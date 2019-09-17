Mario Draghi Votes For The Fed To Ease Again, Does A Runner And Should Apply For The Fed Chairman Position In The Future

It is time for the Unholy Trinity that governs the Fed to seriously discuss NIRP risk mitigation for the US banks.

Weakening the US Dollar, when all other global central banks are weakening their own currencies, will not work in the long run.

It used to be said that success has many fathers, whilst failure is an orphan. This is no longer the case for global central banks. The Fed and its current policy are becoming increasingly orphaned, as its global peers head for the bottom of the currency pool.

The last report set the scene, in which the Fed is now deciding on how unsuccessful it needs to be in following its dual mandate; in order to placate its critics in the White House and its competitors in the global central banking fraternity.

President Trump was observed to beat the Fed with the China Tariff stick, in an angry rebuke to Chairman Powell; for remaining aloof and deaf to the call for interest rate cuts during the latest Jackson Hole symposium. Mario Draghi has now passed the Currency War stick to the US President for him to beat the Fed Chairman with. Since this stick is less harmful to President Trump, as it does not also beat the US economy, it is therefore bigger and will be applied to the Fed Chairman with much greater force by him.

Evidently, the Fed’s beating is too much for former New York Fed president Bill Dudley to stomach. By calling for the Fed not to enable President Trump’s agenda, Dudley has simply made things worse for the US central bank. The President had referred to Chairman Powell as the “enemy”; for allegedly supporting China by not stimulating the US economy. Dudley, a renowned Globalist doyen, has clearly identified himself and the Fed by proxy with the Chinese cause. His speech was unwise. It unwittingly gives the President more ammunition, by supporting his thesis that he is the “chosen one” to defeat the Globalist takeover and make America great once again.

What has been called “Peak Trade War” was unsurprisingly coincident with the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium and the G7 colloquium. Clearly all participants at these events, including President Trump to a lesser degree, wished to draw a line under the preceding trade hostilities and look for common negotiating ground going forward.

As the dust settled, the Chinese were the first to ostensibly put “Peak Trade War” behind them by calling for collective debate “about removing the new tariffs to prevent escalation”. President Trump will view this as Chinese weakness; and conclude that they are suffering more than the American economy. It was evident, from his discourse during the G7 proceedings, that he had no ostensible agenda to resolve issues at the forum. This observation leads to the obvious conclusion, that he will continue be magnanimous on trade since tariffs harm his re-election chances. He will however the hard on the rising Currency War invective, to put pressure on the Fed to sustain the US economy going into the Presidential election in 2020.

The last report noted the dissonant views at the last FOMC meeting, undermining any consensus to ease further. San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly was one such member, struggling to agree with further rate cuts. In her latest guidance, the best that she could do was to utter her compliance with the view that low-flation will allow the Fed to let the labor market run hotter. This is however not the same things as saying that the Fed should ease again because it is undershooting its inflation target. Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin is similarly undecided on what to do at the next FOMC meeting.

Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren presents a far greater obstacle to easing than both Daly and Barkin. His latest guidance succinctly summed up the “Goldilocks” conditions currently being enjoyed by the US economy. Rosengren isn’t fazed one bit, by all of August’s trade war brinkmanship at G7. He also has no intention of following Mr Market and his inverted yield curve into further easing. Given such economic conditions and his independent mentality, it is hard to see him even voting for an insurance policy rate cut to keep economic momentum going at the next FOMC meeting.

Rosengren’s refusal to be led by Mr Market is leading him into direct verbal conflict with St Louis Fed president James Bullard. Bullard is a huge admirer of Mr Market, to such an extent that, he actually wants to get ahead of him. Showing his admiration, he recently opined that “we (the Fed) are too high” in relation to interest rates. He was noting that the Fed’s target rate is comfortably higher than the whole US yield curve. The Fed is actually diverging from TIPS yields, which are hovering around negative territory.

New York Fed president John Williams will present no obstacle to more easing. He chose his latest words carefully; and emphasized that his position is consistent with the Fed’s dual mandate. His intention and capability, to keep the economic expansion going, are therefore consistent with the dual mandate. They are also consistent with another insurance interest rate cut.

Williams opined that global conditions have weakened since the Fed last eased and that this weakness is starting to show up in the some of the data on his console. He is therefore highly vigilant to the growing risks. This implies that he would be in favor of another insurance policy rate cut and possibly more.

The trigger on more rate cuts seems to already have been pulled by Williams’s research team. In a little sleight of hand, euphemistically called an addendum to the 2018 SOMA report, the New York Fed spilled that the Fed’s balance sheet will start growing again between now and 2025.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan is a similar kind of non-obstacle to easing as Williams. Kaplan was the first among the Fed equals to embrace the global headwind. His latest guidance signals that his laser-sharp global reticle is even more finely calibrated now than its initial setting.

Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari is becoming more modest of late. Whilst accepting that the Fed will be forced to ease again, as economic conditions deteriorate, he admits that this is a sub-optimal response. Could it be that Kashkari is starting to suspect that monetary policy is losing its effectiveness on the real economy, in a world where all the central banks are applying it simultaneously?

US economy is around 1.75%. He feels that it may even trend lower, based on the lack of immigration and animal spirits in C-suites. The trend growth rate may thus be around 1.5%. This clearly implies that the Fed is too tight, as James Bullard suggests. But it also implies that even cutting rates won’t stimulate economic growth in the long run, because there is a structural rather than cyclical economic problem.

The structural problem cannot be dealt with successfully by monetary policy alone. Indeed monetary policy alone response, provides a disincentive to address the structural problem. Failure to address the structural problem thereby makes the monetary policy response ineffective. It also guarantees that future monetary policy responses, unless accompanied by structural economic reforms, will also be both futile and increasingly counterproductive.

The US economy needs supply side reforms, immigration and education to stimulate real economic growth. This supply side reformation lies with elected lawmakers. Unfortunately, they are politically polarized, in an ideological fight over income and wealth distribution, rather than cooperating over bipartisan supply side reforms. In the absence of adult debate and policy making, it falls on the Fed to try and help to devalue the US Dollar as the default way of keeping the economy on its sub-optimal trend. The Fed is thus forced to become “unsuccessful” by necessity from the political failure.

Faced with this depressing reality, Chairman Powell is in no hurry to become unsuccessful. His latest guidance suggested that the best that he will do is ease further to sustain the current level of economic activity. Joining the race to the bottom of the currency pool, in lieu of strategic supply side reforms, is not his bag right now.

On a matter of economic principle, Powell may be correct. In practice, he is however digging his grave. President Trump and Mr Market have framed perceptions of the Fed, as being late to the easing party; thereby making the party much worse than it could have been. Sensible adult debate, about supply side reforms of the US economy, will also get lost in the 2020 Presidential election fight.

Ultimately therefore, the Fed will be forced to jump into the global FX pool and join the race to the bottom. In order to win this race, which will be the only game in town, the Fed will thus have to do more easing than it would have done if it had tried to be ahead of the game. Its overcompensation will be viewed as an admission of failure and heads (notably Powell’s) will roll. Its overcompensation will also create the financial instability in which the seeds of the next crisis will be sown. Standing on principle by Chairman Powell, is therefore admirable but fatally flawed in practice.

As John Williams and our hero Roy Keane have noted “fail to prepare, prepare to fail”. Chairman Powell is now in preparation to fail mode.

Mario Draghi is finessing these preparations.

Once again, it is the ECB that is driving the dialectic in Fed monetary policy. The ECB’s latest cut in interest rates and commitment to further QE, was immediately seized upon by President Trump as a catalyst for more Fed easing. Having passed Peak Trade War, the President is now headed for Peak Currency War. This will be much easier for him, since it doesn’t require tariffs that will incur reciprocal economic weakness in the US economy. Peak Currency War will thus never peak in the long run! It is something that will be with us for as long as global policy makers fail to stimulate and reform their economies. Since they are massively indebted, they in fact have even less incentive to do more stimulating and reforming. The long term trend in currency debasement is thus in effect structural.

It should therefore be a simple step, for the Fed to converge on the negative global term structure of interest rates. Theoretically it is. Practically it is not.

The hurdle to the Fed following the ECB and other global central banks, deeper into NIRP territory, is primarily a structural one rather than simply an ideological one as advertised in America. The Federal Reserve is structured and governed as a confederation of the Congress and the banking system with the President also playing a supporting role. It thus has two official masters and one unofficial one.

The Federal Reserve Acts set the terms of reference for the governance of this confederation plus one. In practice, these terms of reference are a euphemism for the rules of the game of war for the control of monetary policy making. President Trump has interjected into this game of control with his Tweets and his proposed appointments for Fed Governors. There are thus three forces at play in US monetary policy, rather like an Unholy Trinity.

In the last report it was also noted that the bar to NIRP is a high one, mainly due to the reality that the Federal Reserve was made for and controlled to a large degree by the US commercial banks. A US commercial banker voting for NIRP is like a turkey voting for Thanksgiving.

The San Francisco Fed is trying to anticipate the unfolding debate over NIRP, by getting out ahead of other propaganda channels. In a recent study, its researchers found that the experience of Japan with NIRP is equivocal.

In the first instance, the researchers nudged the thesis that inflation expectations have not been raised with NIRP. They were then swift to disclaim this initial assertion; by saying that they were unsure if this failure was in fact a symptom of the weak economic environmental cause rather than the NIRP stimulus cure itself.

The inconclusive research is, in and of itself, a significant hurdle to the adoption of NIRP. It also shows that the Fed will try its best to remain agnostic about NIRP, even though the Federal Reserve System makes it a prisoner of the US commercial banks who don’t want it.

Prefacing the findings by the first instance conclusion, that the evidence suggests that NIRP didn’t work, simply makes NIRP even less attractive at the outset. What is for sure, is that the commercial banking lobby that controls the Federal Reserve System will throw this study back at the Fed (and President Trump) when the debate over NIRP unfolds further.

Clearly, President Trump wants ZIRP/NIRP. Congress is a little more circumspect; but will do anything for growth, since it ultimately answers to the American people at voting time. The commercial banks answer to their shareholders and also their regulators. Their customers are simply sheep to be sheared. Since banking regulations are now being watered down, they now answer more to their shareholders. ZIRP/NIRP is not a big favorite with shareholders, since it destroys economic value creation for the banks.

The three forces at play in US monetary policy thus need to compromise with each other. The Unholy Trinity needs to find common ground. This is usually found in a deal that economically rewards all three parties at the expense of the US taxpayer and/or the holders of US Dollars.

Once again, bank customers don’t figure in the outcome….. until the losses from NIRP pile up, at which point they can then resort to the courts. Good luck with that. The dearth of successful prosecutions following the GFC, suggest that bank customers should not raise their hopes despite what their lawyers may opine. The success of the recent Libor rigging investigations, should give the bank customers some modicum of comfort that someone will go down in the end though. Unfortunately, the customers will still lose all their money first to negative interest rates rigged or otherwise.

In the current partisan environment, this suggested Unholy Trinity deal will be hard to do. The price of such a deal will be high. The cost to the US taxpayer and holders of US Dollars, will therefore out of this necessity be a high one. The future losses to customers will therefore by default be high. President Trump needs to downplay the domestic strife and talk up his global Currency War meme, in order to reach this working consensus that the Unholy Trinity can agree to.

One should also expect some astute negotiator to put the subject of NIRP risk mitigation for the banks onto the negotiating table. President Trump has started the process already, by calling for the Fed to go ZIRP/NIRP. This call now needs to be translated into a forum for a deal to be made. If and when this appears, it will be the key signal that the Fed has the green light to go NIRP.

The current Fed review of its monetary policy framework, will throw up the talking points that will lead to this conclusion. Larry Kudlow has attempted to pick up the President’s thrown ball. Belying his position, as Wall Street’s alleged shill in the Trump Camp, Kudlow attempted to frame negative interest rates negatively; thereby effectively guaranteeing that he may now be following John Bolton out the door next for insubordination. The great negative interest rate debate, which may lead to its adoption and its mitigation, has thus begun in earnest.

US Federal policy makers should be looking to create supply side economic reforms. Instead, they will look to reward themselves at the expense of US creditors, US taxpayers and US bank customers. In doing so, they will exacerbate the economic divides in the nation that have thrown it into a political crisis. Policy makers, at the State legislative and regional Federal Reserve level, will pick up the pieces; and try their best at supply side reforms, as they have consistently done whilst the Swamp festers away.

The picture of American domestic headline failure at the macro-level, with success at the micro-level, continues to be painted in both the broad strokes and the fine detail. The nation continues to swiftly diverge internally, as it slowly converges globally. The conflation of these trends continues to be grist for the mill of demagogues from either extreme side of the aisle.

The Fed’s eventual dive, into the global currency pool race to the bottom, is consistent with this pattern.

