Altigen: An Overlooked Gem In The UCaas Market

The company has transformed itself in 3 years and is ready to ride on the back of Microsoft Teams.

This stock idea is for investors willing to accept illiquidity risks. Stock is thinly traded on the OTCQB.

Investors looking to deploy capital in the UCaas (Unified Communications as a service) space are overlooking this hidden gem. Companies such as 8x8 (EGHT), RingCentral (RNG), Avaya (OTC:AVYA) take the main spotlight when talking about the unified communications industry, a growing industry expected to be worth 79.3B by the end of 2024. In 2015 the industry was valued at 8.23B.

Altigen (OTCQB:ATGN) is a small company with a market cap of less than 20M. However it was during the last two years, that the company has had an amazing run in its stock price, going from a low of 16c beginning in 2017 to a high of $1.34 at the beginning of 2019. The run in the stock price has been merited.

The market is now starting to acknowledge the transformation of the company. A transformation from a company selling hardware, into an all software with 86% recurring revenue. The company’s goal is to achieve 100%, which I believe they are close to realize. This transformation is been led by CEO Jerry Flemming, who owns 15% of the company.

If and when the market wakes up to the potential of the business model and the growth opportunities ahead for Altigen, we could see a re-rating and multiple expansion. Currently trading at a 2x EV/sales multiple, a re-rating of the stock could see Altigen trade in par with its peers at a 6x EV/sales multiple at the low range.

Old Business Model

Altigen has been in business for around 20 years. For the last 15, their business model was to focus on proprietary hardware-based, on premises phone systems (PBX systems). The hardware sold consisted of a computerized telephony server, plus different access, processing and telephone boards, which they manufactured. They also sold proprietary phones which would connect to the PBX system. The PBX system would connect to a Telephone Network (Verizon, AT&T, etc.). This old model produced one time revenues mainly through the sale of hardware.

New Business Model

Four years ago, management took on the task to convert the business model from an on-premises based, to a cloud based solution. This means they got rid of the hardware (the computerized telephony servers, the boards and phones) and created an all software IP PBX solution called MaxCS Cloud PBX where all processing takes place. The solution is hosted on Altigen datacenters and has an integrated phone service delivered over the internet (SIP trunk).

As part of the transition, Altigen also decided to stop manufacturing their proprietary phones allowing for standard IP Phones (think Polycom, Mitel, Avaya) to be used with the Altigen Solution. Management reasoning for this is simple. Those companies have more resources and can get better pricing for the manufacturing of the phones with more features than what Altigen would be able to do. This impacted revenues during the 2016, 2017 financial years, however margins improved substantially. Management didn’t see a profitable business model selling telephones.

In the old business model Altigen would deliver a single instance of their solution to the customer in his building by charging an upfront fee. Now as a UCaaS, Altigen can deliver their products from their cloud (data centers) and deliver this as a monthly recurring revenue service. This move also provides the customer with a flexible cost solution as the model requires a minimal upfront investment and ensures they only pay for service usage on a per user, per month basis.

Finally the company decided to become a phone service provider via the internet. This is known in the industry as a SIP trunk. So instead of having the need to contract with telephone service providers such as Verizon (VZ) or AT&T (T), Altigen began providing the internet-based phone service.

All of this has allowed the company to transition into a, up to now, 86% all software recurring revenue company.

Superior Business Model

What I like about Altigen is the adaptability of its product offerings. It reminds me a lot about another company I’m invested in, Smith Micro Software (SMSI). Both companies have significant operating leverage couple with outstanding growth opportunities, working in the shadows of bigger companies.

The flexibility of their products allows Altigen to partner with distributors and resellers, essentially levering their partners' customer base while they host Altigen’s solutions on their data centers.

Altigen’s Unified Communications (UC) solutions are designed with an open architecture, built on industry standard communication protocols, and Microsoft Windows-based applications. This adherence to widely used standards allows our solutions to both integrate with and leverage a company’s existing technology investment. - 3Q 2019 10Q

Here are two slides from their June 2019 investor presentation that shows how the company can leverage different opportunities with resellers and partners:

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

They key to the model in case of their agreements with Fiserv and Affiliated Technology Solutions lies in the realization of almost 100% gross margins as Altigen has no hosting costs, their biggest source of costs of goods sold. Altigen only provides the software with its MaxCS IP PBX. Their partners use their own cloud and datacenter solutions. Therefore, growth would quickly add to the bottom line.

Altigen also allows for their product to be white labeled as is the case with Fiserv. This means they would sell the hosted phone system as a Fiserv solution into their bank and credit union customers. Fiserv would then integrate the capabilities of Altigen’s phone systems directly into the Fiserv applications.

The same works with Skype for business and Microsoft teams phone systems. They market the product as a value added solution. Reseller partners would take out Altigen’s most interesting capabilities in the phone systems and integrate those to Skype for business or Teams. A recent partnership agreement with Cisillion, a leading UK IT systems integrator and managed service provider, proves Altigen’s solutions have a place in the industry:

The focus of the partnership between the two companies will be on delivering and enhancing the value of Microsoft Teams Phone System and Skype for Business We elected to partner with Altigen based on their unique ability to deliver value-add applications for both Skype for Business and Teams for both on premises and cloud customers.

Source: Press release

Growth Opportunities

There are two foreseeable growth opportunities management made comments on during the 3Q conference call.

The first one relates to Fiserv, a 71B market cap company. Fiserv has been a business partner to Altigen since 2006:

Jerry Fleming CEO Now Fiserv, that’s a good question. There has been I can’t get into so many details but I’ll just say there have been some internal changes that have created opportunities for us to be more strategic with Fiserv. So, I’m sorry I can’t give you more details in that. But it’s certainly moving in right direction.

Although the statement is very speculative, it can give us some guidance into what we can expect from their agreement with Fiserv. There are many untapped opportunities with Fiserv. The fact that the CEO can’t provide any details but is very enthusiastic and certain that the partnership is moving in the “right direction” is overall positive. We can add to this information the following statement:

Last month we extended our Fiserv resellers agreement which is scheduled to renew this August to include Altigen’s deployment and support services which will now be sold by Fiserv on the white label basis - Q3 2019 Conference call

The extension of the Fiserv agreement is important because as of this writing Fiserv accounts for 25% of revenues. We can expect the agreement to continue for 5 more years, as describe on the company filings:

In North America, we also have a reseller agreement with Fiserv Solutions, Inc. (“Fiserv”). Our agreement with Fiserv has an initial term of ten years ending on August 28, 2019, and shall be renewed automatically for additional five year terms unless either party provides the other party with ninety (90) days’ written notice of termination prior to the end of the initial term, or any subsequent term of the agreement. The agreement can also be terminated for, among other things, material breach or insolvency of either party. Upon termination, Altigen would continue to have support obligations for products that Fiserv distributed subject to Fiserv’s obligation to remain current on maintenance fees.

I think this speaks volumes about the trust Fiserv have on Altigen as a business partner. Let’s not forget that Fiserv, a 71B company is doing business with Altigen, a 20M company.

The second growth opportunity is with Microsoft Teams.

Currently the revenue Altigen gets from their Microsoft Teams and Skype for business opportunities are small. However, this is where the real opportunity for Altigen is found.

Source: June 2019 Investor presentation

Microsoft Teams is Microsoft’s fastest growing app hitting 13M subscribers using the application daily, overtaking the growth seen by Slack, which has a subscriber base of 10M daily users.

Source: Forbes.com

This is where Altigen starts to differentiate itself from its closest competitors, companies that operate in the hosted PBX cloud services such as 8x8, Ringcentral and Fuze.

The differentiation starts with the way Altigen offers its products. Altigen markets itself as an added value service to Microsoft resellers. In this way, they don’t compete head to head with the competition. It’s really Microsoft competing against the big companies, and as seen in the chart above they are excellent in doing so.

If Microsoft win a contract, then companies such as 8x8 and others are out of the picture. This is because those companies use their own platform. Altigen however, is a dedicated Microsoft solutions provider. So every contract Microsoft wins, is a potential client for Altigen.

Source: Company Presentation

If Microsoft with its Teams application keeps on gaining market share, Altigen becomes a beneficiary of Microsoft potential.

During the 3Q conference call, management also made interesting comments about the growth potential of Microsoft teams and the steps Altigen is taking to take advantage of the opportunity.

For companies who have decided to make the transition of teams, we can offer those same set of applications, call routing, contact center, unified communications applications and as of yesterday, we now also offer our SIP trunk services for Microsoft Teams phone system. Now following up on my comment about as of yesterday with Microsoft Teams Phone System many of you may have seen our press release announcing our new direct routing SIP service for Microsoft Teams. And I just want to explain that for a moment, so direct routing is a Microsoft designation for SIP Phone Service which is been certified by Microsoft to directly connect to Teams Phone System so in other words just anybody can’t do it. It needs to be a certified Microsoft Solution. Now with the launch of our direct routing SIP service, we can deliver our SIP trunk services to any organization which has deployed Microsoft Teams phone system. So, this not only provide just an opportunity to grow our SIP services business it also enables us to upsell our integrated routing, contact center and unified communication solutions to those customers that have deployed our SIP service so it establishes a nice beachhead for us in addition to generating SIP services revenue.” Source: Q3 2019 Conference Call

Management also made comments as to why we haven’t seen such explosive growth in revenue when it comes to Altigen’s solutions for Microsoft Teams:

So, you’ve to read between the lines, but looking into it. It’s impossible to integrate directly to Microsoft Teams at the moment for any vendor in world because Microsoft has not yet released their APIs. Now going forward, when Microsoft does release that API which is rumored to be somewhere around the end of the calendar year yes, we’ll be there with our direct integration to Teams as well. So that has definitely slowed things down a little bit, now that Microsoft has put a stake in the ground and said Teams is ready for prime time and they both know up the direct routing that’s opened up. Finally, I think opened up the opportunities for us so it won’t be floodgates yet until the API is available. - Q3 2019 Conference call

It’s going to be interesting to see how much business Altigen can get once Microsoft releases their API’s. For now though, it’s a wait and see approach. Once Altigen starts disclosing more information, we could start adding to the research process.

Financials and Valuation

Altigen sports a pristine balance sheet. There is no risk of financial leverage and the company is increasing its cash balances:

Source: 10Q company filing

Out of the total assets of 15.1M, 88% consists of cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets. The deferred tax asset became available to the company after management reverse a portion of the valuation allowance, resulting in a one-time income tax benefit of 8.7M. Currently the company has around 75M in NOL’s. If they remain profitable, we could expect they won’t pay cash taxes for a very long time.

Altigen also benefits from operating leverage. Operating leverage occurs when fixed expenses remain stable (or in some cases decrease as a percentage of revenue as the company realizes operating efficiencies) as revenues starts to accelerate.

Source: Company Filings

Looking at the table above we can see cost discipline from management even as revenues continued to grow. This also speaks about the capital light business model Altigen manages. With the predictability of the top line since Altigen went to a recurring revenue model plus the stability of operating expenses, I estimate for every dollar increase in incremental revenue, 47c to drop straight to the bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Currently the market is pricing Altigen on an Ev/Sales multiple of 2.08x. This is way below comparable peers of 6.5x to 14.87x Ev/Sales. The discount might be attributable to illiquidity risks, the fact that the stock trades over the counter or company size. How big of a discount should Altigen shares trade at? It is difficult to say. However I believe it should not trade at a multiple of 2x when Altigen clearly has the biggest margins of all peers.

If I price the shares at a 4x multiple to sales (a discount of 38% to the lowest multiple from the peer table) I get a share price of $1.98. At a current price of $1.12, there is an implied price appreciation of 76%. I believe the market would re-rate Altigen once it starts to show bottom line growth plus an increasing cash balance account.

Risks

Liquidity - The shares trade on very thin volume. It can take many days to build a sizable position or it could become a challenge to sell the stock. Due to the illiquidity of the stock, the market might not re-rate the shares with a higher multiple. There is customer concentration risk.

Altigen is a mispriced overlook stock. Due to the liquidity and the fact that it trades over the counter, not many funds are able to invest in this type of company. This allows small investors to take advantage of what I think is an undervalue stock. I like the odds of having a company with a strong balance sheet, already having 86% of recurring revenue and significant operating leverage on my side. I like this bet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.