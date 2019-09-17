Lundbeck Makes A Large M&A Move, But The Target Will Be Somewhat Controversial

Despite the drawbacks to the Adler drug, I believe the deal is a net value-creator for Lundbeck and the shares increasingly look undervalued, though the near-to-medium-term outlook remains challenging.

Adler's drug should be approved in Q1'2020, but as the fourth entrant into the anti-CGRP market and with a less desirable administration profile, commercializing the drug could be challenging.

Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.KO) (“Lundbeck”) made it clear that they were going to rebuild their revenue and clinical pipeline through M&A, with management highlighting around $4 billion to $5 billion in available capital and a preference for later-stage assets. After a few smaller transactions, Lundbeck finally made a big move, but management’s choice of target arguably leaves something to be desired.

Acquiring Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ADLR) gives Lundbeck a late-stage asset with minimal clinical/regulatory risk, but with significant commercial risk and not all that much pipeline extension value. Lundbeck doesn’t need Alder’s eptinezumab to be a super-blockbuster to get a worthwhile return from this deal, but it could still be challenging to carve out attractive market share as the fourth entrant into the market. With this likely-controversial deal, as well as significant patent cliff pressure and a weak pipeline, it’s harder to argue that there’s a reason for the Street to get much more positive on the shares in the near term.

Not The Deal The Market Was Likely Hoping For

Lundbeck announced Monday morning that it had agreed to acquire Alder BioPharmaceuticals for up to $2 billion in cash. Alder shareholders will get $18/share up front and a contingent value right (or CVR) worth $2/share tied to EU approval of the company’s lead drug eptinezumab. While some time-value discount for the CVR is appropriate, just the $18 upfront deal value is still an almost 80% premium to Friday’s close. I’d also note that the average sell-side price target for Alder shares was a little over $19.

There have been more than a few sell-side reports speculating on who/what Lundbeck could acquire with its $4 billion-plus war chest and stated preference for late-stage assets, and Alder was on at least a couple of those lists. Alder’s lead asset is eptinezumab, an anti-CGRP antibody that is administered as a quarterly infusion (over about 30 minutes) to treat severe recurrent migraine headaches. Anti-CGRP antibodies are a new, fast-growing class of drugs in migraine treatment, with the first drug in the class (Aimovig, co-marketed by Amgen (AMGN) and Novartis (NVS) ) approved just in 2018.

Eptinezumab has already completed its pivotal clinical studies and Adler submitted its NDA to the FDA, getting a PDUFA date of Feb 21, 2020. I see little reason to expect any issues at the FDA, nor with European approval.

The problem with eptinezumab is that it will be fourth to market (following Amgen/Novartis, Teva (TEVA), and Lilly (LLY) ) without any unequivocal advantages. While this drug has shown differentiated onset of action (reducing the risk of migraine by 50% or more within the first 24 hours) and there is some evidence of a greater “depth” of efficacy (the efficacy doesn’t seem to wane before the next administration to the same extent as other drugs), overall efficacy is similar to its peers and the infusion requirement, a less convenient means of getting the drug, could be an issue.

At best, I see this drug as a toss-up to become a real winner in the anti-CGRP space. The fast onset will likely hold a lot of appeal to the most severe migraine sufferers, and if that “depth” of efficacy signal bears out, it could ultimately become a more popular option. I’d also note that while going to the doctor for an infusion every three months is not ideal (versus subcutaneous injections), it’s not a massive inconvenience and may not be a deal-breaker for many patients.

I think the bigger issue with eptinezumab’s profile is how it fits Lundbeck’s existing profile. Lundbeck has struggled to differentiate Trintellix and Rexuli in markets dominated by generics and has likewise struggled to gain share with its later-to-market Abilify Maintena in long-acting antipsychotics. While eptinezumab may not be as much of a “me too” laggard as the bears will claim, it’s still not the highly-differentiated asset that I think the market was hoping to see Lundbeck acquire, and I think some investors will be disappointed at what looks, at least superficially, like another “here we go again” asset that will face a more challenging commercialization environment.

Adler does have one other identified drug in its pipeline. ALD1910 is a pre-clinical compound targeting PACAP for migraine and other pain indications.

Investors Will Have To Wait For Homegrown Assets

As part of the management transition (new CEO, new head of R&D), Lundbeck is also restructuring its R&D approach. In short, Lundbeck is going to broaden its range of potential targets, but also look to run more rigorous Phase II studies to reduce the risk of negative surprises in Phase III. It’s worth remembering, too, that CNS drugs have a below-average rate of success; while about 10% of all Phase I candidates will eventually make it through to approval, the rate is about 7% to 8% for CNS drugs.

The most promising pipeline assets today are arguably the Alzheimer’s agitation indication of Rexulti (Ph III results expected in 2022/2023) and foliglurax, an experimental treatment for levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s, where investors should see proof of concept data in Q1’2020. I’d also note the borderline personality disorder indication for Rexulti as well, where the company will starting a Phase II proof-of-concept study. Any and all of these would be meaningful to the long-term revenue outlook.

The Outlook

The current sell-side expectation is that eptinezumab will generate $600 million in revenue in 2023. I find that an optimistic number, but I do believe the drug can eventually scale to around $750 million in revenue over a decade post-approval. A lot really rides on how much value patients and physicians place on that early onset of efficacy and the duration of the treatment benefit. On a positive note, the physician prescribing base of anti-CGRP antibodies is relatively concentrated, simplifying the marketing, and there is certainly room for this entire drug class to grow over time.

Adding in eptinezumab does lift my long-term revenue numbers to a positive growth rate, and likewise with free cash flow. While I’m not particularly bullish on this drug’s potential to be a blockbuster, I do expect it to be the third-largest revenue generator for Lundbeck in 2025 and the second-largest in 2028. While the shares are down slightly on the deal announcement, it does boost my fair value for Lundbeck to around DKK 300 (or close to $45/ADR).

The Bottom Line

I do believe that the Street is undervaluing the potential positive contributions epitinezumab could make to Lundbeck’s story, but I also understand the skepticism and disappointment. After years of seeing Lundbeck struggle to maximize the value of Trintellix, Rexulti, and Abilify Maintena in highly competitive markets, voluntarily entering another highly-competitive scrum isn’t going to really reassure anxious investors, particularly when it is likely going to create dilution for the next four years. This is a tough stock to recommend given the challenges the company is facing, but the valuation is starting to look more interesting for longer-term investors willing to hold through what will be a challenging couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUN.KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.