XLP: Falling Current Ratios Signal Financial Difficulties On The Horizon

Stocks and bonds have been rising together in 2019, when they inevitably fall together, XLP will be hit the hardest.

Most of the companies in XLP have current ratios that have fallen below one, signaling financial illiquidity on the horizon.

Many used to believe real estate was "low risk" until over-levered companies imploded. Consumer staples firms are now over-levered.

Investors have been pouring money hand over fist into consumer staples because they are conditioned to believe the sector is defensive.

As you may have noticed, one of the top-performing sectors over the past few months is consumer staples. Most of the equities in the sector are up a staggering 22% YTD with about half of that performance occurring during the summer equity slowdown. Investors have been buying the fund primarily because consumer staples tend to outperform during recessionary environments.

It makes sense, we all must buy toilet paper even if we get laid off so the earnings of these companies are unlikely to fall much in a recession. That said, many of these companies are taking advantage of the fact that investors perceive them as low risk. Many have increased leverage substantially through share buybacks and are beginning to run into financing issues.

Quite frankly, consumer staples could actually underperform in a recession due to widening corporate credit spreads and interest rates that cannot fall further.

Even more, they are extremely highly valued and typically trade at "P/E" multiples 25X+ and are closely tied to bond prices. If you've read some of my recent articles, you know that I am extremely bearish on bonds. Indeed, if equities breakout, XLP will underperform due to higher interest rates. If equities fall, XLP may underperform due to financing problems. The outcome looks stark no matter what. Revenue will be intact, but everything else will not.

One popular way to invest in consumer staples is through the SPDR ETF (XLP). The fund has been very rewarding to investors over the past year and, with interest rates rising again, it may be a good time to sell (or even short sell) the ETF or most of its constituents.

Let's dig into the fund in order to illustrate my bearish beliefs.

The SPDR Consumer Staples ETF

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, let's go over the basic details. The fund is incredibly old and popular as it was started in December of 1998 and currently has $14.5B in AUM. It pays a dividend of around 2.5% and has a very low expense ratio of 13bp.

Let's take a look at the fund's long-term performance with dividends included vs. its AUM over time to see what our fellow investors have been up to:

As you can see, as with bonds, the fund actually saw decreasing popularity in the years leading up to 2019. Following the equity correction last fall, interest in the fund has skyrocketed higher along with its returns. In my opinion, the AUM trend is extremely typical of a speculative buying spree.

Most investors believe speculative buying can only occur in "high volatility" assets. While this has been true in the past, I believe that the seemingly unanimous belief that "low volatility assets outperform in recessions" may actually be causing a bit of a bubble among low volatility/defensive assets.

Time will prove my belief wrong or right but, whenever the entire investment community seems to believe a single narrative, it is often proved incorrect.

Fundamentals Draw Fundamental Questions

The average weighted "P/E" ratio of the fund is currently 23.6X which is a bit high, but generally reasonable if the underlying assets had very low balance and income sheet risks.

The fund currently has 33 holdings that are diversified well across various industries within the sector as follows:

I agree with many investors in that the revenue of these companies is unlikely to be harmed by a recession. The sales of these industries will not go up faster than inflation nor go down, but expenses are likely to climb due to rising wage inflation and likely rising financing costs.

Take a look at the fundamental snapshot of the companies in the fund:

Note, "Typical" denotes harmonic mean for valuation statistics and median for others so it gives an "equal weighted" representation.

To me, this paints a clear negative picture for these stocks. To put it clearly, I see:

Very High Valuations (Particularly EV/EBITDA and "PS" over 5-year average "PS") Alarmingly high debt ratios for most of the companies Extremely low current ratios (many companies will need to borrow money to make debt and interest repayments) No revenue growth (expected, but still a negative)

Some may note that the median return-on-equity of 20% is very high, there is a reason for this and it is the cornerstone of my short thesis: excessive share buybacks. Share buybacks deteriorate equity value (through borrowing or retained earnings) and, thus, artificially boost ROE and EPS growth. If it is done with cash from operations, the company is likely to have an insufficient cash base. If it is done with borrowed money, the company is swimming naked.

Let's see this trend overtime for a few of the top holdings.

Coca-Cola (KO) (11% of fund) Pepsi (PEP) nearly exactly the same:

Data by YCharts

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) (4% of the fund):

Data by YCharts

Note, book value included demonstrating the effect of buybacks on accounting equity value.

Altria Group (MO) (3.5% of the fund) Philip Morris (PM) nearly the same:

Data by YCharts

Note, price included showing the trend I believe XLP will soon follow.

This pattern of rising debt and/or liabilities to assets and falling cash balances is reflected in about 20 of the 33 holdings in the fund. Overall, the worst looking companies appear to be Altria (MO), General Mills (GIS), and Campbell Soup (CPB).

Now, this pattern does not hold for all of the companies. Indeed, there are a few great looking companies that have not sold their defensive value away. In my opinion, the best companies in the fund are Monster (MNST) and Hormel Foods (HRL) which have low debt, high cash, strong margins, and are not extremely overvalued like Procter & Gamble (PG).

Quick Note About Procter & Gamble Stock Price

Speaking of Procter & Gamble, I believe the stock price of the company is very interesting and highlights my belief that something is, quite literally, breaking in equity markets as we speak.

Data by YCharts

See how the trend in 2019 is literally linear (i.e., it is a clearly non-random line)? That cannot occur in an efficient market. I do not believe markets are efficient (obviously), but I also believe that completely non-random linear patterns should not exist in a healthy market. To me, this is yet another signal that "low risk" stocks are being purchased by algorithms (or investors who invest like simple algorithms).

Exposure and the Bottom Line

To finish this discussion, let's quickly touch on the macro-economic exposure of these companies. Using the method of least squares, we can find how much a percent change in one asset is likely to impact XLP. This is akin to Beta, but for an array of assets.

Here is the exposure I calculated for XLP:

(Data Source - Google Finance)

As you can see, the fund is positively correlated to both stocks and bonds. The "defensive" nature of XLP is due to the fact that bonds are usually negatively correlated to stocks. However, this negative correlation has broken down in 2019. In the short-run (daily and monthly returns), stocks and bonds are negatively correlated, but they are both steadily rising together over the long-run:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, bonds are currently crashing down from their highs and I expect this to continue in-force going forward as detailed in Don't Hold the Hot Potato. Further, U.S. large caps are once again at an all-time high and, in my opinion, are unlikely to break much higher. If they do break higher it will be riskier downtrodden sectors like energy, retail, and telecommunications that break the highest while consumer staples will be left behind. If stocks fall, XLP will fall too.

I imagine that XLP will initially fall less than the market as a whole, but the poor current ratios of the companies in the ETF could cause serious liquidity problems for the companies. If corporate credit spreads continue to widen, they will need to refinance their debt at higher interest rates and earnings could be harmed for the long-run.

Overall, I give XLP a clear "sell". If you like to dig into the individual names:

Altria (MO) is a "sell"

General Mills (GIS) is a "sell"

Campbell Soup (CPB) is a "sell"

Monster (MNST) is a "buy"

and Hormel Foods (HRL) is a "buy"

