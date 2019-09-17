Why Cheesecake Factory Is The Best Restaurant Stock In The Market Today

(Image Source: Investor presentation)

Cheesecake Factory ( CAKE ) has long been one of my favorite restaurant stocks. The company has a differentiated concept that doesn’t try to be everything to everyone, has tremendous unit economics, and produces growing profits over time. Given this, the recent weak performance of the stock has piqued my interest in the chain once more, after the stock became fairly expensive last summer. Although we’ve seen a rebound off the August bottom, I think the long-term outlook for Cheesecake Factory is quite favorable, and I rate it as a buy.

Better than the rest

Cheesecake Factory’s differentiator from the slew of other restaurant stocks is that for most others, the goal is generally to open as many stores as possible, even if that means some saturation. Concepts like fast food or fast casual tend to fall into this bucket, with varying results depending upon the chain. Cheesecake Factory is different, however. The company’s philosophy is to be in only the best spots that can support the best unit economics, and it has unequivocally worked over time.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Today, the company has ~200 Cheesecake Factory owned locations, with another 22 licensed around the world. In addition, it owns 14 units of the Grand Lux Café, as well as two RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen units, and one restaurant under the Social Monk Asian Kitchen brand. Cheesecake Factory reckons that each licensed unit is worth one penny of annual earnings per share with zero capex, so the licensing channel is a lucrative and interesting option for the long-term. However, we’ll focus here on the owned restaurants, because I think that opportunity is even better.

Part of what makes Cheesecake Factory stand out from the rest is its amazing unit economics.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The company boasts the best average unit volumes, or AUV, of any of the public companies listed above. The average Cheesecake Factory produces nearly $11 million annually in revenue, and does so with a relatively modest average check of $23. That’s several dollars below direct competitors like Yard House, Maggiano’s, and Bonefish. That gives Cheesecake Factory more of a value component than those concepts, while still allowing Cheesecake Factory to drive traffic. This combination is what is pushing AUV to nearly $11 million Cheesecake Factory.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Cheesecake Factory’s historical performance has been truly outstanding, as seen above. Two-year stacked comparable sales have not only beaten the industry, but has done so it all types of environments, and by a handy margin. This is what investors are gaining access to with Cheesecake Factory shares; a differentiated concept with a proven track record of strong success.

What about the next leg of growth?

Despite this tremendous base, Cheesecake Factory is far from done growing. One way it plans to continue to expand revenue is by using its differentiated concept to continue to boost off-premise sales.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The company has redesigned its takeout packaging to better fit with the experience it wants guests to have, and has invested in the ordering platform to make the digital experience as easy as possible. These efforts help drive off-premise sales for guests that don’t have the time or desire to sit for an hour to have dinner, but still want to experience what Cheesecake Factory has to offer. In the past five years, off-premise sales have moved steadily higher to 14% of total revenue, or about $1.5 million annually per store. Keep in mind that many fast food concepts struggle to get to $1.5 million in total revenue, and that is just what Cheesecake Factory sells on a to-go basis per store. The numbers here are simply huge.

Cheesecake Factory also believes there is opportunity for 300 domestic, owned stores over time. Recall that the company currently has just over 200 stores, and we can easily deduce that management believes there is another ~50% growth in the store base available over time. That’s a tremendous growth lever to pull because we know the Cheesecake Factory concept works everywhere it has been tried, and there is no reason to think it won’t continue to do so.

However, Cheesecake Factory isn’t resting on its laurels. The company recently acquired Fox Restaurant Concepts, a group of 45 restaurants in seven states and the District of Columbia, producing ~$250 million in annual revenue. Cheesecake Factory paid just over $300 million for the group, or ~1.2 times total revenue. For comparison, Cheesecake Factory trades for about 0.8 times sales.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Fox is a diversified group of many brands, but the largest is North Italia. The group offers high-end dining that fits well in concept with Cheesecake Factory in that Fox is differentiated, and isn’t focused on opening units at a rapid rate. The goal is to ensure the experience is amazing for each guest every time, and I love this acquisition for Cheesecake Factory.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The brands above collectively account for just 25 locations, so the Fox acquisition is about North Italia. The concept is Fox’ largest by far, making up about half of its total locations, and while Cheesecake Factory intends to use the above brands as incubators, North Italia has an aggressive growth plan.

(Source: Investor presentation)

There are 20 North Italia locations today, but Cheesecake Factory management reckons there is room for 200 of them. The unit volumes and average check size fold in nicely to the Cheesecake Factory mold, and with low levels of capex and preopening costs, I suspect Cheesecake Factory will look to aggressively expand the chain. This is the most important growth driver for Cheesecake Factory moving forward as all of the other things we’ve discussed are incremental; North Italia has the chance to be transformational.

Potential risks

Obviously, there exists some measure of risk to my bull scenario. One risk is that the company is unable to scale North Italia. This could happen due to lack of liquidity to build out the chain, poor operating results, or simply a change in strategic direction. I don't think any of these things will come to fruition as Cheesecake Factory's balance sheet and earnings are strong, North Italia continues to perform, and management seems committed, respectively. But if, for some reason, North Italia doesn't get scaled to 200 stores, estimates would certainly need to come down commensurately.

In addition, restaurant sales in general could slow once again. This will happen at some point, but as long as it isn't prolonged, Cheesecake Factory will weather it and be fine. However, as with any restaurant, holders of Cheesecake Factory will want to keep an eye on industry sales figures over time.

What about the valuation?

It should be obvious that I think Cheesecake Factory has a lot of room to run in terms of growth in the coming years. However, the stock is also very cheap when measured by the P/E ratio and dividend yield compared to historical averages. Below, I’ve charted Cheesecake Factory’s valuations and yields for the past decade for comparison to today’s values.

(Source: Author’s chart using company data)

We can see that the stock’s ten-year average P/E is 19.4 times earnings, and its five-year average is actually slightly higher at ~21 times earnings. Both of those compare extremely favorably to today’s valuation of 16.3 times earnings estimates.

The yield is the same story; today’s yield of 3.4% is near the highest it has ever been as the company continues to pay out cash to shareholders at an increasing rate, but the valuation languishes. Cheesecake Factory's dividend safety is robust as it pays out just over half of its earnings in the form of cash dividends. Given that the payout ratio has risen from the 30% area to 50% in recent years, I'd expect future dividend growth to slow somewhat. However, the payout is safe today barring some sort of earnings catastrophe.

I also believe today’s valuation is ignoring the potentially transformational acquisition of North Italia. If Cheesecake Factory can scale the concept - history would suggest that it can - the company could see not only the ~50% growth in the Cheesecake Factory store base, but even more than that from scaling North Italia. Obviously, these numbers will take years to hit, but that sort of steady, long-term growth is very appealing.

The stock is cheap today without North Italia, but it is very cheap once the acquisition is considered. I think Cheesecake Factory is the most attractive restaurant stock in the market today for value, yield, and growth, and it is a buy.

