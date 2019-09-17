Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back

Oracle's stock came back to earth after July 2019, and the most recent earnings results did not help to instill much confidence in shareholders.

Oracle's (ORCL) YTD stock price run of 30% through mid-July, in part supported by strong fiscal 4Q19 results delivered in June, was short-lived.

After shooting for the clouds, the Redwood Shores-based software company did not quite inspire investors on September 11, following a revenue miss that seems to have been driven primarily by its hardware and services businesses (17% of total sales) unwinding at a faster pace than predicted. Revenues of $9.22 billion lagged consensus by $70 million, with unexpectedly high currency headwinds probably accounting for some of the top-line miss. Further down the P&L, adjusted EPS of $0.81 matched analysts' expectations.

Credit: Bleeping Computer

When it comes to Oracle's main growth engine, cloud services (nearly three-fourths of revenues) increased by a modest 4% pace in constant dollar terms that was better than last quarter's rate and $40 million above consensus. It looks like the autonomous database continues to gain traction, while cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) platforms grew by an encouraging 33% YOY.

A drop of 6% in licenses (only 9% of total revenues) was largely dismissed by the management team as a result of quarter-by-quarter revenue lumpiness, as fiscal 4Q19 saw licensing revenue growth reach the low teen levels. Regarding hardware and services, the more pronounced drop in sales can actually be considered good news, as these dwindling segments carry smaller blended margins of only 40% vs. cloud service's 87.5%.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

Speaking of profitability, the heavier revenue mix towards cloud sales more than offset the YOY drop of 67 bps in the segment's margins. Adjusted opex stayed under control and in fact dropped YOY, helping to push op margin higher by a solid 83 bps. I believe that keeping this P&L line under check is crucial, considering Oracle's known struggles to grow the top line and boost margins through scale.

But at the end of the day, the real star of the quarter was Oracle's aggressive stock buyback program. I estimate that, through share retirement alone, the company was able to produce twelve cents worth of EPS uplift - without which the bottom line would have dropped by 3% YOY in fiscal 1Q20. Since the trimming of shares outstanding is such an important part of Oracle's story, it was good news that the Board of Directors authorized another $15 billion of share repurchases, representing today a projected reduction of 8% in Oracle's equity.

Is the stock worth the trouble?

If I were to buy ORCL today, I would do it for three main reasons: (1) the (slow) transition of the company's business model from on-premise licensing, support services and hardware to cloud, (2) margin expansion as legacy sales continue to shrink, and (3) low valuations. Moderate growth, it seems, might be too much to ask from the software company, other than through share repurchases that should continue to boost EPS.

Data by YCharts

As it turns out, Oracle has been doing a decent job at driving the first two items above, while the stock's valuation seems far from overly aggressive. As the chart above depicts, next-year P/E of 12.7x is just about in line with the trailing twelve-month average and on par with the same multiple this time last year. Once adjusted for long-term earnings growth, a PEG of roughly 1.5x also seems de-risked, in my view.

Those who invest for moderate-to-aggressive growth will probably be disappointed by the prospects of betting on the stock, and I believe they would be better served buying a high-flier like salesforce.com (CRM) instead. That is not to say, however, that ORCL might not be able to deliver modest stock price appreciation and decent risk-adjusted returns going forward, should the company continue to execute fairly well on its cloud transition plans.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.