Home Depot: Accelerating Demand To Drive New Growth

In the last quarter, the demand for the company’s products and accelerated and the company delivered a whole range of new products and innovation.

Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer with over 2,000 stores in the U.S. and overseas operations spreading on other continents.

Investment Thesis

Over the recent years, shares of Home Depot (HD), the world’s largest home improvement chain, have been steadily appreciating and the company’s solid financials coupled with favorable business environment advocate that the recent growth might likely be just at its first half with momentum still under development.

Corporate profile

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retail chain with over 2287 stores located throughout the United States and sourcing offices in Canada, Europe, China, India and Mexico and Southeast Asia. Apart from home improvement products, the company offers its customers also a wide range of building materials, garden products and a number of services such as product installation or equipment rental. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 413,000 associates and employees, working across three operating segments – Building Materials, Décor and Hardlines.

Source: Home Depot's 10-K filing

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the company’s Chairman and CEO – Craig Menear – highlighted several factors that positively influenced the business over the most recent quarters – which (among others) include depressed input prices (lumber), progress on automation front and strong online growth (online sales grew 20 percent year-over-year). In the second quarter, 17 out of 19 U.S. states posted positive comps with the exception of high storm regions of 2018. For fiscal 2019, Mr. Menear indicated comparable sales growth to reach roughly 4 percent.

Financial analysis

From the financial statements’ perspective, the company recorded very consistent single-digit growth over the last few years which translated abundantly into the company's bottom line. Home Depot’s trailing-twelve months ROA and ROIC stand at more than ~20 and ~40 percent respectively. The growth behind profitability metrics has stemmed primarily from profit margin gains and asset utilization improvements as captured in the graphical output below. Even though the company employs a large amount of debt financing in its capital structure, its indebtedness ratios seem to be sustainable going forward (1.5 financial debt to EBITDA ratio).

Shareholder-friendly corporate policy

Over the last decade, the company managed to maintain a generous dividend policy and considerably decreased its number of shares outstanding. This trend continued also in the second quarter when the company repurchased $1.25 billion worth of stock (represented by ~6.2 million of outstanding shares). Coupled with non-negligible dividend yield, the company clearly has a sound shareholder-friendly policy in place which does not send any signals of a change in 'pro-shareholder' stance over the next quarters.

DCF Valuation

Plugging in Home Depot's financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares show to be currently considerably undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 7 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and stable operating income margin of 14 percent assumption, the model’s estimate of intrinsic value of the stock comes at 737 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per-share value of the company stands roughly at 224 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own model

Looking bullish

Through the lenses of F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator, the company’s growth outlook appears slightly bullish. Should the company's shares trade at more or less the same price-earnings multiple in five years from now and Home Depot's operating earnings expand at an annualized growth rate of around 8.7 percent, the shares' fair price is going to be higher.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

The bottom line

To sum up, Home Depot is an exceptional company trading still at very attractive valuation levels. In the context of the current interest rate environment, Home Depot’s 2 percent-plus dividend yield, disciplined financial history and strong networking moat of its chain store represent an alluring mix of characteristics desired in every economic season.

