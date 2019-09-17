Canopy Growth Has Executed Towards Its Collapse

The title of this article was initially going to be "Canopy Growth: The Bigger Short", a hyperbolic play on Michael Lewis' non-fiction book "The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine". The book chronicled several of the main players in the creation of credit defaults swaps to profit off the collateralized debt obligation (CDO) bubble that underlay the great financial crisis of 2007-08. While the 2019 Canadian cannabis bubble is obviously incomparable to the scale of the CDO bubble, both share the very same animal spirits. Fundamentally, the ways to have profited off the gross distortion of prudence shown by cannabis investors offered the very same, if not a superior, risk and reward profile enjoyed by Michael Burry and Steve Eisman.

A few months ago, I wrote and published an article on why I was short Canopy Growth (CGC) as well as the broader Canadian cannabis market. Since then, the stock price has declined by over 50%.

Canopy Growth, by virtue of being the company with the largest market capitalization, was able to put on a veneer of superiority in comparison to its peers. When this veneer was pulled back, it exposed a company with poor gross margins, heavy FCF losses, and a declining cash balance.

I have covered the North American legal cannabis sector for a while now, writing articles to a level of granularity to justify why I thought the Canadian cannabis sector was structurally uninvestable and offered a great opportunity for shorts to profit from a future tapering of euphoria. Hence, the sector malaise over the last few months, however long it lasts, offers some respite for shorts. There was always very little product differentiation that could have happened with the large-scale production and sale of an agricultural commodity. The extent to which Canopy Growth was able to protect itself from gross margin compression as supply continues to ramp up was always to be questioned.

Execution Towards A Collapse

Canopy Growth was successful partially by virtue of being first. This first-mover advantage played well in an industry where hype fronted fundamentals in the due diligence process. This was important because it allowed the company to tap into the capital markets of the longest bull run in the history of capitalism.

Canopy Growth was then able to buy its way to success. The company essentially raised capital to buy companies, creating even more hype that allowed it to raise even more capital to buy more companies. This feedback loop was created, refined, and surgically executed by ex-CEO Bruce Linton. However, acquisitions are a questionable endeavour when their capacity for long-term value creation is brought into the limelight. Analysis by the Harvard Business Review of 2,500 M&A deals established that more than 60% of them destroy shareholder value.

A Fundamental Health Check: Reasons For The Decline

There are three main reasons why CGC collapsed. It's basic fundamental finance.

1. The Revenue-Operating Income Divergence

Data by YCharts

Also known as a state of unprofitability, CGC has seen revenue flat-line, albeit with operating income that has marginally improved. The company's new management, honed by the stewards of the incredibly profitable Constellation Brands (STZ), could provide the steer needed for both these metrics to converge, but it will likely require the divestments of CGC's vast array of unprofitable subsidiaries with questionable value add.

2. An Intersection Of Negative FCF And A Declining Cash Balance

Data by YCharts

Canopy Growth's results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2020 saw the company realize revenue of US$69.1 million against an operational cash outflow of US$120.9 million and a free cash outflow of US$247.4 million.

Created from company filings

Consequently, cash and equivalents have fallen to $1.384 billion from $1.86 billion in the previous quarter. Once aggregated with short-term investments, it rises to $2.43 billion. Assuming the current rate of cash burn stays constant, the company will likely need equity financing within 4 quarters, as net debt of $1.57 billion reduces the company's flexibility.

3. Broader Macro Headwinds

Cannabis Demand and Supply; Health Canada

As more cannabis-growing facilities have come on-line since the October 18 legalization date, the overall supply of cannabis has continuously risen. The last supply and demand summary data provided by Health Canada showed both finished and unfinished inventory had grown to 48,918kg and 263,333kg respectively. This is against sales of 9,976kg. Assuming sales tripled on a per kg basis following the legalization of the sales of cannabis edibles, it still would still not be sufficient to absorb the finished inventory. The inevitable result of this will be continued downward pressure on gross margins.

Risk To Any Remaining Shorts

As an update, I have sold all of my CGC puts. I am fundamentally still bearish on the overall industry. Why wouldn't you? Shorts still remaining in the stock face a number of risks. This comes from a number of technical factors and wider improvements to the torrid Canadian market.

CGC has declined for a few consecutive months now, and the likelihood this continues would require an even direr financial result than what the market will be expecting. Further, the cannabis market has a history of lengthy periods of declines followed by periods of significant capital appreciation.

The opening of more brick-and-mortar stores in Ontario will also come to represent a source of relief for Canopy Growth and the wider industry. Recreational cannabis sales in the coming quarters will likely increase, a fact bolstered by plans by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to license a further 50 stores to open in October, a 2x increase from the 25 retail stores initially licensed to open in April.

What Does The Future Hold?

I would implore cannabis investors to keep an eye on the Canadian federal elections. Any sudden change from a liberal government to a more conservative one could potentially pose some headwinds for the sector. And while Andrew Scheer, the Conservative leader, has said he would not reverse legalization if elected, he has expressed some concerns around its use.

It is quite unfathomable to imagine a future where Canopy Growth collapses entirely. Shareholders might very well conclude that only the most remiss will accommodate such a thought. Indeed, the company still has a huge cash balance and a supposed global lead in the creation of a cannabis conglomerate. However, the reality facing the company and its shareholders is a bleak one.

The company's status as a conglomerate is one of an egregious amalgamation of overvalued companies across random countries that sound impressive in the subsequent newswires. In other words, most of the 2019 acquisitions have amounted to nothing more than moving balance sheet values from cash to goodwill.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.