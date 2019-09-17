Matahari Department Store: Quality At A Reasonable Price

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

Matahari Department Store (OTC:PTMSY), Indonesia’s leading department store retailer, has seen better days. Its market capitalization now stands at just over $600 million, down from peak levels of ~$4 billion in 2016. Earnings declined only 25% during the same period, implying a massive de-rating of the stock. Stiff competition from online retailers and corporate governance concerns relating to its parent Lippo Group were the most cited culprits. The sell-down looks to be overdone. Despite all the noise, the company generates US$100 million in free cash flow each year. With a substantial share buyback program and 10% dividend yield, shares look very compelling.

E-commerce continues to be a thorn.

The e-commerce story is not new in Indonesia. Tokopedia, Lazada, and Shopee (to name a few) have established themselves as major players in Indonesia’s retail space. Some of them have recently added new partnerships with ride-hailing and fintech firms, further improving the shipping economics for shopping online. The rapid development of e-commerce has cast a negative shadow on department stores’ business model, and the competition is here to stay. Given that current penetration is still relatively low, it is safe to assume that the intensity will only pick up going forward.

Looking to counter this, the company utilizes an omnichannel strategy, dedicating special efforts to capture the online potential. Despite its relatively small size, the online channel is equivalent to the annual gross sales of one of Matahari’s best-run stores and growing faster than offline. Despite these efforts, Matahari’s earnings, and in turn valuation, have de-rated sharply, in part due to the e-commerce threat.

In my view, the de-rating is somewhat overdone. Department stores with tougher structural challenges such as in the USA and China are trading at a 7-12x price to earnings ratio. As a comparison, PTMSY is trading below 6x FY19F earnings, matching its historical trough. Earnings estimates have been slashed aggressively by analysts, minimizing the risk of a huge earnings miss. I am in no way suggesting that the company should trade at its post-listing historical mean of 20x, but the risk-reward looks reasonably attractive at these levels.

Lippo Group: Guilty by association?

The recent announcement of a $1 billion fundraising by Lippo Karawaci, including a $780 million rights issue, should ease the concerns surrounding Matahari. The news flow surrounding the sponsor group has not been positive; investors were rightly worried that Matahari, which is debt-free and generates strong cash, could be used to alleviate the Group’s liquidity concerns. On top of that, Lippo Group was also caught in a corruption scandal involving its landmark Meikerta project. Within a week of the news that Lippo’s offices were raided, Matahari shares declined by over 20%.

It seems like Matahari is being unfairly punished due to its association with the Lippo Group. The bribery probe centers around Lippo’s real estate business, which is run separately from the retail business. There is no suggestion that Matahari is involved or is being investigated in the same probe. Matahari’s operations remain intact, and its management is independent of Lippo Group. Furthermore, there are no existing stores or pipeline stores located in the Meikerta real estate project. On liquidity concerns, there is none. Matahari, unlike other Lippo Group subsidiaries has zero debt and a strong net cash position. If investors are concerned that the Lippo Group could milk Matahari’s cash cow, the recent completion of its rights issue should put a stop to that theory.

It generates cash… And is returning lots of it to shareholders.

The corporate governance stigma against Matahari is a little puzzling to me. In my view, Matahari is one of the most proactive companies in ASEAN when it comes to addressing investors’ concerns. Shareholders are rightly concerned with deteriorating operational performance, something that management is working hard to correct. Shareholders’ return is also high on management’s list, and it has announced a slew of initiatives to improve this.

The company has a mandate to buy back up to 10% of its paid-up capital, well over 290 million shares. In fact, this share count was recently upsized from 204 million shares. As of June 2019, close to 160 million of these shares have been repurchased to reduce the company’s paid-up capital by 5.5%. Matahari also assured shareholders that its parent company would not be selling any shares during this buyback period which will end on October 2020. On top of the buyback, Matahari’s management is also committed to maintaining a minimum 70% dividend payout, which would translate into 10.2% dividend yield in 2019E.

Clearly all the negative narratives do not paint the full picture. This is a very well-run company. Its productivity and operating margins are some of the highest in the industry. These statistics are made even more astonishing because Matahari outperforms some of its peers who are targeting the higher-end customers. The company is also managing costs effectively throughout the tough times. As a result, it has been able to generate a healthy 12% FCF yield annually, or approximately $100 million a year. Without any debt to service, the company can decide how it utilizes the free cash, and shareholders are benefiting from it.

Conclusion

Judging by the recent share price action, it all seems gloomy for Matahari Department Store. Doomsayers are quick to point out the tough industry dynamics facing brick and mortar retailers and have even handed out a guilty verdict for the corporate governance transgressions at the parent company level. While their voices scream the loudest, it is easy to forget that the company generates a healthy amount of cash, which it returns to its shareholders via dividends and buybacks. With share price hovering at levels last seen in 2013, the risk-reward trade-off looks very compelling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.