.35 -16.34 -3.88 -10.11 EBT Margin -155.39 -93.24 -33.99 -19.89

Looking at Beyond Meat's profitability numbers, we can see that gross margin has been steadily stepping up, accompanied by decreasing SG&A and R&D costs in percentage. It is a good sign of economies of scale coming into play. However, the operating margin had been, and is still, negative as we speak. Considering the company is still investing in expansion efforts like distribution and manufacturing facilities, adding that it might be pressured to cut prices in the future under fierce competition, it is uncertain to evaluate Beyond Meat's ability to achieve and sustain profitability.

Profitability 2016-12 2017-12 2018-12 TTM Net Margin % -155.41 -93.26 -33.99 -19.9 Asset Turnover (Average) 0.46 0.64 0.88 0.42 Return on Assets % -71.99 -59.93 -29.85 -8.28 Financial Leverage (Average) 1.69 1.2 Return on Equity % -9.91 Return on Invested Capital % -8.37 Interest Coverage -65.17 -29.32 -25.49 -12

The asset turnover rate had been increasing from 2016 to 2018 but dropped from 2018 to 2019, which is related to the company's capital raising activities this year. Looking forward, it is critical for the company to wisely utilize the additional cash.

All numeric analysis aside, as stated above, if the future competitive landscape and consumer preference evolve into what puts Beyond Meat in a disadvantageous position, the current growth momentum will be damaged.

Conclusion

As described above, although Beyond Meat is operating in a highly promising market with huge upside, the company is facing an array of investment risks that make its long-term performance highly unpredictable. Long-term investors should be cautious.

