China's Efforts To Strengthen The Yuan Show Importance Of U.S. Maintaining A Strong Dollar

The United States should take notice of this shortfall and pay more attention to the policies maintaining and sustaining the global strength of the U.S. dollar.

Recently released statistics indicate the Chinese are falling far short of their objective.

Soon after the start of this century, the Chinese set out to strengthen their currency and build it into a competitor to the US dollar as the top world reserve currency.

In two recent posts, I have argued how important it is for the United States to maintain a strong US dollar in international markets. This is important for investors because of the efforts being made by the president to talk down or to do something to reduce the value of the dollar.

These articles, “A Strong America” and “A Strong America II: Forget Currency Intervention,” stressed the importance of having a strong currency along with a strong, world-competitive economy. A strong economy is achieved by focusing on longer-term policy issues that provide a solid infrastructure, a strong, mobile, educated work force, and an environment that supports innovation and change. A strong economy along with a strong currency sets the pace for world trade.

China set out to challenge the United States economically, and one of the components of this challenge was to create a very strong currency, one that would challenge the US dollar for world supremacy.

Well, so far the Chinese have fallen far short of this goal. As reported by James Areddy in The Wall Street Journal:

China’s progress in boosting international use of its currency is stalling. The yuan was the eighth most traded currency this year… according to data published by the Bank for International Settlements. This ranking was unchanged from the previous survey three years ago.

The BIS:

...said the value of yuan trading has only grown ‘in line’ with other emerging-market currencies...

Even though China has pushed the yuan in international trade as a core element of its over all economic objectives, it has not been able to gain any where near the position it hoped to achieve by this time.

Mr. Areddy argues:

... while foreign-exchange trading is only one measure of a currency’s acceptance and usefulness, the stagnation points to international skepticism about the tight control that the world’s second-largest economy maintains over its currency.

At one time it seemed as if the Chinese were truly intent upon sponsoring its currency to become a world leader, right up there with the US dollar. However, at this earlier time, the Chinese also appeared to be moving toward opening up its economy to the world and also seemed to be making moves toward a freer currency, one that could trade openly in world markets.

It truly seemed as if the Chinese were moving forward in opening up its markets, both for goods and for financials.

But, something got into the way.

Most economists point back to the stock market crash that occurred in China in the middle of 2015. The Chinese got very protective because of this collapse and attempted to produce a currency devaluation…that was mismanaged...and that almost totally destroyed the trust that had been built up internationally.

Further trust was destroyed as the Chinese shrank the channels that existed for investing in and exchanging the currency. The Chinese also reduced the ability of its citizens to spend their currency when they traveled or studied abroad.

Confidence continued to drop. As a consequence the value of the yuan fell.

Recently, in August, China’s central bank let the value of the yuan fall and soon it took more than 7.0000 yuan to purchase one US dollar. On September 3, it took 7.1790 yuan to buy a dollar. On Monday, September 16, the market closed at 7.0764 to the dollar.

August was the first time since 2008 that the yuan value had risen above the 7.0000 level.

This move was quickly noticed by President Trump who immediately accused the Chinese of manipulating their currency.

But, the story is really a longer-run story.

As I have mentioned in my two posts cited at the beginning of this post, the United States has had, and continues to have, the strongest currency in the world. One of the major factors that helps to account for the current strength of the US currency is the relative strength of the US economy in the world.

China’s economy is having trouble.

The United States has a productive, competitive economy that can compete in almost all markets around the globe.

This is not true of the Chinese economy, although it is getting stronger.

Furthermore, the United States has the strongest, most trustworthy financial system in the world.

Evidence of this can be seen in the massive flow of “risk-averse” funds from around the world into the “safe haven” United States over the past six months or so. This flow has even increased in recent months.

But the United States is caught up in playing games in the current world economic climate. The US president has even called for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates to zero or below-zero levels. Concern has risen that the US government might intervene in foreign exchange markets the lower the value of the dollar. This is the subject of my second referenced post above in the second paragraph of this article.

Lowering interest rates in this environment can only become competitive with the European Central Bank and other central banks and develop into a “race to the bottom.”

This will not achieve the desired result. A strong US dollar will only be consistent with a strong, competitive, and innovative US economy.

Efforts to do this are connected with building up the labor force, generating greater increases in labor productivity, and by creating an environment that is conducive to the growth and spread of information.

The evidence cited above about the Chinese economy indicated that they have not yet achieved these objectives and, in fact, seem to be lagging in many areas.

As a consequence, the Chinese have found that they ambitions to build a strong financial system, created around a strong currency that challenges the global position of the United States dollar.

In fact, it looks as if the Chinese' dreams have regressed where they were seven to ten years ago.

The United States should take some lessons from the Chinese and continue to support a strong dollar. Investors should be very much in favor of such an approach, because a strong US economy and a strong US dollar are the foundation for strong financial performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.