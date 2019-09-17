Selling My AT&T After A Great Run Before The Elliot-Fueled Hype Train Gets Derailed

AT&T Inc. (T) has a new activist investor in Elliot Management taking an interest in turning around the historically underperforming company. Even though Elliot came out with plenty of constructive criticism, AT&T's management seems intent on brushing most of their suggestions off as I see Elliot's 2021 plan more realistically as a 2025 plan. With plenty that can go right (or wrong) for AT&T moving forward, the most recent activist stock pop after the company was already hitting new 52-week highs seems like a little too much hype for a plan that might come to fruition years down the road. I took this opportunity to take my profits on AT&T as I believe that investors will have a better price point to enter in the future as the sell-the-news event becomes more evident.

Elliot Management took an aggressive ~$3.2 billion activist stake in AT&T representing over 8.4% if the company's ~$38 billion fund. This pretty much commits Elliot to going all in on AT&T's turnaround and might be one of the main reasons why AT&T is reaching new 52-week highs as Elliot has now pretty much exhausted its buying power of shares.

New 52-week highs support the thought that management is already heading in the right direction along with Elliot supporting billions in stock purchases over the recent past. Here are four of Elliot's main thoughts on turning AT&T around and some of the problems I have with these goals:

First, an increased strategic focus on what the company does well instead of blindly grabbing at M&A opportunities that might not even work out or might end up helping the competition in the long run.

This is seen when AT&T tried to acquire T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) back in 2011 for $39 billion which failed because of a likely regulator block of the deal which set T-Mobile up to become a viable and disruptive competitor in the years following after a record breakup fee and additional amenities.

Next, the $67 billion DirecTV deal in 2014 which has created lukewarm results for AT&T at best. AT&T might have bought DirecTV at its peak and cord cutting from traditional TV has been dramatic since then and could become even more exaggerated in the very near future with both The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) starting their streaming services this November with price points below even the value laden Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Amazon Prime service.

Finally, there's AT&T's more recent $109 billion purchase of Time Warner which was announced in 2016 and took almost two years to complete. The problem with this acquisition is that it might work also as direct competition and cannibalization in the company between its expected upcoming streaming services and its DirecTV business. Eventually consumers could experience streaming fatigue and cut back to two or three main services they love best which might conceivably leave both AT&T's DirecTV and its streaming Time Warner's services like HBO Max on the outside looking in.

AT&T's recent strategic actions seem muddled at best as it has no clear home run acquisitions over the past decade that I can see. Elliot maintains, and I would agree, that AT&T should shift away from acquisitions and focus on current operations and perhaps explore divestitures of non-core assets to simplify the company's strategy going forward.

Second, improved operational efficiency as its poor wireless performance over the past years allowing Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to catch up to AT&T's former leadership position and even surpassing it in newer wireless offerings like 4G LTE. This has led to market share losses by AT&T to Verizon while T-Mobile continues its disruptive upward trend sponsored by AT&T's failed takeover attempt. Even underperforming Sprint has edged AT&T in regard to market share since 2010 and might become even more of a threat to AT&T in the future if it can end up merging with T-Mobile if their $26.5 billion merger deal gains regulatory approval.

Slide from Elliot Management's activating AT&T website

The good news here is that 5G is right around the corner as it is already being tested and rolled out in larger markets and AT&T has the chance to make its mark in the potentially revolutionary technology as its main competitor is Verizon as T-Mobile and Sprint should be hampered in fully rolling out their combined 5G offerings until they gain final regulator approval.

AT&T just signed a new multiyear tower leasing agreement with American Tower Corporation (AMT) that should help solidify AT&T in being ready for 5G and FirstNet buildouts. Driving operational efficiency at what AT&T does best is what Elliot believes it should be doing and could drive 300 bps of EBITDA margin expansion by 2022 according to Elliot. This seems a little unrealistic to me as AT&T is trying to juggle many projects right now including potentially cannibalizing steaming and cable services along with a massive 5G rollout. Cost reductions and savings have not been AT&T's strong points in the past as Verizon has also outperformed AT&T markedly in cost containment over the recent past.

Third, Elliot is concerned with AT&T's capital allocation strategy which includes supporting a growing lucrative ~5.3% dividend along with trying to pay down its massive debt load after its most recent Time Warner purchase. Elliot wants AT&T to support this dividend while using half of its remaining free cash flow for debt reduction, with a sub 2x leverage goal by 2022, while the other half should be used for share repurchases. I think Elliot is being a little too optimistic here as I think AT&T has more than enough on its plate simply by supporting its growing dividend while simultaneously trying to aggressively pay down its massive debt without trying to also support a brand new share repurchase plan on top of that. AT&T should continue to support its dividend and derisk itself with aggressive debt repayment, and its share price should take care of itself in my opinion without buybacks.

Fourth and finally, AT&T should enhance its leadership and oversight which is always easier said than done. This is especially so as Elliot isn't trying to take over the board or dismiss top management even though AT&T now has perpetual underperformance ingrained into its culture after the last decade of horrible leadership.

Instead of expanding and growing the formation of additional committees for oversight, accountability, strategy, etcetera, I should think the company would be trying to simplify itself and focus on its main areas of dominance and the creation of synergies and scale from its areas of strength.

I believe that Elliot raises some good issues and thoughts concerning AT&T. However, without a more aggressive activist agenda I don't think anything will really change with AT&T as management's reply to Elliot basically was:

We look forward to engaging with Elliott. Indeed, many of the actions outlined are ones we are already executing today.

AT&T already believes it is doing most of what Elliot wants and believes that it is already fully on the path to prosperity which means that very little might actually change in the coming years. This supports the theory that AT&T is more properly valued, in my opinion, back where it was recently trading before it started making new 52-week highs along with the Elliot share pop. I have used this opportunity to sell my AT&T shares after some terrific dividends and a nice ~18% run in the stock price since my May of 2018 article where I sold my Verizon stock to buy AT&T.

I believe that once the hype of Elliot's recent activist moves is over, and investors see that there is no real change coming, AT&T will come under pressure again (especially as Elliot has run out of firepower to purchase more shares) and retreat back to around the $33 level it was at less than 3 months ago. $33 is also the price target where I plan to potentially buy back into AT&T's long-term story again. I believe AT&T is on the right track to get to prosperity, but I also believe that Elliot's 2021 plan is highly improbable as a 2024-2025 plan seems much more realistic to me for AT&T getting back to above $60 a share. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, AAPL, DIS, AMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.