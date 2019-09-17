Infineon: A Second Tranche Offers Value But Maybe Only For Long Time Investors

Nevertheless, I do not consider an investment in Infineon to be unreasonable. However, the time horizon of the investor may be decisive here.

In August, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF; OTCQX:IFNNY) provided the figures for the third quarter. After I recommended buying a first tranche of Infineon shares three months ago, the price rose by almost 30 percent. During this time, Infineon clearly outperformed the S&P 500.

In the following analysis, I would like to work out whether an investment is worthwhile in view of the price gains and the published quarter numbers or whether investors should rather wait. After providing the highlights of the third quarter, I will analyze the numbers.

The Highlights

Here are the highlights of the third quarter short and sweet:

Revenue increased by 2 percent to EUR 2,015 million;

Operating income for the third quarter was down 7.2 percent to EUR 283 million, compared to the second quarter figure of EUR 305 million.

Gross margin was 36.5 percent, compared to 37.8 percent in the quarter before.

Automotive revenues were EUR 888 million, up 1% against the previous quarter. Compared to quarter three of last fiscal year, the increase was 6 percent. The Industrial Power Control segment recorded revenues of EUR 357 million, an increase of 3 percent compared to the previous quarter. The Digital Security Solutions segment grew by 2 percent to €167 million. The Power Management & Multimarket revenues came in at €598 million, an uptick of 1 percent over the prior quarter.

Additionally, the management expects for the fourth quarter revenue to grow by 1 percent (plus or minus 2 percentage points). At the mid-point of the revenue guidance, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at around 14.5 percent. Furthermore, Infineon confirmed the outlook for 2019. It expects revenue of EUR 8 billion and a segment result margin of 16 percent.

Analysis

The figures were in line with expectations. Good thing is, that all four segments contributed to growth with slightly higher revenue figures. However, the increase of 2 percent was supported a bit by the slightly stronger USD. And at constant exchange rate, revenue would have been up only 1 percent. Additionally, of course, Infineon also felt the effects of the ongoing slowdown. The actual book to bill ratio of 0.7 can be seen as a clear evidence of the deteriorating market environment. The gross margin decline was mainly driven by underutilization charges due to lower fab loading. So this is simply cyclical. I can live well with that.

The cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. Given that, it is well known that political stock markets have short legs. Furthermore, the semiconductor market is predicted to recover in 2020. On the other hand, it should be kept in mind that macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Investors have to bear in mind that the semiconductor market is predicted to decline in 2019 by 2.6 percent but to recover in 2020.

Infineon is also working on the Cypress deal. Infineon offered a price which represented a 46 percent premium to Cypress’s unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price during the period from 15 April to 28 May 2019. Even though Cypress weakened recently, the merger thesis remained intact for me. While the price for the acquisition appeared too high for many investors. I disagree a little here. With a view to future mega markets, it is advantageous for one's own market position to offer many products from a single source. The two companies complement each other perfectly and serve an increasing demand in the future with their products. Cypress and Infineon investors have therefore no reason to doubt the merger thesis.

There's only one drop in the bucket and this is the timing. On June 18, Infineon successfully placed 112.8 million new shares by way of an accelerated book building and took in a little over EUR 1.5 billion. The offering of new shares at EUR 13.66 via private placement to institutional investors increased its share capital by 10 percent. As I had already suspected at that time, the timing was extremely unfavorable. This is quite annoying for investors, as Infineon has sold new shares at the low point of recent years. On the other hand, the development of the share price was also not foreseeable. Infineon probably wanted to close the deal quickly.

So the question is whether now is a good time to buy a second tranche. As predicted in my previous analysis, a unique time window had opened two months ago. Well, that window's closed. With the rise in prices, the valuation has of course also risen again.

Nevertheless, I do not consider an investment in Infineon to be unreasonable. The time horizon of the investor is likely to be decisive. For long-term investors, the purchase of a second tranche is still an option in view of the excellent prospects for the future. Even if it comes to another price setback, long time investors get a great company with some dividend prospects. Since the 2010, Infineon has returned dividends to its shareholders. In recent years, the company has increased the dividend in several steps, from EUR 0.10 per share for the 2010 fiscal year to EUR 0.27 per share for the 2018 fiscal year. For short-term investors, the opportunity/risk ratio has naturally deteriorated. It might be better for these investors to wait for possible price setbacks.

Takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance:

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

The grade for Infineon:

After all, for long-term investors, now the risk reward ratio is still good enough to get a another tranche of Infineon shares on board:

The semiconductor market is predicted to recover in 2020.

The trade war will not last forever.

However, the danger of another price drop still exists.

