Small Cap Super Short Squeeze

If a rotation is underfoot, perhaps this list of most shorted small cap stocks could be an effective screen for Seeking Alpha readers.

Despite a strong month, these stocks have still not reversed a year-to-date loss for 2019.

This 15% return more than doubles the month-to-date return of the small cap index and is 6x the return of the S&P 500.

A list of the most shorted small cap stocks demonstrates that on average these stocks have already returned 15% in September.

Last Thursday, I published "Super Short Squeeze", which showed that the mostly heavily shorted S&P 500 (VOO) constituents had seen an average gain of 9% over the previous week while the broad market rose just 1%.

Over the weekend, I wrote Reversals of Fortune, which illustrated that a number of previously underperforming pair trades - including small caps versus mega caps - reversed sharply last week.

With small caps outperforming and shorted stocks soaring, it made sense to investigate the performance of heavily shorted small cap stocks.

The chart below shows the performance of the 50 most shorted S&P SmallCap 600 stocks (IJR) this month.

Since the start of the month, the S&P 500 has produced a 2.55% total return. The S&P 600 Small Cap Index has outperformed at 6.67%. An equal-weighted basket of the 50 most shorted small cap stocks has produced a 15.2% return month-to-date.

Like the previous article on most shorted large cap stocks, the gains have been broad based with 46 of the 50 most shorted companies posting positive total returns on the month. This particular list of companies has a unique retail flair with hard hit companies in that sector leading the rebound this month.

Even after this strong start to the month of September, these stocks are still down 8% on average year-to-date, which may suggest that there could be additional gains ahead if market sentiment for small cap stocks continues to improve.

While market sentiment has been fickle, what was once loathed is now very loved. The 15% return over the first two plus weeks of September would be a strong annual return. I hope this screen proves effective for ambitious Seeking Alpha readers trying to tactically position in small cap companies that have are seeing a shift in sentiment.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.