The Big Reason For Renewable Energy Group's Recent Rally

The share price of U.S. biomass-based diesel producer Renewable Energy Group (REGI) has increased by almost 50% over the last three weeks (see figure). This rally has provided some much-needed relief to the company's investors following a difficult summer. Renewable Energy Group's share price had fallen by more than 50% over the previous three months, at one point even briefly moving below $10, following a substantial Q1 earnings miss and management's guidance for a "challenging" Q2 margin outlook.

Data by YCharts

Renewable Energy Group has faced twin hurdles in 2019 in the forms of low diesel fuel prices and an unfavorable federal policy environment. A potential tailwind for biomass-based diesel producers in the form of declining soybean prices due to weak overseas demand has been matched by lower diesel fuel prices since Q2 began (see figure). Biodiesel production margins as tracked by Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development, which started 2019 near a 4-year low, have averaged a mere $0.27/gallon in the year to date, down from an average of $0.49/gallon in the same period of 2018 (see second figure). Renewable Energy Group's share price rally has occurred even as margins have declined still further to $0.11/gallon.

Data by YCharts

Return over operating costs for biodiesel. Source: CARD (2019).

Renewable Energy Group produces biomass-based diesel fuels that have much smaller carbon footprints than that of ULSD. As such, it relies upon state and especially federal policies to internalize the substantial environmental and human health benefits that are provided by its products. With the exception of state policies such as California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard, this policy environment has deteriorated as the year has progressed. First, early hopes that Congress would take steps to reinstate the biodiesel tax credit [BTC], which provided a sizable refundable tax credit to biomass-based diesel producers prior to its most recent expiration at the end of 2017, have dimmed as that legislative body has reached historic levels of inactivity. The BTC's absence has deprived Renewable Energy Group of an important backstop against 2019's poor commodity price environment.

Second, the Trump administration's decision over the summer to continue awarding large volumes of small refinery exemptions [SRE], or "hardship waivers," without reallocating those volumes to the rest of the refining sector, as it is legally required to do, has caused Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices to remain well below their pre-2018 levels (see figure). Renewable Energy Group's fuels qualify for all three of the major RIN categories: D4 (biomass-based diesel), D5 (advanced biofuel), and D6 (renewable fuel). D4 and D5 RIN prices have fallen by approximately 60%, and D6 RIN prices by 80% since President Donald Trump's presidential election victory as the White House has taken multiple steps to reduce biofuels demand under the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2].

Source: EcoEngineers (2019).

This weakening of the federal policies that have historically supported biomass-based diesel production has coincided with the low-margin operating environment that has persisted over the last several quarters. The resulting deterioration of investor optimism is why Renewable Energy Group's share price declined sharply over the summer. That same summertime trend also explains why the company's share price has rallied sharply in recent weeks: Mr. Trump, worried about the negative impact of dissatisfaction with his policies in Corn Belt swing states, is personally working to craft a compromise between the refining and biofuels production sectors on the RFS2's mandated biofuel blending volumes. Two provisions in the compromise (which the refining sector has yet to agree to) would have important positive implications for Renewable Energy Group if implemented.

First, Mr. Trump wants the total blending volume that is mandated under the RFS2 for 2020 to be increased by one billion gallons from the EPA's proposed volume of 20 billion gallons. The increase would nominally be divided equally between corn ethanol and the advanced biofuels category, the latter of which encompasses the biomass-based diesel category that Renewable Energy Group's fuels contribute to. As I discussed last week, however, it is not clear from a legal perspective that the corn ethanol blending volume can be increased at all from its current level. Any increase to the total blending volume would likely be primarily met by biomass-based diesel, as a result, especially given that U.S. imports of the main alternate advanced biofuel, Brazilian cane ethanol, have been low since 2014 (see figure).

Source: EIA (2019).

Admittedly, even a one billion gallon increase to biomass-based diesel demand under the RFS2 would be necessary just to offset the negative impacts on biodiesel and renewable diesel producers of recent SRE allocations. As Professor Scott Irwin of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has convincingly argued, the biomass-based diesel category has seen the largest reductions to demand from the SREs, with demand destruction for the fuel category of 0.94 billion gallons calculated to have occurred in 2018 alone. More than a one-time increase to the annual blending volume needs to occur in order to restore the policy environment for biomass-based diesel producers.

The second, and most recent, provision of Mr. Trump's proposed compromise has the potential to provide the conditions for that environment. Specifically, the White House is now proposing to, in addition to the one billion gallon mandated blending volume increase, reallocate the waived blending volumes from the last three years. Prof. Irwin has calculated that a total of two billion gallons of biomass-based diesel were waived by SREs in 2016, 2017, and 2018. This demand destruction would be reversed under the compromise as the missing volumes were reallocated to those refiners that have not received SREs. Biomass-based diesel producers such as Renewable Energy Group and FutureFuel (FF) have been disproportionately affected by the increase to waiver awards that have occurred under the Trump administration. Conversely, the former, in particular, will disproportionately benefit in the event that the compromise is implemented according to the provisions described here. This is especially apparent from the recent activity of D4 RIN prices, which have increased by 28% since the EPA's announcement of the latest round of SRE awards last month.

It should be noted that Mr. Trump's development of the mooted compromise has been the easiest step in the implementation process. It will now face an increasingly uphill struggle. The refining lobby has spent the last several years actively working to weaken the RFS2 mandate and reduce RIN prices, and it is unlikely to agree to let much of that work be reversed without first obtaining additional concessions from the White House. Second, the proposed changes will need to follow the regulatory review process prior to implementation. This leaves the White House with a short window of opportunity to officially propose the compromise if it is to meet the November final proposal deadline and public review prerequisite. That said, Mr. Trump's proposed compromise would do much to reverse the negative effects of his administration's changes to biofuels policy on companies such as Renewable Energy Group, and it is no surprise that the latter's investors have had their optimism renewed over the last three weeks as a consequence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.