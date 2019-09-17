Portsmouth Square Is An Undervalued And Under The Radar Hotel Owner

The current valuation of PRSI trades well below the current value of its ownership stake, even though the asset is likely to appreciate going forward.

I spent some time in the Crimea many years ago, and brought home some lovely nesting dolls, what are called Matryoshka, similar to the ones pictured below. These dolls are hollow, and rest inside each other.

Corporately, a nesting doll structure is one in which a series of public companies own large stakes in each other, before finally getting to an operating asset. This isn't a structure I'm particularly fond of, because the usual reason for it is to control an asset without having an economic interest that justifies that control.

Today's company is one where I believe the quality of the underlying asset outweighs the nesting doll structure. The primary operating asset is a Hilton hotel in downtown San Francisco, a city which has had exceptional economic growth in recent years as tech startups have begun to locate there instead of in nearby Silicon Valley. Importantly, San Francisco has also become a significant hub for conferences for the aforementioned tech companies, with firms such as Salesforce, Oracle, IBM and Google holding large annual conferences in the city.

Re-occurring conferences are a key reason I think hotels in San Francisco are potentially undervalued. The city is having more and more "compression" nights every year, which is when hotel prices increase dramatically because they are projected to sell out of every room and still have excess demand. These nights tend to have very high hotel prices (and profits!). These conferences are experiencing organic growth from the tech industry, which makes them larger every year, while the supply of hotel rooms in San Francisco is not growing dramatically. Additionally, there is a significant catalyst this year in that the convention center in San Francisco has just finished a huge expansion. That dampened convention bookings for last year because of the construction, and go-forward bookings are larger because there is more available space. That means 2019 results are likely to have a double whammy of improvement - 2018 was lower than otherwise because of the construction, while 2019 will have the bounceback from that plus the larger book of business from the expansion. In fact, the 25 largest conventions of 2019 are forecast to have 43% more attendees than the 25 largest conventions of 2018. That is a huge increase, and should benefit them both on rate and occupancy. More nights of the year will be full, and the nights that are full are likely to be at a higher rate.

While the demand side of things is strong in San Francisco, the supply side is also restricted. The high-demand areas of San Francisco are essentially full, which means that new construction needs to displace an existing structure. But office rents are very high, and residential real estate prices are also high. That means that hotel developers have competition for sites. San Francisco's aggressive development rules also make new development more costly, and rules to protect the supply of housing stock mean that existing residential buildings cannot be converted to hotels. The city has also dramatically restricted AirBNB and similar sites, which has taken a potentially significant source of supply off the market.

I think the hotel in question is likely to become more valuable than it is now in the coming months and years, which is a potentially significant catalyst, as it is the majority of the value of these companies. This is especially valuable given that trophy assets like San Francisco hotels sell at very high multiples of their earnings. I will first value the hotel independently, and then work through what that means to the different layers of ownership.

Hilton San Francisco Financial District

The hotel in question has 544 rooms plus a parking garage, and is managed by a third party under the Hilton brand. That makes it a large property, big enough to have all the economies of scale a hotel can reasonably achieve. The brand and location in the financial district also make it an institutional quality asset.

A hotel is interesting, because it can be valued by comparable sales (usually on a per-room basis) or by capitalization rate. In this case, there are a number of sales that I believe provide interesting data.

The most comparable recent sale is the Park Central in Union Square. It is in Union Square, so a slightly better neighborhood, but was de-branded by Westin. The property wasn't well reviewed for a Westin, so my suspicion is it couldn't sustain the requirements of the brand without significant capital spending. The Hilton is already a high quality branded hotel, so I think asset quality balances out location here. The Park Central sold for $462,800 per room.

One way of seeing the value of a brand quality hotel combined with a location is the Westin St Francis. It was bought as part of a portfolio sale by the Chinese insurance company Anbang for ~$1 billion, which is about $836,000 per room. It has both a brand and a Union Square location, so I think it is more valuable than the Hilton in the Financial District.

One other comparable that is old but relevant is the 2010 sale of the Le Meridien San Francisco. Located less than two blocks away, this hotel is a perfect comparable for location. It is a bit more of a high end property than the Hilton, which makes it more valuable, but hotel performance in San Francisco has improved dramatically since 2010, when the after effects of the crash were still very much in play. Even then that asset sold for $397,200 per room.

I think the best comparable is Park Central. Using that price per room works out to a value for the entire hotel of $251.8 MM. That doesn't include the value of the parking garage, which would be substantial.

Another key to the value of the property is that they were able to refinance it at fixed rates in 2014 for a 10 year mortgage with a $117 MM principal value. I would expect a loan like that could only have been done with a 60% LTV (loan to value), which suggests the property was worth ~$195 MM at that time, and would have increased in value since then. That suggests the $251.8 MM valuation from above is in the ballpark.

Of course, ultimately any asset is only worth what the income it produces will justify. The hotel itself had net operating income of $15.4 MM in the trailing twelve month period, a figure that has been growing. CBRE produces a capitalization rate survey every 6 months, so the most recent one is for the end of 2018. That survey (CBRE free registration required to view) showed a measured cap rate of 7.20% for full service hotel transactions in tier 1 cities (which included San Francisco). Dividing the $15.4 MM NOI by the 7.2% cap rate suggests a value of $213.9 MM. I'm going to average the two valuations, and say the hotel is worth $232.9 MM. I suspect San Francisco would be slightly more valuable than the tier 1 market average cap rate, so I think this is reasonable.

There are also some potential upside catalysts related to the hotel specifically. They have been adding rooms by eliminating underutilized space (a wellness center) and by moving their administrative offices off-site. They also recently refinanced their mezzanine loan to a lower interest rate, which will increase the income from the hotel. I'm largely taking this as an offset to FF&E reserves, which I didn't include above.

Portsmouth Square

The publicly traded entity closest to the hotel is Portsmouth Square (OTCPK:PRSI). It owns 93.3% of the limited partnership that actually owns the hotel. As of their most recent financials, there was a $113.1 mortgage on the hotel and $12.8 MM of accounts payable net of receivables, which comes to a net value of $107.0 MM, or $99.1 MM at Portsmouth's share.

I am going to take all of their other assets and liabilities at face values for the purposes of valuing the firm with two exceptions. The first is the restricted cash. This is reserves for two reasons - to pay property taxes and to refurbish the hotel. Both are effectively expenses, and any buyer will need the same reserves, so I'm excluding this asset of $11.0 MM. The company also owes $3.3 MM to Hilton that I'm excluding. This was a development incentive (also known as "key money") paid by Hilton when the hotel was renovated to switch brands to Hilton. It has a 0% interest rate, and the principal decreases by a little over $300k per year every year that the company stays with Hilton. It will be fully extinguished with no payments by the company in 2030 when their contract with Hilton ends. I would expect at that time they could likely re-up with Hilton (or a new brand) and get some funding help on any required renovations, so I think disregarding the key money debt is reasonable. They have $13.3 MM in other assets, of which slightly over half is cash. There is also another $6.9 MM in liabilities.

Finally, they had $766,000 of G&A. At a 20X multiple, that subtracts $15.3 MM from the valuation, getting us to a value for Portsmouth of $90.9 MM.

That is a price target of $122, which I will round to $120 per share to avoid false precision. Portsmouth last traded at $74.

One other potential catalyst is their ownership (included in other assets above) of a 50% interest in a 2 acre lot on Maui. I did a public records search and concluded the property is 1231 Ulunui Road, Kihei, pictured below.

The lot is zoned A-1 Apartment according the Maui zoning map. The zoning rules would allow for a 50% floor area ratio, which corresponds to a 45,000 square foot condo building on the land, with a maximum height of 2 stories. I think it is very likely a lowrise project would be extremely profitable here, as the lot is one row in from a great beach. They have this on the books for just under $1 MM for their share, and I think it is likely worth considerably more than that, as that is what they paid for it in 2007. I won't account for the increase in value, but mention it as a potential source of upside.

Santa Fe Financial

The next layer of the nesting doll structure is Santa Fe Financial (OTCPK:SFEF). By far the largest asset of SFEF is their 68.8% stake in Portsmouth. However, there are a few other things going on here. Based on my valuation of Portsmouth above that implies their stake is worth $61.9 MM.

The company has $3.9 MM in book value of real estate other than that held via Portsmouth, which is two apartment properties in the LA area. These properties had $142,000 in net operating income in 2018, which only implies a 3.6% capitalization rate. However, the vastly larger of the buildings has been partially vacant due to renovations, so I'm going to say I think book value is reasonable here. SFEF also has $2.4 MM in securities and other investments/assets, which I'll value at book, which are offset by $7.1 in additional liabilities. On net, the non-Portsmouth assets come to a deduction of $0.8 MM.

Finally, SFEF had $0.5 MM of G&A in 2018. Capitalized at 20X its annual value, that is a reduction from the value of the firm of $10 MM.

Adding up the pieces for SFEF suggests a value of $51.8 MM, or $41.68 per share. Shares last traded at $37.00. SFEF shares are even more illiquid than Portsmouth, largely because ~85% of them are owned by the next company in the chain and the CEO of all the firms involved.

Intergroup

Intergroup (INTG) is the final company in the chain, and the most liquid, with an average daily volume of $60,000 per day. Intergroup has as its largest asset an 81.9% stake in SFEF. It also owns an additional stake in PRSI held directly of 13.4%. Using my valuation of SFEF suggests their stake there is worth $42.4 MM, and another $12.2 MM for their PRSI stake.

However, there are significant assets outside of that, notably $47 MM in separately held real estate, $7.0 MM in separately held securities and $2.0 MM in cash. The company also has $55.4 MM in liabilities on its own balance sheet, essentially all of which is mortgage loans. Now, $55 MM of mortgages on $47 MM of real estate doesn't sound promising. But the book value is deeply misleading here.

As one example, their oldest asset is a 151 unit apartment building in Morris County, NJ - 50 miles west of NYC. This was purchased in 1964 for $1.6 MM. Given they depreciated it over 40 years straight line, the only remaining balance sheet value of this property is whatever they originally allocated to the land. This is obviously worth much more than that now, and in fact they have a $9 MM mortgage on the property at prime rates that they've used to reinvest. So the liability shows up on the balance sheet, but the value of the asset securing it does not.

The company had $6.96 MM of net operating income from the real estate in 2019. Given that much of that NOI is from the metro NYC and LA areas, it can be highly valued. However, I'll use a 6% capitalization rate, which I believe is conservative, as there are a few large single family houses in LA that likely generate little income compared to their value as well as some undeveloped land (a 50% interest in the Maui parcel above) that generates no income at all. That implies a $116 MM value for their real estate.

Finally, Intergroup has a $1.2 MM separate G&A burden, which I'll capitalize at 20X and deduct $24 MM. Finally, the stock options they granted are in the money, so I'll assume they are exercised. With 341,195 outstanding at an average exercise price of $16.95 that would add $5.8 MM in cash.

Adding up the sum of the parts gets us to a $106 MM valuation for Intergroup, or a price target of $39.86, compared to the current price of $29.34, or 35% upside.

Risks

The officers and directors (mostly the CEO) own 68.7% of Intergroup, so activism isn't a realistic option here as all three of the firms are majority controlled. That said, insider compensation is highish but not unreasonable, and they only do stock options at the Intergroup level. Since I've deducted 20X the G&A from the valuation at each level, I feel like I've accounted for the insider compensation.

The other big risk would be that something happens in San Francisco. The hotel is unionized (as are essentially all hotels in San Francisco) but strike action could hurt them. Also, if the big conferences I mentioned move to a different location (Las Vegas, etc) that would reduce their ability to charge high rates during those time periods. However, San Francisco's new convention facility should help to attract new conferences/conventions offsetting any losses.

Finally, liquidity is a risk here. All three firms are illiquid, and PRSI has a 3-month average daily volume of only slightly over $20,000 per day. That is obviously low, and thus patience and limit orders will be required to both enter and exit the stock. I'm less worried about illiquidity here because I think the asset is very high quality, so I am content to take my time purchasing it and intend to hold for an extended period. However, this is a situation where considering your goals and liquidity needs is important.

Conclusion

I think the value of the hotel will continue to improve, and they will be able to use its earnings to de-lever over time. Portsmouth bought in a significant amount of minority interests when it last refinanced its loan in 2013, buying in most of the minority interests. That was a 10 year loan, and when it matures at the end of 2023 I think they will upward refinance. They will be able to pay off the mezzanine portion which is at a higher interest rate, and be able to get excess proceeds. I wouldn't be surprised if they use those proceeds to consolidate ownership of the hotel somehow, possibly by buying out the minority owners in PRSI. For that reason, my position here is in PRSI.

The discount to fair value is the largest at the PRSI, so I've made my position at the PRSI level because I was able to get enough shares and don't mind holding them for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

