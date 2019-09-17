Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal

The acquisition of United Community Financial by First Defiance Financial.

Merger activity increased last week with two new deals announced and two deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 126 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 50 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 85 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.13 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) by First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) for $473 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community common stock. The acquisition of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings for $63.3 million or $3.00 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Failed Deals:

On September 10, 2019, Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) announced the mutual termination of its merger agreement with Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) after not obtaining the necessary approval by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $5.56 12/31/2019 43.88% 149.70% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $8.83 12/31/2019 24.80% 84.60% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.42 12/31/2019 22.85% 77.95% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $8.14 $6.83 01/31/2020 19.23% 50.86% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $111.44 12/31/2019 12.17% 41.51% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $5.09 $4.58 01/31/2020 11.08% 29.32% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) $114.50 $104.77 04/30/2020 9.29% 14.87% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $181.36 $166.14 03/31/2020 9.16% 16.89% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) $1.46 $1.34 12/31/2019 8.96% 30.55% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) $70.00 $64.29 07/31/2020 8.88% 10.13%

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California, Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.