Brexit, Operation Yellowhammer, And Why Now Is The Time To Buy U.K. Equities

Though volatility will likely remain for the foreseeable future, UK equities are set for strong total returns in the long run.

The UK government has even launched a campaign aimed at helping businesses understand and navigate the potential hard Brexit ahead.

Months ago, hardly anyone believed a "no-deal" Brexit was even a remote possibility. Not anymore.

In recent weeks, the probability of a "no-deal" Brexit between the United Kingdom and the European Union has exploded, according to BBC forecasters. According to the forecasters, who have been mostly accurate with their predictions thus far, the possibility of a no-deal Brexit has risen from 8% in early May of this year to 30% by early September.

Statements made recently by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lend credence to this rise in probability. Johnson has pledged to enact a UK exit from the European Union by the end of October with or without a deal with the European Union. British lawmakers, however, recently passed a law requiring the PM to negotiate for another delay if a deal is not reached by the October 31st deadline.

Johnson says he still wants to strike a deal with the EU and hopes to make significant progress before a summit with European leaders in mid-October.

Real-money users of the prediction website PredictIt.org, on the other hand, collectively put the odds at 70 to 30 of the UK not exiting the European Union by the end of October. Indeed, the reasoning is hard to argue with. A true "no-deal" Brexit would be a shocking turn of events, considering the amount of change that would suddenly sweep over the UK.

"Overnight, all the laws and regulations that have governed the relationship between the UK and the rest of the EU for nearly half a century would disappear," says the BBC.

Surely, talks between the UK and EU would continue unabated in the case of a no-deal Brexit, probably with increased urgency. Certain financial transactions would likely still be carried out for a few months afterward, as well as some travel and trade. But, in short order, it would all grind to a halt as both sides struggled to figure out what to do now and what is or isn't allowed.

Maybe this would pressure both sides to come to an agreement faster, but only at great economic cost. The Eurozone represents half of all international trade in the UK, and many complex supply chains for essential products such as food, fuel, and medicine have been built up around this trading relationship. Eighty percent of food imports come from the EU. This would include things like fresh produce, milk, and a plethora of ingredients.

Trade could resume in a matter of days or weeks with high tariff rates, but this would be almost as disruptive as no trade at all. Brexiteers argue that new trade deals could be worked out with China, the United States, and other countries to mitigate some of the damage of disrupted trade with the EU, but these deals are not worked out yet and would not likely be in place by the end of next month.

Besides, contra Johnson's optimism, there seems to have been no change in the views of Parliament, the citizenry, or European leaders surrounding the crucial points of disagreement: the Irish border, how to handle expatriates and travelers, and the exit settlement payment. The British PM remains intent on leaving by October 31st, reiterating his commitment to a Halloween Brexit, with or without a deal, and no additional delays.

Meanwhile, the UK government is certainly behaving as if a no-deal Brexit is a strong possibility, launching a "Get Ready For Brexit" campaign to help citizens and businesses understand and navigate the details of Brexit. Over the next five weeks, government advisors from multiple departments will be touring the country, hosting 30 separate events.

Operation Yellowhammer

"Operation Yellowhammer" (which sounds like a World War II era plot to assassinate Hitler) is an internal government document detailing a "reasonable worst-case" scenario if a no-deal Brexit were to happen. And it truly does sound frightening.

The report describes the food, fuel, and medicine shortages likely to come in this scenario, leading to spikes in food and fuel prices. These shortages could lead to panic buying, which would exacerbate the shortage and cause prices to spike further. Moreover, the flow of medicines and medical supplies into the country could be cut by up to 60%, causing a shortage for up to six months. Some hospital patients in need of imported drugs would almost certainly die.

These effects, the report says, would disproportionately harm low-income groups.

Currently, heavy trucks go back and forth between the UK and EU without any customs checks, shuttling countless items. In the case of a no-deal Brexit, this flow would clog up and be, at best, severely slowed. Many trucks, the report estimates between 50-85%, could even wait days to get in or out of the country. This freight "traffic jam" would immediately cause a three-month backup.

The same could be said for freight ships that travel back and forth between the British Isles and the Continent. Supply chains that have been built up for decades will need to be reworked.

Law enforcement operations would likewise be hindered, as information sharing would cease, police would be stretched thin handling likely riot outbreaks, and sea patrols would be needed to guard UK waters from EU fishing vessels.

Of course, one must ask when reading a document like "Operation Yellowhammer" whether it might be exaggerated by those within the government who are in favor of the status quo.

British Economy

The UK economy has a few important things going for it from the perspective of non-native investors, including relatively low tax rates and market-friendly policies:

top income tax rate of 45%

20% VAT tax

corporate tax rate of 20%

no withholding tax for US investors

As in the US, manufacturing in the UK accounted for a much larger percentage of the economy fifty years ago, falling from 25% in the 1970s to 10% in 2016. In terms of total output, however, British manufacturing continues to grow. Engines, and jet engines in particular, remain a major UK product and export.

Unfortunately, recent manufacturing output has turned negative recently:

UK Manufacturing PMI, via Trading Economics

Likewise, the pharmaceutical industry continues to grow and invest billions of pounds year after year in R&D. Financial services also make up a large portion of UK economic output, as London is one of the top financial hubs in the world.

Services make up 80% of UK GDP, while manufacturing and agriculture make up the rest.

In 2017, the UK instituted a plan to make itself the most innovative nation in the world by 2027, increasing R&D as a percentage of GDP from 1.7% in 2016 to 2.4% in 2027.

Unfortunately, the UK personal savings rate is as low as it's been in the last half century, which leaves households little cushion to withstand economic shocks.

UK Household Savings Rate, via Trading Economics

I suspect that the falling trend in the UK savings rate largely has to do with monetary policies that have artificially lowered interest rates, thus blunting the incentive for low- to moderate-income workers to save.

U.K. Stock Market: Quality Companies On Sale

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is populated by quality companies that mostly fall in the large-cap category. As explained in Operation Yellowhammer, "in general larger businesses across sectors are more likely to have better developed contingency plans than small and medium sized businesses." Moreover, British companies continue to invest and push forward with their operations.

British pharma companies like AstraZeneca (AZN) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have invested billions in cancer research and are responsible for many important strides in fighting diseases. UK industrial firms are investing in electric engine technologies that will reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Britain is also a leader in the futuristic-sounding practice of vertical farming.

White Walker Scotch, a popular product of Johnnie Walker which is owned by Diageo (DGE), plays off of the hit HBO TV show, Game of Thrones, and sold almost 1,500 bottles in its first day on Amazon. It sells for $40 a bottle.

EWU's largest holding, HSBC Holdings (HSBC), is a $158 billion global banking giant that pays a generous 6.5% dividend. Oil major, British Petroleum (BP), is the second largest holding, also paying out a 6.5% dividend. Dividend growth machine and fellow oil major, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is the third largest holding and offers a 6.6% yield. Pharma giants AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline round out the top five, each yielding above 3%.

The fund's three consumer staples in the top ten - Diageo, British American Tobacco (BTI), and Unilever (UL) - are also strong dividend payers.

Rounding out the top ten, industrial and precious metals miner Rio Tinto (RIO) pays a well-covered and growing 6% dividend.

High-growth consumer defensive Reckitt Benckiser Group, international telecom conglomerate Vodafone (VOD), dividend-growing insurance company Prudential Financial (PRU), natural resources giant BHP Group (BHP), and industrial innovator RELX (RELX) make up the next five in the top fifteen.

Financials makes up the largest sector of the fund, including the likes of esteemed London stalwarts, Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) and Barclays Bank (BCS), followed by consumer staples and energy.

The healthcare sector is predominantly made up of pharmaceutical companies.

And what about that hefty dividend? The TTM dividend payout for EWU is $1.45, versus a payout of $1.14 ten years ago. That's total growth of 27.2%, or 2.72% per year.

Considering the 4.58% TTM dividend yield and projecting the same dividend growth over the next decade, buyers at the current share price should expect a ~6% yield-on-cost (YoC) in ten years' time.

If investors bought at $30 per share, or a 4.83% TTM dividend yield, the 10-year YoC would come to 6.3%. Purchasing at $29 per share, or a 5% TTM yield, would result in an estimated 6.5% 10-year YoC. These projected YoCs are right around the YoC range that investors would currently be enjoying if they had bought EWU shares during the Great Recession:

Source: SA EWU Yield On Cost Page

This, to me, signifies that EWU is trading just a little above recession-level lows. As such, buying shares under $30 apiece not only renders investors a 4.83%+ yield plus modest dividend growth but also the strong likelihood that long-term downside is more limited than upside. And that from a diversified basket of high-quality, global equities.

If that isn't a margin of safety, I don't know what is.

Conclusion

As I watch the Brexit drama play out from across the pond, I am struck by the utter ludicrousness of it. Politicians are afraid to make the necessary compromises out of fear of electoral reprisal. And the various political factions want vastly different outcomes, which means that "no substantial change" is the mostly outcome as far as the eye can see.

While Johnson seems determined to leave with or without a deal, and the government preparatory actions seem to bolster the PM's seriousness, I find it highly unlikely that the UK will actually go through with it. Twice already the former British PM swore that the UK would leave by a certain date, and then when negotiations fell apart, a delayed deadline was agreed upon.

And it doesn't matter whether the result of a no-deal exit is as bad as Operation Yellowhammer makes it out to be. The fear of the uncertain alone will likely be enough to prevent - somehow - that scenario. It may turn out that Boris Johnson resigns at long last at the end of October, arguing that Parliament held him back from doing what he wanted to do. It may be that an election is called before then. Or it may be that the UK reluctantly agrees to yet another delay with the EU.

In any case, the scenario most likely to play out seems to be continued debating, haggling, and political posturing for months if not years into the future. For investors, that almost certainly means volatility, and volatility means quality equities on sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EWU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.