S&P 500 Top Return Dividend Dogs Save September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five September top-return S&P 500 top yield dividends showed 23% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big, high-price S&P 500 top returns dogs again ruled the pack for September.

58 S&P 500 dogs showed top returns. Their top-ten September net-gains ranged 12.28-43.93% led by Marathon as of 9/11/19. KSS, M, PSX, PFE, AES, SPG, GILD, IPG, ABBV, and MPC averaged 21.76% projected gains.

The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single-gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization.

Foreword

The many ways to evaluate the S&P 500 list include pitfalls and perils. A straight listing by yield, for example, includes as many top dogs poised to fall amid a few rising stars. This list narrowed the field to 58 stocks with (mostly) positive returns of better than -15% over the past year, and yields greater than 3%, assuming their good fortune holds. Nevertheless, past results are never a guarantee of future fates.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast 12.28% To 43.93% Top Ten Net Gains To September 2020

Four of the ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs by yield were among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

These projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 11, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) netted $439.29 based on median estimates from twenty analysts plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 69% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $307.90 based on median target estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% less than the market as a whole.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) was projected to net $237.21 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from thirteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% more the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was projected to net $209.43 based on median target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% less than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group (SPG) was projected to net $190.35 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% less than the market as a whole.

The AES Corp. (AES) was projected to net $189.09 based on median target price estimates from twelve analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was projected to net $188.62 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% less than the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was projected to net $168.85 based on median target price estimates from twenty analysts plus the estimated annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% more than the market as a whole.

Macy's Inc. (M) was projected to net $122.81 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from nineteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 37% less than the market as a whole.

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) was projected to net $122.80 based on median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.76% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These averaged risk 2% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One S&P 500 Top Return Dog To Show A 11.3% Loss By September 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2020 was:

Source: YCharts.com

Seagate Technology (STX) projected a loss of $113.04 based on dividend and median target price estimates from thirty analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 65% more than the market as a whole.

Source: hd-wallpapersdownload.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

58 S&P 500 Top Returns Dividend Dogs By Broker Target Gains

Source: us.spindices/YCharts

58 S&P 500 Top Returns Dividend Dogs By Yield

Source: us.spindices/YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Returns S&P 500 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 top returns stocks selected as of 9/11/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of two consumer cyclical sector representative - Macy's Inc. [1]. The other was placed seventh - Kohl's Corp. [7].

Second place went to the lone communication services sector representative - CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) [2].

One of two real estate sector representative was placed third - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) [3]. The other real estate sector stock was placed sixth - Simon Property Group Inc. [6].

A single representative from healthcare was placed fourth - AbbVie Inc. [4]. Then, two utilities were placed fifth and tenth - PPL Corp. (PPL) [5] and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) [10].

Finally, two energy leaders were placed eighth and ninth - Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) [8] and ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) [9] - to complete the S&P 500 top returns ten dogs by yield for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten S&P 500 Stocks Showed 8.16% To 41.01% Upsides To September 2020; (32) Seven Downsiders Ranged -0.10% To -14.78%.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 23.03% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Top Returns Dividend Stocks To September 2020

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. S&P 500 stocks reporting annual returns below -15% were not included and, as a result, many dividend aristocrats, with annual increasing dividends paid for 25 years or more, were eliminated from this list.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected as of 9/11/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Forecast 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Top Returns Dogs (32) Delivering 9.37% Vs. (33) 12.18% Net Gains by All Ten Come September 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 23.03% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest-priced selection, AbbVie Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 30.79%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield S&P 500 top returns dividend dogs as of September 11 were: CenturyLink Inc., Macy's Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc., PPL Corp., and Iron Mountain Inc., with prices ranging from $13.31 to $33.90.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 top returns dividend dogs as of September 11 were: Kohl's Corp., AbbVie Inc., ONEOK Inc., Dominion Energy Inc., and Simon Property Group Inc., with prices ranging from $52.33 to $157.87.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P 500 top returns dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

