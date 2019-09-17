Advanced Emissions Solutions: A Growth Stock In A Dying Industry

Who competes with ADES and how well are they doing?

Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) is an emissions reductions company specializing in the much hated coal industry. The environmentalist inside me is screaming stay away, but is this company undervalued and misunderstood?

ADES has some impressive value indicators. Its PE ratio is below 9, it has a high dividend, and its PEG ratio is below 1. ADES currently has a share price around $14.50, but I believe this could double. It looks like a great buy on the surface, but what other factors should we decipher before making a decision on where to put our hard earned money.

The Balance Sheet

I'm typically a deep value investor so I like to look at current assets. Unfortunately, ADES does not have the greatest net current asset value (NCAV) but it does have a healthy amount of cash on hand, about 15 million or 30% if its current assets.

ADES' debt load is quite high. The total debt to equity exceeds 50%. This can be a heavy burden especially if it's not paid down. From the cash flow statement it looks like ADES is focusing on aggressively paying down this debt.

So as a deep value investor what do I see about this company that suggests it's undervalued?

Many value investors also look at high dividends as a signal a stock is undervalued. It looks like ADES has some cash and is paying down its debt so next let's figure out if its dividend is sustainable.

Is the Dividend Sustainable?

ADES has an excellent dividend. The dividend alone guarantees a nice stable income for years to come. The problem is a dividend cut could lead to a drop in share price and extensive paper loses. So how safe is this dividend?

Looking more closely at the cash flow statement it looks like a slightly different story. Cash flows have been back and forth and even negative in the most recent six months. Most of this burden seems to be on paying off its debt, with some going towards buying back stock and paying its dividend. These are great uses of its cash, so a negative cash flow is not particularly worrying.

ADES has a mediocre cash cushion and could be problematic if earnings were to drop suddenly. This poses a problem since it has more debt than I would like to see on the balance sheet. A lot of it is also short term debt. If it needed to, it could transition some of its short term debt into long term debt in order to sustain its dividend for a period of time, giving you the chance to jump out of this stock before any meaningful principal loss occurs.

As long as ADES continues to maintain an explosive earnings growth the dividend is easily sustainable and could even grow into the future. But, in order to truly know if its dividend is sustainable we need to take a close look at earnings.

The Coal Industry is in Secular Decline, How can ADES be Positioned for Growth?

The earnings growth on ADES has been nothing short of amazing. The revenues have exploded to 3 times what it was in early 2018.

This can be largely attributed to its customer retention and its technology in the mercury capture market within the coal industry. Also the secular decline of the coal industry provides ADES solutions with an opportunity to increase its market share. This is because the coal industry is looking for cost savings by purchasing services that are bundled together. ADES offers the opportunity for cost savings by dealing with less suppliers and is able to offer more bang for their buck.

While the coal industry contracts and clean air regulations grow, the need for cleaner coal solutions and mercury control in particular is rising. This growth segment may be short lived as the overall industry continues to die, but ADES realizes this and has aligned itself for a nice transition into the municipal water treatment market.

Heath Sampson in the most recent earnings call explains:

This market provides an immediately addressable adjacent market to grow within. It is also highly fragmented space comprised of many producers and sellers... We see a significant opportunity in the broader, consumer, and commercial water market. As everyone has seen over the years in the press, clean water is increasingly in demand, both here and across the globe.

I find it highly reassuring that ADES has plans for when the coal market declines and fizzles into obscurity. This leads me to believe ADES has the ability to at least sustain its profitability keeping the dividend safe.

The quote above could have been enough to alleviate fears of a dividend cut, but I can't just stand by and let my hard earned money rest on the shoulders of some random quote. So I went to see how much of their revenues currently come from their wastewater endeavors.

Unfortunately, this information is difficult to find and as such I believe the revenues from this portion of the business is currently immaterial and is largely made up of its bread and butter sales to coal fired utilities.

What we can look at is its current revenue streams. ADES' revenue is split into 3 segments. Consumables, License/royalties, and equipment sales. The water treatment portion accounts for only the consumables segment. The consumables segment is growing at a rapid pace and has overtaken the license and royalties revenues as of this year. It's possible this is attributed to its purchase of Carbon Solutions' operations, it's also the reason for the increase in ADES' debt load.

Consumables obviously have a much greater operating expense than royalties. Royalties are essentially zero, while consumables are currently operating at a loss. This is worrying since consumables are to essentially be its bread and butter in the future. Fortunately at least in the most recent 10-Q this operating expense can be explained by a step-up in inventory that was fully recognized in its cost of revenue.

Its future revenue stream is beginning to take shape. It's still uncertain as to whether or not this future income can sustain dividend increases, but as of now the dividend is relatively safe, since the payout ratio falls safely at about 55%.

How long does the Coal Industry Have left?

I find the energy production mix of nations fascinating. Quickly becoming my favorite website for energy research is eia.gov. So when it came to figuring out how long of a runway ADES potentially has until coal is completely phased out, this was the first place I looked.

According to EIA:

Between 2010 and the first quarter of 2019, U.S. power companies announced the retirement of more than 546 coal-fired power units, totaling about 102 gigawatts GW of generating capacity. Plant owners intend to retire another 17 GW of coal-fired capacity by 2025, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Source)

I'm assuming not all coal power plants are going to be closed by 2025 and 17 GW hours seems small compared to the 102 GW closed over the last 9 years. I'm assuming this will increase as it becomes more costly for coal to do business. This at least gives us a good timetable of when we can expect there to be more closures and less customers for clean coal technologies. We can at least expect customers well into 2025.

Taking a look at this graph can give us further insight into the overall trend.

Coal is dropping quite rapidly but, there is still time for profit while we wait for the eventual move into water treatment consumables. Quite frankly this graph makes me happy, even though it means the end of one revenue stream, at the very least it has helped foster a bright future into clean water treatment.

Since the coal industry is in secular decline I would rather not focus my efforts on competition in this space. Therefore I will focus on consumables, PAC in particular, which is used in the water treatment portion of the business. In this segment their competitors included Cabot Norit America, Ecolab, and Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (Source: Company 10-K for 2018)

First look at both Cabot and Ecolab you can see they are much larger than ADES. Their market value is in the billions. Not only that, but their debt is higher and they are much more overvalued on a fundamental basis. While ADES is much more attractive at its current price levels its competition is significantly larger and more entrenched.

Since these companies are so much larger they may be able to suffer losses on price in order to edge out ADES. These companies probably are not too concerned about this yet since ADES still seems to be under the radar. ADES also has much more runway for short term growth in its other verticals and further refine its water treatment technologies to compete technologically and cost consciously.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. or MEEC is an interesting case that doesn't follow the other two. MEEC is currently on the OTC exchange with a market cap of around 28 million. It is also consistently under-performing and consistently losing money. Its total shareholder equity is negative. In all honestly I don't see this company being a competitor much longer.

Other considerations

At first glance ADES looks like a terrible business in an unflattering industry but don't let looks deceive you. ADES is contributing to the transformation and preservation of our health through clean air and water.

The environment is undergoing a rapid change and even if you don't believe in global warming, dirty coal generation is most certainly not healthy for us to live with. Clean air is more important than ever and however short lived ADES' foray into cleaning up coal generation is, it remains important in the interim transition to clean power generation.

Clean water is becoming increasingly important as our cities grow and pollutants seep into our water table. ADES' is at the forefront of this growth industry as it becomes more important to clean and reclaim the little freshwater we have. The water treatment industry is expected to grow in the coming years and ADES is positioned to take advantage of this growth.

I suggest a modest investment in ADES in order to take advantage of the dividend and potential upswing. Depending on where the company goes and if it plans on developing further water treatment technologies a healthy investment well into the future could net good potential returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.