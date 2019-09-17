PepsiCo Is Very Expensive

When the market is at all-time highs, it becomes quite difficult to find attractive values in the market. This is especially the case in the dividend growth area these days as low interest rates force income-oriented investors to pile into the equity area, driving premiums on blue-chip dividend stocks to irrationally high levels (relative to their growth prospects anyway). This market condition is known as the T.I.N.A. environment. T.I.N.A. stands for “There Is No Alternative”. This is a doubled-edged sword for dividend growth investors. One one hand, higher multiples on equities means higher equity prices, and therefore, the values of our portfolios increase. That’s always great, isn’t it? Well, most of the time it is, anyway. It’s not so great if you’re trying to accumulate DGI stocks, though.

PepsiCo (PEP), for example, is a name that I’ve owned for years, and it’s one that I would like to continue to increase my exposure to because of its extraordinarily high quality and its very generous stance towards shareholders. However, PEP shares have rallied in recent months, and they now trade at levels rarely seen in the company’s recent history (when I say recent, I’m talking about the last 2 decades). In short, PEP is irrationally overvalued. Shares have sold off a bit in recent days. It appears that the market may be acknowledging its mistake with regard to PEP’s valuation, because when the stock was making new highs last week, I think you could have argued that its valuation was verging on being grossly overvalued.

I’m writing this piece not because I’m super bearish on PepsiCo over the long term, but instead, because I was surprised at how expensive PEP shares had gotten while performing regular portfolio maintenance recently and checking on my PEP stock. Because of the very high quality of this company and its fairly reliable and even predictable operations, PEP is a name that I spend very little time looking at (or even thinking about). This stock rarely posts outsized moves relative to the market, which would typically catch my attention and inspire some due diligence. The stock’s quarters are generally in line. At the end of the day, PEP is a very easy company to own... which is exactly how I like my core DGI holdings.

Valuation

But even the most boring, reliable, predictable, and generous companies can be overvalued.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Taking a look at the F.A.S.T. Graph above, it should be clear that PepsiCo is overvalued, at least to some extent. PEP is trading well above the P/E highs that it posted in late 2018 (when the stock rose to ~22x TTM EPS), during the most recent peak. It’s even trading above the ~23x multiple that shares posted during the 2007 highs prior to the Great Recession sell-off. During the dot-com boom, PEP’s valuation rose to the ~29x range, which is the highest that I’ve seen in the last couple of decades. And being that this certainly isn’t a growth stock anymore, I doubt that we’ll be seeing multiples like that anytime soon.

The extent of the market’s mispricing is easily debatable, and I’m sure we’ll never agree on just how expensive PEP shares really are, but one thing is for sure - I’m not interested in adding to my position at these levels (and I suspect that most other conservative investors will agree).

After what will likely be a negative EPS growth year in 2019, PEP shares are expected to return to their mid- to high-single digit bottom line growth rates in 2020 and 2021. This is essentially in line with much of the EPS growth rates that PEP has posted over the last decade or so. Yet, the market has placed a ~25x premium on PEP at the moment, whereas the average TTM P/E multiple that PEP shares have traded with during the past decade is ~19x. Being that the forward-looking growth estimates aren’t outsized relative to the backward-looking results, it appears to me that the abnormally large premium on shares today is unjustified.

Three Likely Scenarios

Core holding or not, because of this valuation, I’m actually bearish on the stock in the short term, because when a stock is overvalued like this, there are basically 3 possible outcomes, and none of them are great for shareholders.

First of all, the stock could continue to rally even higher, pushing its valuation up to levels that add even more risk to a conservative investor’s portfolio. Oftentimes, a dividend growth investor is not going to sell into this type of situation. Personally, I view PEP as a core holding in the consumer staples area of my portfolio, and therefore, I’d only be interested in selling/trimming my stake if things really got out of hand with regard to the valuation (I’m talking 30x+ multiples here). So, while overvalued stocks don’t necessarily cause much harm for someone who follows the traditional buy-and-hold DGI strategy, downsides still remain. As I said, holding onto overvalued stocks increases downside risk. Also, for those who automatically re-invest, the compounding that the DRIPing process creates is hurt by the artificially low yields that grossly overvalued stocks present.

While I believe that the market is efficient over longer terms, in the short term I think it’s true that the market does not always act rationally, and therefore, shares of a company like PEP could remain overvalued for long periods of time. This leads to the second possibility: the stock maintains an elevated price for a long period of time while the underlying fundamental growth catches back up with the share price. In other words, we’re talking about share price stagnation. This isn’t the end of the world in the DGI space, because investors will continue to collect their dividend yields while they wait for this process to play out. However, for those who pay attention to capital gains and/or total returns in the short term, stagnation isn’t what they’re looking to see, because in a bull market it will result in relative underperformance.

And lastly, we arrive at the worst possible outcome (with regard to the value of one’s holdings in the short term at least): a sell-off back down to fair value levels. Right now, PEP shares are trading for nearly 25x TTM earnings. I think fair value lies somewhere in the ~18x-20x range. This means that PEP is ~25% overvalued at the moment and a sell-off back down to levels that are more attuned to long-term averages (over the last 20 years, PEP’s average TTM P/E ratio is ~21x). No one wants to see one of their holdings trade down ~25%. A long-term shareholder can make do because it allows them to once again begin to accumulate shares at an acceptable price, locking in much higher yields on cost than they could have prior to the weakness, but in the short term, it’s never fun to watch this scenario play out, no matter how much we tell ourselves that our primary goal is passive income.

Why T.I.N.A. Investors Are Flocking Towards PepsiCo

However, I can’t blame those T.I.N.A., income-oriented investors for rushing into a name like PEP. If your primary goal in the market is to generate a reliable yield in the ~3% range, it doesn’t get much better than PepsiCo. This company currently yields ~2.8% and offers investors a 47-year annual dividend increase streak, showing that it has the ability to not only maintain, but increase, its dividend throughout a variety of different macro environments.

In recent quarters, PepsiCo has generated strong organic growth (relatively speaking, with regard to the consumer staples space, of course). And while the strong dollar has created forex issues that have hurt margins and the bottom line a bit, cash flows are still extraordinarily high and management continues to show a willingness to return billions of dollars to shareholders on an annual basis.

In the most recent quarterly report, management stuck to its full-year free cash flow guidance in the $5 billion range. Management also acknowledged its plans to return ~$8 billion to shareholders in 2019, broken down to ~$5 billion in dividends and another $3 billion to buybacks. Personally, I’d love to see management forgo these buyback expenses with shares trading at such high valuations. PepsiCo’s debt load isn’t terrible. The company maintains an A+ S&P credit rating. But with $27 billion long-term debt on the books, I think reducing that (even in a low rate environment) would be a better use of cash than buying back shares with a 25x multiple attached to them. Heck, I’d rather see the company go buy a brand or two in a growth area than buy back shares at these levels. To me, the risk/reward with regard to generating higher returns on capital would still be better than with the M&A premium and theoretical growth speculation involved.

Simply put, PEP’s PEG ratio is so high that I don’t see a lot of potential for strong returns on capital (that’s the entire point of this article, isn’t it?) Granted, I’m just a stock blogger, and I’m sure that the upper brass at PEP is more capable than me of managing the company’s money. I will say that I’m impressed with PEP’s progress with regard to slowly, but surely, reducing the outstanding share count. PEP isn’t known for huge buybacks, but the company has reduced its outstanding share count by 6% over the past 5 years. This might not seem like much, but it makes dividend growth more sustainable and gives a slight boost to EPS.

Conclusion

With all of that being said, I think it’s a good idea to really hammer home the idea that there is no such thing as a sure thing in the equity space when it comes to dividends. Do I think PepsiCo is going to cut its dividend anytime soon? No, I don’t. Do I expect PepsiCo to cut its dividend at any point in time during my lifetime? No, I don’t. But I also can’t hope to look that far into the future. While I don’t expect it to happen, I acknowledge that any dividend in the market can be cut. It’s rare that Dividend Aristocrats and Champions and Kings cut their payments, yet it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Investors need to understand this risk before using equities as “bond equivalents”, because in reality, there is no such thing.

Personally, I’ve been happy to use equities as my sole means of generating passive income. I prefer equities over bonds and other financial tools that generate yield because of the annual dividend growth that certain equities tend to create. When coupled with dividend re-investment, this dividend growth really supercharges the compounding process of my passive income stream. It’s this compounding that I’ve chosen to rely on for my eventual financial freedom. But that doesn’t mean that I’m willing to ignore valuation when accumulating the shares of high-quality DGI holdings that serve as the building blocks of my income stream. Doing so is risky and ultimately lowers my yield on cost and hurts my ability to compound passive income over the long term.

If the T.I.N.A. market persists long term and continues to drive up the prices/valuations of the DGI stocks that I follow, I’ll be content to sit on the sidelines, watching and waiting. I don’t feel compelled to chase this market. I’m making good money via the income that my portfolio generates currently, so I’m happy to use dividend income to augment my cash position. And if things get really out of hand, I’ll even start trim overvalued positions, setting myself up to capitalize during the next bout of weakness.

To me, that’s what’s most important to remember. Right now, things are looking bright and sunny in the markets (especially in the DGI space). Yet, it won’t always be like that. A rainy day (or year) will come. It’s inevitable.

Sticking with the weather metaphors, for me, during fair weather moments like this it’s best to prepare for the eventual downpours. The last time that I purchased PEP shares was in April 2018. At the time, shares were trading for ~$100 and yielding 3.65%. In January of that same year, shares were trading for $120. This just goes to show that good things come to those who wait (this is especially the case when it comes to value investors in an overpriced market environment).

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.