Middle East Crisis: Structural Win For Crude Tankers

A new market is emerging, led by the United States as a net exporter: USG-Asia, which is twice the distance as AG-Asia. Tanker demand (in ton miles) can double on the same volumes.

Although pundits have been split, with many calling for a crisis in tanker markets, I believe the heightened potential for disruption is massively bullish for longer-term investors.

A recent attack on key Saudi oil infrastructure has potentially knocked out up to 6% of global oil production. Simply the most recent event in a rapidly deteriorating environment.

Saudi Disruption: The Latest Event

The Arabian Gulf ("AG"), or Middle East Gulf ("MEG"), has been a hot spot over the past year, including seized tankers and drone shoot-downs. Tensions were already increasing, but they exploded over the weekend with an attack on key Saudi oil infrastructure knocking out up to 6% of global oil capacity. Regardless of who is responsible, and even before any retaliatory measures are taken, this latest event represents a monumental increase in global oil supply uncertainty unlike anything we've ever seen before.

According to the International Energy Agency data and recent Bloomberg reporting, this event now represents the largest nominal disruption in history.

Source: Bloomberg, 15th September, based on IEA data

Oil markets responded in kind, with 16th September seeing the biggest price spike in a decade. Although Saudi Arabia promises to bring supply back on-line as soon as possible, between days and weeks, what stops the next attack from doing even more damage? Will there be further retaliation? Uncertainty abounds!

OPEC Already in Retreat, US Exports Reign Supreme

OPEC has already surrendered their control of global supply, as they have enforced numerous cuts to try to "defend" the price of crude oil. This latest move adds further uncertainty to the key suppliers east of the Suez Canal.

In comparison, the major suppliers west of the Suez, specifically the United States and Brazil, look far more attractive. The United States is already in the midst of an export boom and was set to surpass Saudi Arabia as the world's top exporter within the next five years before any recent events. US oil companies are undoubtedly the biggest beneficiaries of the recent crisis, and we might see the US gain the top exporter title even sooner than anticipated.

Although the US has numerous oil blends, the primary benchmark is West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), which is often compared to the global Brent market. WTI has almost always traded at a discount over the past decade, sometimes reaching as high as $10/bbl. This is only possible because US oil export infrastructure is severely lacking.

Source: OilPrice.com, Prices as of 16th September

This bottleneck will soon be lifted, as massive pipelines connecting the Permian oilfields to the Gulf are near completion and US companies are investing heavily in export capacity. One of the largest fuel terminals and storage facilities is SemGroup's (SEMG) Houston Fuel Oil Terminal ("HFOTCO"). SEMG, which has recently traded at absurd discounts, was acquired today by Energy Transfer (ET) for $5 billion. Kelcy Warren is paying attention. ET and other key players like Kinder Morgan (KMI) will dominate this new market.

However, there's another major winner for long-term minded investors to consider: crude oil tankers.

Crude Tankers: Major Long-Term Winners

We are in the midst of a generational shift away from OPEC/MEG dominance towards the emergence of US/Brazil west of Suez and resurgence of Russia east of Suez. Historically, from the 1970s through the 1990s, the only market that really mattered for crude tankers was the MEG-USG route. In the 2000s, the Asian markets offered an additional boost. Crude oil tankers ran through the largest super-cycle on record from 2003 to 2008.

We're now in a completely different reality. US and European consumption has peaked; Asia represents the largest source of demand growth. Meanwhile, the fracking revolution and a shift in export policies has turned the US from a top net importer to a major exporter. The USG-Asia route is twice the distance as the MEG-Asia route. This means that every barrel of market share the US "takes" from the Middle East is equivalent to double the demand.

I discussed this reality in detail in New York City in mid-June (4 min):

This represents a new reality for the future of crude oil tankers.

Major Blow or Major Win for Tankers?

Oddly enough, a lot of analysts are still trapped in the old model and are missing the mark, as shown below by an example of reactionary coverage.

Source: TradeWinds, 18th September, 2019

These analysts might be correct over the coming weeks if the disruption indeed removes a large amount of Saudi Arabian supply from the market. Tanker rates in such a scenario could indeed fall. However, the pain from such a fall will be short-lived, as US and Brazilian supplies are racing to the markets. Higher global prices will accelerate these supplies even further. The below chart was shared by Euronav (EURN) in April 2019, but this sort of disruption could lead to an even higher level of growth.

Source: Euronav, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 7

The US supply is certainly coming soon, likely faster than predicted above, and as aforementioned, the key west of Suez sources will double the distance of east of Suez routes. Furthermore, almost all of the demand growth (74-81% estimated) is from India, China, and other Asian markets. Euronav cites 81% of "new oil production" west of Suez, but if the MEG remains disrupted, we could see over 100% of "net new supply" west of Suez (i.e., MEG output down). 81% was already extremely bullish for crude tankers; over 100% net was unthinkable even just a few days ago.

Remember, every single cargo from USG-Asia is worth double (in demand) as the same cargo from MEG-Asia.

Source: Euronav, March 2019 Presentation, Slide 16

How We're Positioning

I've been covering the massive structural shift in crude tankers over the past year, and we've positioned in some of the best names. One of our top picks for 2019 was DHT Holdings (DHT), which remains well-positioned, but we've taken profits on the name, which is up roughly 50% YTD. Two of my top picks today include International Seaways (INSW) and Teekay Tankers (TNK), but I'm long several other names as well, all of which are heavily covered on the Value Investor's Edge research platform.

Near-Term Rate Weakness?

Could we see some near-term challenges? If OPEC output is impaired beyond just a few days, yes, the very near-term tanker rates could certainly plummet. We saw a major spike in rates today (Monday, 16th September), but that was primarily due to tankers racing to re-position to the US Gulf. Tankers trapped in the MEG could be set for terrible results. Again, this is a near-term problem, and the long-term structural market looks better than we've ever seen; however, heavily levered and overexposed tanker companies could be at risk.

Pair Trade Opportunity?

One of these situations is Frontline Ltd. (FRO), which has been a massive winner to-date. FRO is a solid company, and I recently reviewed one of its acquisitions, but it also trades at a massive valuation premium to key peers EURN, DHT, and INSW. According to my current estimates, FRO trades at nearly 180% price-to-NAV ("P/NAV"), versus the average of EURN, DHT, and INSW at just 90% P/NAV.

This suggests that FRO has as much as 50% downside just to trade in line with the average of its top-3 peers. I've recently shorted FRO to balance out my long positions in crude oil tankers. FRO was already valued at a premium, but it has gained 60% YTD, compared to a range of 5% gains at INSW, 23% at EURN, and 47% at DHT. (I believe DHT is fully valued but well-positioned at this time; no current position.)

Conclusion: Long INSW/EURN/TNK, Short FRO

The latest Middle East disruption further cements the ongoing structural shift to a US-/Brazil-dominated tanker market. Frontline has responded to this bullish positioning, but peers have lagged significantly.

I believe now is an attractive time for investors to consider a medium-/long-term position in INSW, EURN, and TNK. Simultaneously, I believe FRO represents an attractive short opportunity due to its extreme overvaluation (1.8x P/NAV) and hefty leverage (approximately 70% pro forma D/A).

