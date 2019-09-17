Workday: Buy It While It's In A Correction

The stock has been trading in a downtrend since July, and is down ~25% from recent peaks, technically putting it in correction territory.

Alongside its core strength in HCM, Workday has also become a powerhouse in ERP. The company has passed the one-year mark of its acquisition of Adaptive Insights.

Workday's performance has continued to hold up strong, with its latest quarterly growth rate clocking in at 32% y/y despite its massive scale.

Since the invention of software-as-a-service as a technology category, two companies have reigned on top of the enterprise SaaS market for years: Salesforce.com (CRM) and Workday (WDAY), each of them dominating CRM and HCM systems, respectively - two of the largest markets within enterprise software. Each year, these stocks tend to vastly outperform the broader market, while their scale and relative profitability also offer a greater sense of security versus smaller, faster-growing tech startups.

Naturally, whenever a company like Workday enters into correction territory, investors' ears should perk up. Workday rallied through July, but has fallen sharply in the months since, especially after its August earnings release. Relative to its mid-July peak, shares of Workday are down 23%:

In my view, I find nothing especially worrying about Workday's Q2 performance or the near-term horizon that would warrant such a large correction. Nor is Workday's correction an expression of a large valuation unwinding, as has been the case over the past month for stocks like Anaplan (PLAN) or Twilio (TWLO).

In fact, I find Workday's valuation quite attractive especially after its most recent correction. A quick check on where the stock is currently trading: at current share prices around $173, Workday has a market cap of $39.44 billion. After netting off the $1.93 billion of cash on Workday's balance sheet against $1.23 billion of convertible debt, we arrive at a net cash position of $0.7 billion and a resulting enterprise value of $38.74 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, Workday has generated $3.24 billion in revenue. Let's assume that Workday is able to achieve a 25% y/y growth rate over the next twelve months - a fairly conservative assumption, given that Workday grew revenues at 32% y/y this quarter. (Note that Workday's Q3 guidance, shown below, implies 25-26% y/y subscription revenue growth, primarily due to lapping the Adaptive Insights acquisition, but this has always trended on the conservative side). This gives us a forward-twelve month revenue estimate of $4.05 billion.

Figure 1. Workday Q3 and FY20 guidance update Source: Workday 2Q20 earnings release

This puts Workday's current valuation at just 9.6x EV/FY20 revenues, a rare occurrence for a stock that has consistently traded at valuation multiples in the low teens. Among large-cap SaaS stocks (comps shown below), Workday is rarely among the cheapest in the group (Salesforce's valuation multiple has always trended lower due to its slower growth rate and aggressive M&A style):

In my view, Workday's recent correction has put it in strong buy territory. The stock has shown remarkable resilience in previous corrections - for instance, snapping back quickly from its November/December losses last year. The company is worth at least 12x EV/forward estimated revenues (putting it approximately in-line with Adobe, which has a slower ~25% y/y current growth rate but richer margins to compensate), implying a price target of $216 and 25% upside from current levels.

Load up on Workday while shares are still cheap.

No red flags emerging in most recent quarter

Let's circle back on Workday's most recent Q2 earnings release, which gives us no cause for concern (despite the negative reaction in the markets since). The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Workday 2Q20 results Source: Workday 2Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 32% y/y in Q2 to $887.8 million, barely decelerating over last quarter's 33% y/y growth rate and smashing Wall Street's expectations of $872.4 million (+30% y/y) by a comfortable two-point margin. At Workday's ~$3 billion annual revenue run rate, we would expect growth rates to see a steeper deceleration curve; however, Workday has consistently been able to maintain growth north of 30% y/y.

The quarter's strength was broad-based, with the company noting significant wins and renewals on both its HCM product as well as its financial suite. Big HCM wins this quarter included The Gap (GPS), Black & Decker (SWK), and Europe's grocery giant Aldi. The financial suite, meanwhile, had enormous public sector wins - signing on the governments of UK and Singapore, as well as the city of Baltimore.

Aneel Bhusri, Workday's CEO, also noted that Adaptive Insights is seeing tremendous success in converting wins for Workday and bolstering the capabilities of Workday's ERP suite. Per his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

In addition to the strong performance from our core financial application, we continue to see great opportunities with Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud, as we officially lapped the one year anniversary of the acquisition. In Q2, Adaptive Insights added over 200 new planning first customers and over 45 new platform and upsell deals to new and existing Workday customers. We believe that with the depth and breadth of our cloud-based finance products, in combination with our industry-leading HCM suite, Workday Prism Analytics and the Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud, we are delivering a global solution as highly differentiated and critical for empowering business leaders to plan execute analyze and extend all in one system and powered by machine learning, and we continue to invest in areas that leverage our strengths and open up new market opportunities."

It's worth noting as well that Workday is seeing strong growth overseas, with non-US revenues growing 35% y/y (three points faster than overall revenue growth) and representing a 24% mix of total revenues. Workday's traction with large overseas conglomerates like Aldi, as well as with international public sector clients, demonstrates how powerful its brand has developed on a global basis. Bhusri also commented that Workday saw especially strong performance in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2, despite many other software companies citing China headwinds as a major reason for revenue deceleration. In terms of maturity, Bhusri believes the international market opportunity is three to four years behind the U.S. in terms of maturity, signaling plenty of greenfield deal opportunities.

Workday isn't just a growth story, however - its margins have also been performing incredibly well. As a software company like Workday grows larger, it tends to still grow its sales and marketing expenses, but at a slower clip than revenue growth - allowing it to achieve greater operating leverage. This quarter, Workday's pro forma operating margins ticked up to 13.2%, a remarkable 310bps improvement over 10.1% in the year-ago quarter. The company's pro forma EPS of $0.44 also beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.35 with a solid 26% upside.

Cash flow is another highlight of Workday's story; in Q2, operating cash flows jumped 74% y/y to $100.3 million:

Figure 3. Workday cash flows Source: Workday 2Q20 earnings release

Growth drivers and key takeaways

It's fairly obvious that Workday hasn't run in to the same "sales execution issues" that has plagued other software companies like New Relic (NEWR), Zendesk (ZEN), and Pluralsight (PS) over the past several months - yet Workday's stock has also undergone a harrowing correction.

Look forward to the growth drivers propelling this stock. We've discussed multiple vectors for growth - from international expansion, especially among lucrative public sector clients. Product extensions and cross-sell is another important growth driver - though Workday doesn't report net retention/expansion rates like many of its peers, the fact that Workday owns two market-leading applications in HCM and ERP indicates plenty of opportunity to become a one-stop shop for backend people and finance management for its clients. Workday's strong balance sheet, with ~$2 billion in cash, gives it plenty of flexibility to pursue transformative acquisitions like Adaptive Insights (which cost Workday $1.55 billion last year). At the same time, it's not as trigger-happy as Salesforce, which routinely shells out billions of dollars a year on splashy acquisitions to shore up its growth rates, to the chagrin of investors who'd rather see Salesforce improve its margins.

Buy Workday on the dip and wait for it to rebound to its usual low-teens valuation multiples.

