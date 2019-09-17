MasterCraft Boat Holdings: A Cheap Price And Just Enough Worries

MCFT probably is a bit too cheap - but shareholder returns are still on hold as better options exist elsewhere in the space.

But investors have been waiting for industry earnings to peak - and MasterCraft, at least based on guidance, will be the first to reach that point.

On September 6, 2018, both MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) and Malibu Boats (MBUU) reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings. The two leaders in performance sport bats, headquartered just 14 miles apart in eastern Tennessee, each saw blowout reports for Q4 and the full year (ending June 30). Both companies saw double-digit revenue growth for the full year, strong initial contributions from recent acquisitions, and well-above-consensus fourth quarter results. Both stocks gained almost 6% in regular trading on the 6th, after Malibu's pre-market release. MasterCraft's strong report led to another 16% rise the following day. At that point, MBUU and MCFT each traded at an all-time high.

In the year-plus since, it's been a different story for the stocks - and the sector:

Data by YCharts

chart since September 8, 2018

The market sell-off at the end of last year sent boating stocks tumbled - and they haven't really recovered. Brunswick (BC) has risen 15% so far this year, thanks to a recent rally. But an equal-weighted basket of the six pure-play boating stocks (counting Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), which gets the majority of its earnings from fishing accessories) still would be down over 6% YTD.

For the most part, results in the space don't necessarily seem to justify the decline. There have been some concerns of late, with June boat registration data down big and Brunswick cutting its full-year outlook for U.S. industry volume a few days later. But, obviously, stocks in the sector had been falling before that - despite the fact that MasterCraft, for instance, had raised its top-line guidance after both fiscal Q1 and fiscal Q2 results.

The larger issue seems to have been a notable shift in sentiment, with the market pricing in an increasingly high probability of a near-term peak in earnings. That seemed particularly true for MCFT, which heading into last week's fourth quarter earnings release had the lowest valuation in the space: before a pre-earnings rally, it traded at ~5x EBITDA and less than 6x adjusted net income.

After that release, MasterCraft now has two problems. First, it appears that the market was right. MasterCraft's FY20 guidance suggests a material decline in earnings this year, with unit volume and revenue both down and EBITDA margins compressing. Second, thanks to both the lower guidance and the pre-earnings rally, MCFT's valuation hasn't moved all that much. The stock remains cheap on both an absolute and relative basis - but post-Q4 there's a stronger case for it to be cheap.

It does seem like below $15 MCFT probably is too cheap. There's one big reason why it looks the cyclical fears in the space may be overblown, particularly for the smaller players. But, as I wrote earlier this month, there's a strong case for MBUU. That stock does trade at a premium to MCFT, particularly after a nice bounce since its own Q4 release in late August. But its guidance looks stronger, and MBUU in recent years has received a premium to its rival - and been the better-returning stock. With qualitative concerns on top of the worrisome outlook, MCFT seems to merit the discount, at least for now.

Troublesome FY20 Guidance

Again, MCFT is cheap. The midpoint of FY20 guidance suggests EV/EBITDA of 5.2x and forward EPS (guided down high-single-digits from $2.81 in FY19) in the 6x range. That's obviously inexpensive on an absolute basis. It's also quite light on a relative basis, with MBUU at ~8x EBITDA and 9x EPS, and BC and Marine Products (MPX) garnering even higher multiples.

But set that aside, along with the 60% decline over the past year, and the case for MCFT looks quite thin coming out of Q4. From a fundamental standpoint, FY20 guidance is concerning. In the Q4 release, CEO Terry McNew cited pressure from inclement weather on all-important June sales. But he also noted "eroding dealer sentiment - driven by macro-economic and political uncertainty - [which] resulted in a significant decline in retail activity."

To be sure, MasterCraft wasn't alone in seeing pressure in June. Again, industry-wide boat registrations were notably lower in the month. Malibu, on its Q4 call, guided for lower unit volumes for its Malibu, Axis, and Cobalt nameplates in fiscal 2020. Its management, like that of MasterCraft, cited weather as a factor, and called out elevated dealer inventory levels that would limit wholesale shipments in fiscal 2020.

But Malibu also projected mid- to high-single-digit growth in overall revenue. That suggests likely a low- to mid-single-digit increase on an organic basis, with an extra quarter of its recently acquired Pursuit outboard brand providing the incremental boost. MasterCraft, in contrast, is guiding for sales dollars to decline low-single-digits this year, even with an incremental benefit from its own acquisition of pontoon manufacturer Crest. And that's with a 2.5-3.5 point boost from the rollout of the company's new luxury brand Aviara, which started shipping its AV32 model in July. An analyst posited in the Q&A of the Q4 call that excluding the contribution from the incremental quarter of ownership, guidance suggested a 10%+ decline in unit volumes in FY19. McNew replied that "you're looking at it correctly".

Below the top line, Malibu is guiding for margins that, on a full-year basis, appear flattish apart from the dilutive effect of the extra quarter of Pursuit. MasterCraft is guiding for a 50-100 bps compression which, as the same analyst pointed out, suggests a 20-70 bps decline excluding the similarly dilutive impact of Crest. And that's with some prior-year comparison help: MasterCraft saw a $0.12-$0.13 full-year impact, per the Q3 call, from offsetting retaliatory tariffs at its international dealers. Aviara startup costs also added ~$2.5 million, or roughly 50 bps of EBITDA margin compression; those costs will recur, but gross profits presumably will be added going forward.

There are pressures in the performance sport boat category impacting both companies. But MasterCraft is guiding for a notably weaker year. Part of that is due to weakness elsewhere - but it also seems like MasterCraft products are underperforming those of the two Malibu brands (which includes Axis). That's not a one-year problem, either. Malibu has steadily taken market share in performance boats for the past decade. Figures from the respective 10-K filings now show a nearly 1000 bps gap (31.3% from Malibu + Axis against 21.6% for MasterCraft).

To be sure, there's a debate as to whether the relative outperformance of Malibu in terms of market share and the FY20 outlook merits such a wide multiple gap (almost three turns on an EBITDA basis). But at the very least, FY20 results seem to undercut the argument that MCFT should see a rapid narrowing of that multiple gap. MCFT is cheap on a relative basis, yes - but it should be at least somewhat cheap. Meanwhile, the case on an absolute valuation basis has some relevance to MBUU as well, which still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple that suggests secular and/or cyclical pressures ahead.

The Acquired Businesses

There's another qualitative issue at play here. MasterCraft has made two acquisitions in recent years, picking up outboard boat manufacturer NauticStar in October 2017 and, as noted, Crest a year later. Both purchases look a bit wobbly at the moment.

For Crest, McNew on the Q4 call cited market share gains during the course of the year, with the brand moving to the eighth spot in a crowded market. But, per the 10-K, Crest's share was just 3.4% in calendar 2018. And that small share is in a market that looks shaky at the moment. Brunswick has called out weakness in pontoons in recent quarters. BRP (OTC:DOOO) said in its most recent call that sales of its Manitou pontoons were down. On its Q2 call, Polaris (PII) called out a decline in retail sales for its boat business (headlined by its Bennington unit) in the quarter, though that company also called out weather and its management seemed more optimistic looking forward.

There are reasons to think the top-line challenges for the business could persist going forward, even without any broader shifts in terms of the macro picture. Meanwhile, Raymond James' Joe Altobello asked about the company's target for getting Crest gross margins to the low 20s from mid-teens at the time of the acquisition, noting that Polaris' larger Bennington brand topped out in the high teens. McNew's answer seemed to boil down to 'trust me', though he promised more specifics on the Q1 call in November.

And it's a little tougher to trust management given NauticStar looks to be in even worse shape. Volumes fell 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Even before June, retail demand had slowed for its saltwater offerings, particularly in boats under 25 feet in length. In response, MasterCraft cut production markedly, and in the fourth quarter the company took a $31 million goodwill impairment charge related to the business. That's a hefty portion of the ~$80 million MasterCraft paid less than two years earlier. (That deal did seem attractive, but as I wrote at the time, it looked "maybe too good".)

MasterCraft is rolling out larger NauticStar boats to get away from low-end weakness, but here, too, share is a concern. NauticStar has just 4.5% share in deck boats and saltwater fishing boats between 15 and 35 feet, again per the K. It's not necessarily a strong enough brand to simply pivot upmarket in a crowded space with larger competitors (and, often, bigger dealers).

The broad concern outside of the MasterCraft brand right now is that Crest and NauticStar are in markets that have been the weakest in the U.S. for some time. Commentary across the industry has suggested that sales in the Great Lakes region, which are more pontoon-heavy, have been relatively weaker. (That anecdotally seems to be the case on our lake in Wisconsin, which is nothing close to a Great Lake but has seen flat to down traffic in the past few years.) The 'value' end of the industry, per repeated comments from Brunswick, has been weaker than the high end. Smaller boats are underselling larger boats.

So the skeptical, or even bearish, view of MasterCraft is that its portfolio simply isn't that strong. Its legacy performance sport boats are lagging those of Malibu and Axis. The rest of the business - probably ~35% of pro forma sales - offers lower margins, sits in tougher markets, and has share in the 4% range. Guidance suggests a 10%+ decline in EBITDA in FY20 on a pro forma basis (based on commentary surrounding the TTM leverage ratio). Considering those factors, and the cyclical and secular worries facing the industry, MCFT should be cheap - and yes, maybe even this cheap.

Valuation and Capital Allocation

That said, the fundamental case here is attractive. This is a stock I owned from 2016 into last year (I sold ahead of the September highs), and it seemed cheap at 7-9x EBITDA. A sub-6x forward P/E multiple (which admittedly assumes guidance is met) is on its face inexpensive - and there are key considerations that suggest it is too inexpensive on an absolute basis.

The assumption might be that MCFT deserves a single-digit handle, and even a mid-single-digit handle, because it's a leveraged cyclical. There's also the possibility of secular pressure on boat ownership for myriad reasons (millennial demand, environmental considerations, share gains for non-motorized alternatives, etc. etc.).

I'm not sure that assumption is correct, however. MasterCraft is leveraged - but not heavily so. Net leverage on a pro forma basis after FY19 was 1.3x. Assuming guidance is met, the figure ends fiscal 2020 below 1.5x.

Obviously, the low EV/EBITDA multiple impacts the relative proportion of the equity slice. But margins, even with the guided FY20 compression, still are coming in above 16%. There's room for some promotional push to move inventory, if need be. And, more importantly, this remains a heavily variable-cost model. McNew noted in the Q&A after Q4 that over 90% of COGS is variable cost. And so even a guided double-digit decline in units is only creating 20-70 bps of compression against FY19 EBITDA margins of 17%. To be sure, that compression is minimized by the year-prior impacts of tariff offsets and Aviara spend, but even accounting for those factors this isn't a case where margins are plunging at a faster rate than sales.

At 6x earnings, and a roughly similar multiple to normalized free cash flow, there's already a decline in units and earnings priced in here. I estimated, based on management commentary about past downturns, that Malibu was trading at something like 15x trough/recession EBITDA (that multiple now is probably closer to 17x). For MCFT, the multiple is probably more in the ballpark of 11-12x, and even that's based on guidance for a somewhat disappointing year.

Put another way, the downside protection in MCFT would seem to be much stronger that of most cyclical stocks with similar multiples (among them Ford (F) and General Motors (GM)). Meanwhile, on the positive side, there's room for some margin improvement at Crest. MasterCraft overshot a bit in terms of dealer inventory, but should be able to get that fixed over the course of FY20 in time for next year's selling season. NauticStar has disappointed, but the hard work of inventory reduction was mostly completed in Q3/Q4. Aviara is a big, high-end bet, with selling prices above $300K, but the boat has been well-reviewed and looks truly impressive.

There's simply a lot of negativity priced in here - and an operating model that makes it safer to make that claim than in many seemingly similar cases.

But, again, much the same broad case can be made for MBUU, if at higher but still attractive multiples. And it seems wiser to pay up for what looks like the better of the two businesses. Meanwhile, shareholder returns here look likely to be muted. MCFT did pay a $4.30 per share special dividend not long after its 2015 IPO, but since then it doesn't appear the company has repurchased shares. McNew on the Q4 call was specifically asked about a buyback given the valuation, but responded that the company would focus on deleveraging and conserving dry powder for more M&A.

That doesn't seem like good news at the moment. If the secular risk here is that the boating industry shrinks over time (as it has for the past few decades) and/or is nearing a peak, subscale brands are not the place to be. It's not clear that MasterCraft has or will have the powder to go bigger given a $270 million market cap and a current ~$41 million in liquidity. And while there may be attractive prices available in a downturn, that's not always the case with cyclicals (private owners, in particular, are not necessarily going to sell at the bottom unless there are signs of distress).

All told, there's a case for both MBUU and MCFT. Indeed, those four stocks (JOUT and MarineMax (HZO) are different business models) look much the same as they have for most of the past couple of years. MCFT is the value play and MBUU the higher-valued growth stock, even if at this point in the cycle that growth is more on a relative basis. Brunswick is the play for value with its cyclical exposure minimized by a growing parts & accessories business. Marine Products, evidently, is a thin-float takeover/go-private play.

In the past I chose MCFT (and unwisely, as MBUU actually outperformed even against 100%+ returns) for the valuation discount. Going forward, MBUU's better positioning seems to make it the wiser choice. The relative lack of operating deleverage in a downturn is a key point for both stocks. But everywhere else - including in shareholder returns, given that Malibu authorized a $35 million buyback in June - MBUU is a notably stronger play. And MasterCraft's FY20 guidance and capital allocation strategy, among other factors, seem concerning enough that the discount to its key peer seems merited, and not necessarily attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.