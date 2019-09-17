Agriculture Commodity Prices To Continue Trading Sideways With Overall Sentiment Still Remaining Bearish

No signs of an early first or freeze across the major growing areas as weather outlook extends warmth into early October.

Crop development is progressing supported by favorable weather though lagging behind the 5-year average and last year.

Investment Thesis

Grain prices will continue to trade sideways with downside risk outweighing upside potential.

Agriculture commodities close higher on Monday as inspection report comes in line with consensus

On Monday, the U.S. December corn futures finished up 1.80% to $3.7462, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 0.12% to $8.9912 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing higher 1.14% to $4.8850. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Monday 1.33% ($0.20) to $14.99, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.01% ($0.001) to $15.44 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) higher 1.06% ($0.06) to $5.24. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 5 cents to $4.884, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 8 cents to $4.076. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was up $0.020 to $5.074. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Monday's export inspection report fall in line with trader expectations; wheat inspection comes in more than last week; corn and soybeans less

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending September 12 at 422k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 612k metric tonnes but within traders' expectations of 381k-686k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 48%. Mexico (177k) and Japan (139k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 459k metric tonnes, slightly more than last week's 413k metric tonnes and within traders' expectations of 381k-626k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 233k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 36k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 22%. Ecuador (92k), Sri Lanka (56k), South Korea (54k), and Nigeria (52k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 666k metric tonnes, less than last week's 978k tonnes but within traders' range of 599k-980k tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 24%. China (207k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending September 12, 2019.

Source: USDA

Crops continue to progress week to week though still lagging year over year and versus the 5-year average; winter wheat planting begins and is comparatively similar with last year and the 5-year average

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of September 15, corn dough is at 93%. That's slightly behind both last year's 99% and the 5-year average pace of 98%. Corn dented is at 68%. That's well behind both last year's 92% and the 5-year average pace of 87%. Corn that's mature is at 18%. That's also well behind both last year's 51% and the 5-year average pace of 39%. Corn harvested is at 4%. That's slightly behind both last year's 8% and the 5-year average pace of 7%. Of the corn planted, 55% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 55% a week ago and 68% last year.

Spring wheat harvested is at 76%, compared with last year's pace of 96% and the 5-year average of 93%.

Winter wheat planted is at 8%. That's slightly behind both last year's 12% and the 5-year average pace of 12%.

Of the soybeans emerged, 95% of soybeans is setting pods. That's behind the 5-year average of 100% and last year's pace of 100%. Soybeans dropping leaves is at 15%. That's well behind the 5-year average of 38% and last year's pace of 50%. Of the soybeans planted, 54% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 67% last year and 55% last week.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 92% harvested (up 3% from the prior week)

Peanuts - 5% harvested (61% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 46% harvested (up 16% from the prior week; 69% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 34% matured (up 7% the prior week; 65% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 54% boils opening (up 11% from the prior week; 41% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Weather outlook over the next couple of weeks to favor crop progress/development with extended warmth into early October and welcome rains across sections of the country

Over the weekend, forecast models trended warmer across the eastern half of the country in the 6 to 15-day time frame. This is good news for the farmers/producers of the late planted corn and soybean crops. These crops need the warm season to be extended well into the month of October for projected quality, production, yield to remain steady at their current levels.

Currently, we have an amplified (wavy) jet stream pattern in place over the U.S. with bookend upper level troughs (one over the western U.S. and a second just off the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada) and a strong, broad upper level ridge established over the central/east-central U.S. This pattern will remain in place over the next 5 days or through Sunday.

In terms of sensible weather, from a temperature standpoint, this pattern will yield cooler than normal temperatures (fall-like) across the western states, while upper ridging associated with a robust ridge axis will result in much above average temperatures (5-20+ degrees) extending from central Canada southward into the north-central U.S. into the Deep South where some near record-breaking temperatures can be found.

Temperatures during this time frame look to run near average right along the East Coast with upper level troughing and a Canadian surface high nearby. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (September 17-22) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In the 6 to 11-day time frame, the pattern shifts as upper level troughing/lower geo-potential heights moves in over western and central Canada. This will allow for the jet stream pattern to flatten out some. However, higher heights and strong southwesterly flow will help to keep temperatures above average across the eastern half of the country. Additionally, ridging and higher heights will be located over the southern and western U.S. Ultimately, this will produce cooler than average temperatures across the northwestern into the north-central U.S. and warmer than normal temperatures across the eastern, southern and western U.S. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (September 23-28) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

This pattern looks to continue in the 11 to 16-day time frame as the aforementioned upper level trough in the 6 to 11-day looks to meander around western/central Canada. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10 to 15-day (September 6-October 1) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of rainfall, there are a few areas that will receive some beneficial rains over the next week to two weeks.

Across the Pacific Northwest, rainfall will be on the increase through Wednesday as a second storm system associated with upper level troughing deepens/strengthen and settles over the region from the Gulf of Alaska. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches can be expected across parts of western Washington and Oregon.

Farther to the south, an area of disturbed weather with deep tropical moisture over the northern Gulf of Mexico will bring an emerging heavy rainfall threat across southeast Texas mid to late week as it slowly moves northward.

Organized convective activity is possible across the north-central U.S. midweek through next weekend as a deepening upper level trough over the western states will support mid-upper level shortwaves/impulses to move across the northern Plains Friday into Saturday before shifting east across the Great Lakes and east-central Plains/Mid-Mississippi Valley/Midwest next Saturday and Sunday. Figure 9 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Monday evening to next Monday evening) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 10 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a normal to drier than normal pattern across much of the country with the exception of the Pacific Northwest and south-central Canada into Texas over the next week (September 17-24).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 11 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a normal to drier than normal pattern across much of the country with the exception of the central grain belt in the 6 to 12-day time frame (September 21-28).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Crop development is still lagging compared to average and last year, but is coming along week to week. Spring wheat harvesting is 3/4ths of the way done. Weather has and will continue to support crop development with warm weather extended into early October and some welcome rains coming to the central grain belt. Corn and soybean yield are expected to be right around average. Trade uncertainties will continue to serve as a bearish variable. Prices should remain range-bound with downside risk outweighing upside potential.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.