Another Top Preferred Stock With A 7.4% Yield On Sale For A Limited Time: American Finance

Triple-net lease REITs are fantastic at providing stable cash flow, that is why most have preferred shares yielding under 6%.

We are always on the lookout for opportunities to acquire quality investments at a discount.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and Treading Softly

Introduction

We are pleased to provide an update on American Finance Trust, 7.50% Series A Cumulative Red Perpetual Preferred Stock (AFINP), A preferred stock that has recently pulled back providing a nice buying opportunity. We will highlight the reasons for this pullback which is unlikely to last for long. AFINP issues 1099 Tax forms (no K-1s). It is suitable for our conservative investors and retirees.

Macro Trends And Declining Interest Rates

We are always mindful of macro trends and how we position our portfolio to benefit from them. Early 2019 created a dramatic shift in the market's expectations in interest rates. At the end of 2018, many were expecting interest rates to be rising, today there is mounting pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut rates for a second time this year.

In a prior article, we observed,

With interest rates declining in 2019 and 2020, we expect that fixed-income investments like preferred stocks and bonds will be one of the best performing asset classes.

This belief has led us to seek out opportunities that will benefit from declining rates. We started loading up on preferred equity investments in early 2019 and as we anticipated, prices have increased.

Since we had previously identified "triple-net" REITs as a sector that benefits from declining rates and is somewhat recession-resistant, and we are looking for more opportunities in preferred shares, American Finance Trust's (AFIN) new preferred shares American Finance Trust, 7.50% Series A Cumulative Red Perpetual Preferred Stock ('AFINP') was a natural pick for our portfolio.

In our prior article on AFINP, we liked:

The high quality of their real estate with a high percentage of investment grade tenants.

The potential upside in their multi-tenant properties.

The better alignment of interests preferred shares have with the external manager.

The extraordinarily high cash-flow and asset coverage enjoyed by the preferred.

When we first recommended it, AFINP was trading near par, but it did not stay there long, quickly heading up and nearly brushing $26. For investors who missed out on our first bullish call, AFIN has provided another opportunity.

Secondary Offering

AFIN announced they will be reopening and issuing an additional 3 million shares of AFINP, plus 450k shares as a greenshoe option which we anticipate will be fully exercised. AFIN is getting a price slightly above par at $25.25.

This has caused a dip in the share price, which was recently trading at $25.95. We do not expect that this dip will last long. Secondary offerings are common for REITs, since they have to distribute the majority of their earnings as dividends, issuing equity is a common method to raise capital for growth.

When secondary offerings are made, the share price usually comes down and it is an opportunity to invest at more attractive prices. The risk that we have to be aware of is excessive dilution. We want to make sure that when invested, the proceeds from the equity raise will improve the financial metrics and will not increase the risk. This applies to preferred shares as well as common shares.

Before jumping in further with AFINP, we want to make sure that the major points we liked about it before are still relevant.

Tenant Quality

As a reminder, AFIN has two distinct portfolios: a single-tenant portfolio which is primarily focused on retail properties with some exposure to office and industrial. This portfolio is comparable to what we see with net-lease peers like Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), VEREIT (VER) or HDO holding Spirit Realty (SRC).

They also have a multi-tenant portfolio, which holds shopping centers that are only 85% leased, providing an opportunity for upside as the properties are re-tenanted.

The single-tenant portfolio accounts for two-thirds of rent and is very strong.

Source: AFIN Presentation

In Q2, AFIN added a net 22 properties to this portfolio, increasing average rent, average remaining lease term and exposure to investment grade tenants is up to 76%. All while maintaining an average occupancy of over 99%.

We note that there was a reduction in square footage, despite the increase in buildings.

Source: AFIN Presentation

The reduction in square footage was primarily due to the sale of a cold storage distribution facility that was 1.3 million square feet. These properties will be replaced with smaller properties that are more cohesive with the rest of the portfolio.

AFIN's single-tenant portfolio remains one of the highest quality portfolios in the sector. The changes they have been making have made it higher quality than it was when we first looked at AFIN at the beginning of 2019. This is exactly the kind of improvement we like to see.

Multi-Tenant Upside

Source: AFIN Presentation

AFIN's progress on the multi-tenant side has been slow and steady. They have slightly increased average rent, and occupancy has increased to 85.1% from 84.8% in Q1. The "executed occupancy" is 88%, it is a measure of occupancy that includes space that has signed contracts but the tenant has not yet taken possession of the property.

As AFIN improves the occupancy of these properties, we anticipate that they will sell them and redeploy the proceeds into single-tenant properties. In the meantime, the multi-tenant portfolio is serving its purpose with increasing rent.

Asset Coverage

When owning preferred shares, it is always important to consider any additions of new debt that is senior to the preferred shares. Even though we do not consider bankruptcy or liquidation to be even close to being in the picture, it is always a good idea to understand what factors would impact recovery in a black-swan scenario. Since AFIN is increasing the number of preferred shares, we want to take a look at the updated coverage.

Source: AFIN Supplement

AFIN maintains a debt structure that is primarily non-recourse property level mortgages. Non-recourse means that the mortgage is tied to specific properties. If the borrower defaults, the lender has no recourse and cannot sue the borrower for any revenues or sales proceeds associated with other properties. This feature helps insulate the portfolio if assets in a particular sector, tenant, or geographic location are underperforming.

For preferred shares, it also means that in a liquidation scenario, the non-recourse lender only has priority for the specific property. Consider a liquidation where property A has a $1 million mortgage but is sold for $500,000. Property B has a $1 million mortgage and sells for $1.5 million. The lender for property A has no right to the $500,000 in excess proceeds generated from property B and would have to write off the loss.

This provides a lot of security for the preferred shares because AFIN has $1.1 billion in properties that are unencumbered. The only recourse debt that AFIN has is their revolving credit facility. So in a liquidation event, only the credit facility would have seniority for any proceeds from the unencumbered properties.

Since Q1, AFIN reduced their total debt from $1.62 billion to $1.58 billion. They reduced their revolving line of credit from $432 million to $257 million. Both of these actions improve the asset coverage for the preferred shares while also improving liquidity.

At the end of the second quarter, AFIN had $3.313 billion in total assets to cover $1.583 billion in debt.

Assuming that the greenshoe is 100% exercised, AFIN will have $116.25 million in preferred shares outstanding. Total debt and preferred coverage is 1.95x. In other words, if AFIN sold all of their property at 55% of book value, there would be more than enough to pay off all their debt and to redeem the preferred shares at par.

The math is even better when we consider the nature of non-recourse mortgages. Looking only at unencumbered properties, AFIN has $1.1 billion to cover $257.7 million in debt plus $116.25 million in preferred shares. That is asset coverage of 2.94x.

We are confident that AFIN's new issuance of preferred shares does not materially increase the risk of the existing preferred shares.

Cash Flow

With the increase in the number of preferred shares, AFIN's dividend obligation will be increased to $8.72 million per year.

Source: AFIN Supplement

While the increase in dividends means that cash flow coverage will be a bit tighter, AFIN has been consistently increasing their cash flow. Looking at Adjusted EBITDA, the annualized run rate is $212.7 million. Interest expense is approximately $88 million, putting interest + preferred dividend coverage over 2.19x.

One of the major benefits of REIT preferred shares is that tax rules require REITs to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to maintain their REIT status. Even in bankruptcies, lenders and courts usually allow distributions to maintain REIT status since it is in the best interest of all parties that it be maintained.

With a dividend that is so small in relation to cash flow, the preferred dividend is very secure in almost any imaginable scenario. AFIN would have to make less than $10 million in taxable income to even partially suspend the preferred dividend. With over $3.3 billion in assets and $120 million in annual AFFO, that is not a likely possibility.

AFIN's new issuance has reduced these coverage ratios compared to what they were before, but they are still very high and AFIN's preferred dividend is very secure. Note that this is before we even consider any increase in assets or improvement of cash flow from the $70+ million that AFIN will receive from issuing the shares.

Diversification

While AFINP is an excellent pick, we don't want it to be the only fixed-income security in your portfolio. It is best to keep your portfolio highly diversified. We call this “the rule of 40.” We also recommend income investors get defensive, allocating 35% to 40% of their portfolios to fixed income. That means 14 to 16 preferred stocks, bonds, baby bonds, and high-quality fixed-income CEFs.

Conclusion

Triple-net REITs are known for producing stable, long-term cash flows. Preferred shares from other triple-net REITs have much lower yields. NNN, SRC, and VER all have preferred shares that yield under 6%.

AFINP has a current yield of 7.4%, and cannot be called until March of 2024. At these prices, AFINP is one of the best deals among REIT preferred shares. With the call date so far away, there is plenty of room for AFINP to trade well above par. We believe that AFINP will be trading closer to $26 within a matter of months.

AFIN has a high-quality single-tenant portfolio, combined with upside potential for their multi-tenant portfolio. With very long-term leases, investment-grade tenants and regular escalators, AFIN's portfolio is well-positioned to provide stable cash flow in any economic conditions. This is exactly the kind of portfolio we want supporting our preferred equity investments. AFINP is the kind of preferred stock that income investors and retirees would love to own!

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees

We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3000 members. AFINP is just one of the many exciting investments that High Dividend Opportunities continuously identifies for our members. As an HDO member, you’ll get our unbeatable analysis and exclusive recommendations to achieve immediate high income. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFINP, SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.