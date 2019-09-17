Avoid The Micro-Bubble Stocks Dropbox And GoDaddy

We’ll focus on two more Micro-Bubble stocks that remain overvalued. We expect these stocks to continue to underperform.

We deemed these stocks as overvalued because their valuations assumed they would take significant market share away from the highly profitable incumbents in their industries.

These small groups of stocks pose extraordinary risk within an overall market that is not nearly as overvalued.

In August 2018 and September 2018, we introduced investors to the concept of “Micro-Bubbles”. These small groups of stocks pose extraordinary risk within an overall market that is not nearly as overvalued. We deemed these stocks as overvalued because their valuations assumed they would take significant market share away from the highly profitable incumbents in their industries. As seen in Figure 1, six of the seven micro-bubble stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 (outperformed as shorts) since our original reports.

Figure 1: All Seven Micro-Bubble Picks Outperform as Shorts

We recently pointed out that TSLA, NFLX, AMZN, and CRM remain overvalued. This week, we’ll focus on two more Micro-Bubble stocks that remain overvalued. We expect these stocks to continue to underperform. Dropbox (DBX) and GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) are back in the Danger Zone.

Dropbox (DBX) Faces Uphill Path to Profitability

We first picked Dropbox as a micro-bubble stock on September 10, 2018. Since we published our report, DBX has outperformed as a short and is down 14%, while the S&P 500 is up 2%. Additionally, Microsoft (MSFT) – which we picked as a micro-bubble winner vs. DBX – is up 25%, per Figure 2.

Figure 2: DBX Underperforms MSFT and the S&P 500 Since September 2018

Dropbox faces a clear disadvantage versus MSFT and other major competitors. The company charges for a product, cloud storage, that its much larger competitors can offer for free, or at much lower prices. This competition and lack of pricing power manifests in Dropbox’s after-tax profit (NOPAT) margins, which are highly negative since going public, and currently sit at -20%.

Furthermore, while the company has revamped its service offerings and even restructured its pricing plans, these actions haven’t been able to reverse the decelerating revenue and user growth. DBX’s revenue grew 26% year-over-year (YoY) in 2018, which is down from 31% in 2017 and 40% in 2016. Similarly, paying users grew 15% YoY in 2018, down from 25% and 35% in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

While the company boasts over 500 million users, just 13.2 million were paying users at the end of 1Q19. The costs Dropbox incurs to acquire these users and build competitive services take the company even further away from profitability. Since 2015, revenue has grown 32% compounded annually while research & development, general & administrative, and sales & marketing costs have grown by 56%, 38% and 32% compounded annually.

The Numbers Behind the Valuation Disconnect

Our dynamic DCF model demonstrates the exceedingly optimistic market share and cash flow growth expectations that are baked into Dropbox’s stock price.

Dropbox’s current valuation of $20/share implies the firm will achieve a long-term NOPAT margin of 7% (above competitor Amazon (AMZN), but below Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft), and grow revenue by 22% compounded annually for 13 years. See the math behind this dynamic DCF scenario.

In this scenario, Dropbox would be generating $18.4 billion in revenue, which, at current per user averages ($118 in 2018), implies the firm would have over 156 million paying users. For reference, DBX had just 13.2 million paying users as of March 31, 2019. Microsoft’s Office 365, which provides access to Microsoft’s OneDrive, had 34.8 million consumer subscribers as of June 30, 2019 and 180 million commercial users as of March 31, 2019 (last time Microsoft provided updated commercial user numbers).

Essentially, this scenario implies DBX will grow its user base to near Microsoft levels, all while drastically improving margins and fighting off pricing pressure from deeper-pocketed competitors like Microsoft and many others.

Figure 3 compares the revenue growth implied by DBX’s stock price and the consensus estimates for the firm to its short history as a public company. We assume the consensus estimate for revenue growth in estimated year two (15%) continues in each year thereafter. This assumption may prove optimistic, given DBX’s slowing revenue growth rate. Figure 3 clearly illustrates the disconnect between what analysts believe the company can actually achieve and the expectations baked into the stock price.

The current valuation of the stock price implies that Dropbox will grow revenue to $18.4 billion, which for reference, is nearly double software provider Adobe’s (ADBE) TTM revenue and nearly triple Intuit’s (INTU) TTM revenue.

Figure 3: Dropbox: Historical and Market-Implied Revenue vs. Consensus Estimates

Figure 4 compares the NOPAT growth implied by DBX’s stock price to its historical results.

Figure 4: Dropbox: Historical and Market-Implied NOPAT

Significant Downside Risk Remains

Even after falling 14% since our original Micro-Bubble article and underperforming the market, DBX is still overvalued.

Even if DBX can achieve 6% NOPAT margins (compared to -20% TTM) and grow revenue by 22% compounded annually for the next decade, the stock is worth $13/share today – a 35% downside. See the math behind this dynamic DCF scenario.

This scenario (and the one above) also assume DBX is able to grow revenue, NOPAT and FCF without increasing working capital or fixed assets. This assumption is unlikely but allows us to create best-case scenarios that demonstrate how high expectations embedded in the current valuation are. For reference, DBX’s invested capital has increased 34% since 2016.

GoDaddy’s Implied Internet Domination Is Unlikely

We first picked GoDaddy as a micro-bubble stock on September 10, 2018. Since we published our report, GDDY has outperformed as a short and is down 14%, while the S&P 500 and GOOGL (the micro-bubble winner) are up 2%, per Figure 5.

Figure 5: GDDY Underperforms GOOGL and the S&P 500 Since September 2018

GoDaddy generates 46% of its revenue from the sale of its domain products, such as domain name registration, a commoditized (and slowing) business. According to Verisign’s Domain Name Industry Brief, domain name registrations across all top level domains grew by an average of 5% a year over the past four years, compared to an average of 9% a year over the prior four year period. This industry-wide slowdown is a headwind for all domain name registration providers.

To diversify its business, GoDaddy expanded into providing website creation/editing applications. However, this industry is also growing more commoditized as numerous new competitors enter the market with, often, free services. GoDaddy is also not the leader in website creation, which makes long-term profitability more difficult. According to Datanyze, which calculates market share for web technologies, Squarespace is the leader in website building with a 22% market share. Wix is second with 20%, and GoDaddy is third with 14% of the market.

In a commoditized business, firms can stand out by offering special features and services, or providing value that competitors lack. However, many different reviews note that GoDaddy’s site builder is overly simplified, lacks standard features of a website builder, and provides limited customization and editing capabilities.

Product integration (domain and site building) can create cross-selling opportunities, or a way to bring in more new customers, if executed well. GoDaddy has only grown total customers in the mid-single digits (with the exception of 2017, when they acquired 1.6 million through the acquisition of HEG), which is far below the expected level of growth baked into the stock price.

The Numbers Behind the Valuation Disconnect

GoDaddy’s current valuation of $66/share implies the firm will achieve a NOPAT margin of 10% (above competitor Web.com before it was acquired in 2018, compared to 6% TTM) and grow revenue by 20% compounded annually for nine years. In this scenario, GDDY earns $13.7 billion in revenue in year nine, which equates to over 92 million customers at 2018’s average revenue per user of $148. See the math behind this dynamic DCF scenario.

This scenario implies the firm can grow customers by 20% compounded annually over the next nine years (double the growth rate since 2014), while also nearly doubling margins.

Figure 6 compares the revenue growth implied by GDDY’s valuation and the consensus estimates for the firm to the historical results of the company since 2013. We assume the consensus estimate for revenue growth in estimated year two (11%) continues in each year thereafter. This assumption may prove optimistic, given GDDY’s slowing revenue growth rate. Figure 6 clearly illustrates the disconnect between what analysts believe the company can achieve and the expectations baked into the stock price.

Figure 6: GoDaddy: Market-Implied Revenue vs. Consensus Estimates

Figure 7 compares the NOPAT growth implied by GDDY’s stock price to its historical results.

Figure 7: GoDaddy: Historical and Market-Implied NOPAT

Significant Downside Risk Remains

Even after falling 10% since our original Micro-Bubble article in September 2018, GDDY Is still up over 72% over the past two years and remains overvalued.

Even if GDDY can maintain current NOPAT margins (6%) and grow NOPAT by 20% compounded annually for the next decade, the stock is worth $45/share today – a 32% downside. See the math behind this dynamic DCF scenario.

This scenario (and the one above) also assume GDDY is able to grow revenue, NOPAT and FCF without increasing working capital or fixed assets. This assumption is unlikely but allows us to create best-case scenarios that demonstrate how high expectations embedded in the current valuation are. For reference, GDDY’s invested capital has increased 45% since 2013.

How to Bet Against the Micro-Bubble

Investors that want to bet against these micro-bubble stocks can short them directly, but that strategy can be expensive and risky for these noise-driven companies.

Another way to profit from the bursting of this micro-bubble is to invest in the incumbents from which these companies must take major chunks of market share just to meet the market’s current expectations. When these micro bubble stocks fall back to earth, a great deal of capital should be reallocated to the incumbents. We covered some of the micro-bubble winners here.

Macro Bubbles vs. Micro Bubbles

A few new features are shaping the market now and explain why today’s micro bubbles are unlikely to spread to the entire market and create a macro bubble, at least for the foreseeable future:

Politicians and Policymakers Focused on Preventing Macro Market Crashes: Today’s politicians and policymakers are heavily shaped by both the housing bubble of the mid-2000s and the tech bubble of the late 1990’s. They will likely do everything in their power to prevent recurrence of such cataclysmic events on their watch.

Today’s politicians and policymakers are heavily shaped by both the housing bubble of the mid-2000s and the tech bubble of the late 1990’s. They will likely do everything in their power to prevent recurrence of such cataclysmic events on their watch. Rising Influence of Noise Traders 1 : Noise traders, who make investment decisions based on noise and have no regard for fundamentals, are an increasingly influential force in today’s market. Roughly a quarter of all U.S. adults with internet access are retail online traders. That’s around 50 million investors who don’t have professional trading (much less investing) experience and might be more susceptible to buying into “story” stocks without understanding the fundamentals. There’s power in those numbers.

Noise traders, who make investment decisions based on noise and have no regard for fundamentals, are an increasingly influential force in today’s market. Roughly a quarter of all U.S. adults with internet access are retail online traders. That’s around 50 million investors who don’t have professional trading (much less investing) experience and might be more susceptible to buying into “story” stocks without understanding the fundamentals. There’s power in those numbers. Overhyping of “Transformative” Technology: The splintering of online media has led journalists to overhype nearly every new technology and trend in a relentless competition for clicks. For example, despite the “Retail Apocalypse” narrative, brick and mortar sales still account for ~85% of retail sales, and Walmart earned nearly twice the revenue as Amazon (AMZN) last year. In reality, very few new technologies are as transformative as we like to imagine.

The splintering of online media has led journalists to overhype nearly every new technology and trend in a relentless competition for clicks. For example, despite the “Retail Apocalypse” narrative, brick and mortar sales still account for ~85% of retail sales, and Walmart earned nearly twice the revenue as Amazon (AMZN) last year. In reality, very few new technologies are as transformative as we like to imagine. Value Transfer vs. Value Creation: Too many investors overestimate the value creation opportunities for new technologies. Even when technologies are transformative, predicting who will reap the benefits of these technologies is difficult. Often, most of the value accrues to end users/consumers and not corporations. When it does accrue to a company, it’s usually at the expense of another company. During the tech bubble, bulls believed that the internet would make our economy radically more productive and allow the ~5% GDP growth rate of the late 90’s to persist for many years. When this utopian future failed to materialize, the market collapsed. By contrast, today’s micro-bubble companies compete against firmly established incumbents from which they must take large chunks of market share to survive. Instead of adding value, these companies aim to take value from existing players. Even if they succeed, we think much of that value will eventually pass to consumers.

These modern-day, micro bubbles reflect the zero-sum nature of today’s crowded and more mature competitive landscapes.

This article originally published on August 5, 2019.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

(1) Shiller, Robert J., et al. “Stock Prices and Social Dynamics.” Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, vol. 1984, no. 2, 1984, pp. 457–510. JSTOR, JSTOR, www.jstor.org/stable/2534436.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.