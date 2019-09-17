Kitov Pharma: NT-219 Data Reveals Ability To Reverse Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Resistance And The Market Doesn't Care

The NT-219 data didn't have an enduring effect on the stock, which is still trading sub-$1. I reveal my plans for my KTOV position as we closeout 2019.

Management is on the lookout for a potential partner for NT-219 before it enters the clinic. I discuss why a big pharma would benefit from NT-219.

Kitov Pharma presented encouraging NT-219 data that confirmed its mechanism of action in reversing drug resistance in mouse models. The company is planning on submitting an IND before year-end.

On September 9th, Kitov Pharma (KTOV) presented proof-of-concept data displaying NT-219’s mechanism of action in reversing cancer drug resistance in pre-clinical models. NT-219 is a “first-in-class small molecule bi-specific inhibitor” of STAT3 and IRS1/2. Previously, Kitov has shown preclinical data that revealed NT-219’s ability to reverse a tumor’s resistance to gemcitabine (Figure 1).

Figure 1: NT-219 Gemcitabine (Source KTOV)

One of these model sets recorded complete response in about half of the group, which is astounding, to say the least. However, NT-219 is not limited to gemcitabine. In fact, the drug has shown impressive results with several other notable oncology agents (Figure 2).

Figure 2: NT-219 Combination Uses (Source KTOV)

Looking at figure 2, we can see how NT-219 can be deployed into multiple hard to treat cancers and with different types of oncology agents including targeted drugs, chemo agents, and even immunotherapy treatments.

It was NT-219’s potential to be a groundbreaking oncology drug that got me interested in Kitov. Unfortunately, the company has been punting NT-219’s IND for about a year and I have become reluctant to add to my position. However, the recent pancreatic cancer data has me reconsidering a potential buy as we closeout 2019. In addition, the company has several other key catalysts that could push the share price back above $1.00 per share.

I intend to review the recent NT-219 data and the company’s plans for the drug. In addition, I point out some key upcoming catalysts that investors should keep on their radar. Finally, I reveal my plans for my KTOV position as we leave 2019 and enter 2020.

What is NT-219?

NT-219 is a first of its kind small molecule anticipated to inhibit acquired resistance and reversing tumor resistance to cancer drugs. NT-219 has the talent to bind to Insulin Receptor Substrates “IRS 1/2” and Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3 “STAT3.” In cooperation, these pathways allow the tumor to persist, execute metastasis, and growing resistance to cancer drugs (Figure 3). NT-291 has the potential to stop that from happening.

Figure 3: NT-219 Pathways (Source KTOV)

NT-219 is a member of the IGF1R-IRS1/2 inhibitors class are creating a new ideal in targeted therapy, where the inhibitor deactivates signaling by way of a negative feedback loop routinely used by cells. This is expedited by the Ser-phosphorylation and the degradation of IRS1/2, which IRS1 encourages tumor growth and IRS2 supports metastasis. So shutting them down will ultimately lead to tumor cell death.

Figure 4: NT-219 Abilities (Source KTOV)

In numerous preclinical models, NT-219 was administered in combination with an impressive collection of approved oncology therapies and confirmed exceptional efﬁcacy with some name-brand drugs.

One of these drugs is erlotinib or Tarceva from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Looking at figure 5, we can see how tumors treated with only erlotinib recognized resistance after 6 days and then enlarged, while the NT-219 and erlotinib combo prohibited the resistance, and some subjects ultimately experienced a complete response “CR.”

Figure 5: NT-219 Erlotinib CR (Source KTOV)

NT-219 was able to reverse Erlotinib within a few days of administration (Figure 6), which indicates that NT-219 could be administered once resistance has been observed.

Figure 6: NT-219 Reversing Resistance (Source KTOV)

Are NT-219 and Cetuximab really that much better than Cetuximab alone? Well, NT-219 and Cetuximab were able to hold-off growth for over 35 days, whereas Cetuximab was able to record 15 days (Figure 7). Essentially, NT-218 might be capable of doubling Cetuximab’s durability, which could limit the number of treatments required to fend off progression and prolong life… plus, reduce costs.

Figure 7: NT-219 Preventing Reoccurrence (Source KTOV)

The potential for NT-219 to be effective across several oncology therapies is what makes it a potential blockbuster drug. A great example is NT-219’s potential to convert non-responders to responders with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda (Figure 8).

Figure 8: NT-219 with Keytruda (Source KTOV)

Keytruda is arguably the best oncology treatments on the market, so for NT-219 to convert non-responder to a responder is a remarkable talent. It is one thing for NT-219 to increase the effectiveness of a drug, but to unlock the tumor to a drug is a novel idea for immunotherapy agents.

Considering all the figures and statistics above, one would think the market would be very bullish on NT-219 and KTOV. Sadly, most of this information has been public since last year. Will the new data help?

Fresh NT-219 Data

The recently released NT-219 data showed some impressive data points and potential clinical benefits.

Figure 9: NT-219 AACR Poster (Source KTOV)

Looking at figure 9, we can see that the combination of NT-219 with trametinib or folfirinox reversed tumor resistance to the treatments.

The order of administering the therapies had an extraordinary effect on the efficacy of NT-219 in reversing resistance.

The company also discovered that administering NT-219 one hour prior to gemcitabine improved outcomes (Figure 10).

Figure 10: NT-219 NT-219 Timing (Source KTOV)

What is more, the company presented data that showed promising dose-escalation for NT-219 (Figure 11).

Figure 11: NT-219 Dose-Escalation (Source KTOV)

Gene expression analysis exposed an average 80% decrease in IRS1 levels matched to control after only one treatment of NT-219 with gemcitabine. A comparable reaction was seen in STAT3-regulated genes.

So, the company was able to prove the mechanism of action, the timing of the dose, and dose-escalation, which will be needed to file for the IND. In addition, NT-219 was able to demonstrate efficacy in pancreatic cancer models. Bearing in mind pancreatic cancer is considered one of the most feared diagnosis, I have to say NT-219 could be a godsend if these results transfer into human subjects.

What did the market think? The market simply ignored or didn’t even know about it. I have to imagine the lack of reaction from the market is a bit disheartening for KTOV investors... it was for me.

What Is Next For NT-219

I am encouraged by the results which validate the potential of NT-219 to reverse drug resistance in a variety of oncology indications. Now, the company has to get NT-219 into the clinic and moving towards an FDA approval.

Figure 12: NT-219 Development Plan (Source KTOV)

Kitov plans to submit an IND to the FDA for NT-219 in combination with cetuximab in recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck by the end of the year and will initiate the trial directly after the FDA’s clearance (Figure 12). Once the company has established NT-219 safety and efficacy in Phase I and II trials, they will look for accelerated approval.

In addition to IND’s and clinical trials, the company is in the middle of finding a partner for NT-219 in SCCHN. The company is using Cetuximab “Erbitux” from Eli Lilly (LLY), so that would be a clear choice. In addition, Eli Lilly is the proud owner of Gemzar, the branded gemcitabine (Figure 13).

Figure 13: Eli Lilly Oncology Products (Source LLY)

Obviously, I don’t know if Eli Lilly will be the partner, but it does show you that one big pharma could find multiple uses for NT-219. A partnership with any of the products list on figure 2 will deliver authority to NT-219 and should generate some hype around the stock.

Why would one of these companies want to partner with NT-219? Seeing that 70% of all solid and hematological cancers have constitutive STAT3 activation and that the global cancer market in 2017 was estimated to $121B and estimated to grow to $172.6B by 2022, we can speculate NT-219 is worth partnering with. Furthermore, big pharma companies already have approved oncology products that could benefit from NT-219. I completely support the development of new therapies, however, I would like to hear that some of the tried-and-true therapies could still have some life left with the help of NT-219.

Once Kitov finds a partner for SCCHN, hopefully, that partner intends to explore NT-219 efficacy in other oncology indications. In view of the recent presentation, I have to think Kitov is still looking into pancreatic cancer with gemcitabine or folfirinox. However, if we return to figure 2, we can see how NT-219 could be deployed all over the oncology diagram, so I would be happy with just about any indication.

What Is Next For Kitov?

The combination of an NT-219 partnership, IND, and trial initiation should provide some positive momentum into the stock.

Figure 14: Kitov Upcoming Milestones (Source KTOV)

Besides the upcoming NT-219 catalysts, the company has the closing of the FameWave acquisition and CM-24 IND submission. Last but not least, investors can look forward to the U.S. launch of Consensi by Coeptis (Figure 14). What is more, most of these catalysts should be completed in the next couple of quarters and could help revive the share price.

Concerning Financials

Although there is significant upside potential in the pipeline, the financial downside risks could weigh down the stock in the near term. During the 1H of 2019, the company recorded a $1M milestone payment from Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, meanwhile, the company used $2.3M in net cash. So, the company is still burning through their cash position, which was $7.8M at the end of 1H. The thinning bankroll could be an issue as the company prepares to submit INDs and initiate clinical trials for CM-24 and NT-219.

Luckily, Orbimed, Pontifax, and Arkin will invest $3.5M after the close of the FameWave acquisition, so the company should see their cash runway extended by year-end. What is more, an NT-219 partnership should bring an upfront payment as well as a sharing of development expenses. Finally, Kitov should record another milestone payment from Coeptis once Consensi hits the market. As a result, the company could leave 2019 with a strong cash position, however, I expect the market to remain skeptical about KTOV until the financials are discernible.

What Is My Plan?

Despite the encouraging results, the market didn’t give KTOV or NT-219 any endorsement following the AACR presentation. The stock continues to trade under $1.00 per share (Figure 15) with anemic volume.

Figure 15: KTOV Daily (Source Trendspider)

Obviously, this should be frustrating for current KTOV investors who have been waiting on an update on NT-219 and when it hits the wire... nothing. Conceivably, the preclinical data is not enough for some investors and they need NT-219 to secure a serious partner and get in the clinic before they commit to KTOV. Maybe investors don’t see the value in KTOV?

For me, KTOV looks to be a great speculative investment that still has a strong potential upside. Bearing in mind the current market cap is about $16.75M and the projected annual revenue in 2020 is $16M (Figure 16), which equals to a forward price-to-sales of 1x. Seeing that the sector’s average price-to-sales is about 5x, I still see KTOV as an appealing speculative buy.

Figure 16: KTOV Annual Earnings (Source Seeking Alpha)

Still, I am going to hold off on adding to KTOV until Consensi is on the market and NT-219 has a partner. Although the upside potential is considerable, the stock is trading under $1 per share and could be delisted from the Nasdaq. If the share price is still sub-$1 at the end of the first week of December, I will liquidate the majority of my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTOV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.