Sally Beauty: Turnaround Looks Like A Value

The stock may return to its $30+ highs a few years ago if improvements continue, representing a double from here.

Share count has been reduced markedly in recent years and the company will continue to buy back stock.

The company's debt exceeds its market value, but has strong free cash flow and is in a position to handle the debt.

Sally Beauty Holdings is in the midst of a turnaround and looks like a deep value play.

Thesis

Sally Beauty (SBH) continues to make efforts to transform its business, pay down its debt, and turn the ship--and the stock price--around.

Though the company doesn't appear to be a growth story, continued efforts to improve the business could result in a much higher stock price. The stock is more than 50% off highs of a few years ago and the company continues to be a strong generator of free cash flow, having grown it a compounded annual growth rate of 16% over the last decade.

This stated, the company's debt load exceeds its market capitalization. Despite the leverage, the company may be a solid candidate for investors looking for a possible turnaround story. If the company continues to improve operations, trim costs, generate strong free cash flow, and pay down debt, shares could appreciate significantly. The stock was trading at over $30 a few years ago, which would be more than double the current price.

The Business

Sally Beauty is an international seller of beauty supplies. Like Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Sally Beauty has an extensive retail presence in the U.S., but that's largely where the similarities end. Though Sally Beauty far exceeds Ulta in store count--approximately 5,000 Sally Beauty stores vs. Ulta's 1,200--its revenue is about half that of Ulta.

Where Ulta's business model is heavily dependent on cosmetics, Sally Beauty's business is as equally dependent on hair care and hair dye products. Approximately 50% of Sally Beauty's business is devoted to hair.

Source

Sally Beauty consists of two business segments, Sally Beauty (consumer sales) and Beauty Systems Group (hair salon sales). Nearly 60% of the company's revenue is derived from Sally Beauty.

The Business Transformation

The company is in the midst of attempting to improve its business. The company's debt load exceeds its market value. And over the last decade, revenue growth has been a sclerotic 4% CAGR and is flat over the last few years. In the latest quarterly report, revenue contracted by 2%.

Source

The transformation emphasizes building upon the company's strengths in hair color/care, building out a digital platform, improving the company's supply chain, improving loyalty programs and overall marketing, developing new brands that speak to a younger consumer, and improving the retail experience. The company is investing $120 million in capital expenditures this year to support the transformation while also focusing on cost reductions. Margins have shown improvement this year.

This includes savings from negotiations with our service provider, more streamlined operations, and better sourcing. This effort has helped us to fund the investments that we have made and have been making over the past year as part of our transformation plan, and this is an ongoing process with additional opportunities already in the works. - Chris Brickman, CEO, Q3-19 call

Recent Performance

Revenue in Q3-19 shrunk by 2%. This was largely driven by the net closure of 81 stores. The company is also experiencing growth headwinds in Europe. Despite the downtick in retail, the company continues to see improvement in online sales, which were up 26% compared to a year ago.

Of the $20 million in capital expenditures this quarter, much of the investment was made in continued investment in the e-commerce platform and remodeling stores to improve the consumer experience. The company generated more than $70 million in free cash flow and paid off $116 million of its massive debt load. The company has paid off $168 million of debt this year, which is nearly 10% of the debt the company had heading into the year.

We have consistently said that we will prioritize needed investments in our business that we believe will deliver the greatest value for shareholders, then focus on measured debt repayment to move our leverage ratio closer to 6.5%, as defined by our credit agreement, and then we will consider returning capital to shareholders. We have continued our investments in the business related to our transformation plan and are on track to invest $120 million in capital expenditures during fiscal year 2019. - Chris Brickman, CEO, Q3-19 call

Valuation

The company looks like a value play by almost every metric. Free cash flow generation has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 16% over the last decade. Employing a discounted free cash flow model with a discount rate of 10% and a 3% perpetuity growth rate after year 10 and the company looks undervalued by a wide margin.

The risks with this company are the debt and management. The business has been stuck in the mud for a while. Though the retail footprint is massive, the company doesn't have a recent history of strong revenue growth.

Conclusion

Sally Beauty looks like an interesting value bet. If the company can successfully improve the business through its transformation, continue to generate strong free cash flow, and pay down the debt, the share price could return to $30+ levels seen a few years ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't typically invest in turnarounds, though SBH looks interesting. I decided to consider it after investing in Ulta Beauty.