Cognizant: Continued Strength Across Verticals, With 25% Stock Upside Likely In 2019-20

We recommend CTSH shares, projecting approximately 25% upside from the current levels within the next nine-eighteen months. Cognizant focuses on three core verticals: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing / Retail / Logistics, which collectively make up about 90% of its revenue base. The Financial Services vertical focuses on banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services. The Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics group includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers. The Healthcare group includes largely healthcare providers and payers. In addition, the company also has clients in media, entertainment, high tech, and telecom groups, albeit its presence in those segments is much smaller than that of its core competitors, such as Accenture, Infosys, and IBM.

Valuation:

Per our industry-wide analysis and Cognizant’s favorable fundamentals, and given the company’s strong capital return story, we believe that CTSH shares merit ~14.5x PE multiple. We note that this multiple comes at a ~2-2.5x discount relative to other players in the IT Services space, making our valuation fairly conservative. When we apply it to our EPS estimate of $5.51, we get the target price of $80.

Target Price Justification / Near-Term Catalysts:

We see the following near-term catalysts for CTSH shares that justify our $80 target price:

Solid Revenue Growth Across All Three Verticals: We estimate at least 12.4% Y/Y revenue growth for the year 2019, fairly in line with the top-line growth traction we’ve seen in 2018 and mainly driven by projects that are backloaded in the second half of the year. We expect the Financial Services group (about 25% of total revenue) to lead the charge, with banking being particularly strong. We then expect Healthcare group to deliver upper-single-digit revenue growth, mainly driven by the payer sub-segment. Finally, we see very strong traction from the digital side, mainly around the manufacturing sub-segment.

2. Meaningful Operating Margin Expansion Expected: We expect at least 130 bps in margin expansion this year, with our year-end estimate at 21%. The company remains very much focused on labor costs and wage inflation, as well as managing various R&D costs. Further, senior leadership cautiously proceeds with expansion into emerging (“growth”) markets, making sure that margins of these specific markets are in line with the company-wide target of 20-21%. While there have been some uneven months, when the operating margin modestly contracted, these were SG&A-driven one-off's.

3. Generous Capital Return to Continue: Historically, Cognizant has been a generous buyer of its own stock, in addition to 2-3% dividend yield. With the recent tax reform implemented, Cognizant proceeded to accelerate its repurchase activity, planning as much as $1.5 billion in buybacks and dividends on an annual basis.

4. Strong FCF Generation Implies Imminent Deals: With EBITDA to FCF generation around 60%, we believe that the company may seek some tuck-in deals or perhaps a more transformational acquisition with its FCF base of ~$350-400 MM in 2019.

5. CTO Survey Looks Positive: Upon close examination of the annual CTO (Chief Technology Officers) survey, we see management of top companies remaining bullish about their own company prospects and respective investments in internal tech projects. At present, they expect 5-7% growth in such investments, which we believe is a strong read for top IT Services players in this field, such as Cognizant.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Pricing Wars:

While CTSH strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy, and Wipro, potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future

2. Too Much US Exposure:

Cognizant is one of the few major IT services companies with the bulk of the revenue coming from the US (approximately 85%). Such lack of diversification may ultimately lead to significant revenue pressures, should the US hit a recession.

3. Legislative Uncertainty:

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempted to heavily regulate the number of visa workers each company can hire.

4. Industry-Specific Risks:

Since CTSH is so dependent on Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, a sudden downturn in any of those sectors (e.g., Financial Services in 2008) can lead to a meaningful negative impact to the company’s top-line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.