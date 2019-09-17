Insights From Alibaba's 20th Anniversary Party; Baidu And Tencent Make Investments

Summary

The de-escalation in the trade tensions stoked positive sentiments across the world and certainly helped Chinese stocks as well, which include those in the internet sector.

Daniel Zhang celebrated Alibaba's 20th anniversary with fun and dance but also several important declaration of plans and strategic directions.

Both Baidu and Tencent found themselves in the limelight for their involvements in M&As.

Ctrip's Q2 2019 results showed good revenue growth supported by market share gains among online travel agents.