Alibaba: The Market Is Not Seeing The Full Picture

Alibaba is undervalued at this price, and several comparative metrics of its key e-tail competitor bear this out.

In simple terms, Alibaba Group Holding, Ltd. (BABA) is still undervalued. This might shock many investors who will inevitably point to the company's various valuation metrics, which are admittedly well above those of most of its sector peers. Here's a snapshot:

At first glance, it would seem that the stock is heavily overvalued and that investors should proceed with caution. Compared to its sector peers, BABA's non-GAAP forward earnings multiple currently stands at nearly 26 against the sector median of less than 17, EV/Sales (TTM) is a whopping 538.30% above the sector median, price to TTM sales is 780.00% above the sector median, and price to TTM cash flow is more than double the sector median (Data from Seeking Alpha Essential.)

So, on a purely relative basis, Alibaba's valuations are certainly high, and that's only natural for a company that's still growing annual revenues at an amazing +40% (FY 2019 revenue of $56,152 million against FY 2018 revenue of $39,898 million.)

However, I don't believe that all of the future growth potentials have been factored into the stock's current price. For instance, its Price/Earnings to Growth ratio, or PEG ratio, is still 20% below the sector median, and on a forward PEG basis, Alibaba is valued at 30% lower than the sector median at 1.01, but that's still only a little more than half of Amazon's (AMZN) ratio of 1.94; for the sake of comparison, Amazon posted a 30% annual revenue growth rate in its latest 10-K filing.

To quote Peter Lynch:

A company, say, with a growth rate of 12 percent a year...and a P/E ratio of 6 is a very attractive prospect. On the other hand, a company with a growth rate of 6 percent a year and a P/E ratio of 12 is an unattractive prospect and headed for a comedown...In general, a P/E ratio that's half the growth rate is very positive, and one that's twice the growth rate is very negative."

In other words, Lynch's words imply that Alibaba is fairly priced, while Amazon is overpriced. Taking it one step further and accounting for future growth potential in China, I would say that BABA is actually undervalued at the current price. The market is treading cautiously - and unduly so, in my opinion.

Amazon's revenues are more than four times those of Alibaba, so it's understandable that a 30% revenue growth rate at its scale and size would command such valuations. The latter, however, is equally aggressive about growth, investing about 20% of its revenues into product development, sales, and marketing; Amazon spent 5.9% of its net sales on marketing in fiscal 2018, and when you add technology and content, that's a shade over 18% of revenues. That points to a strong growth focus by both companies.

And yet, Amazon is valued higher than Alibaba on nearly every valuation metric that I initially showcased for the latter.

Alibaba also has stronger cash flow metrics than Amazon. Levered FCF margin for the former is nearly double that of the latter (18.03% against Amazon's 9.28%.) A lot of that firepower comes from Alibaba's other investments, just as Amazon's spending power comes not only from retail sales but also in large measure from Amazon Web Services. In fiscal 2019, Alibaba recorded $8,506 million in income from operations, while interest and investment income, net, came in at $6,572 million, which boosted net income to $11,955 million or 21% of net sales.

My argument for this investment thesis is that Alibaba is more profitable than Amazon and growing at a faster rate than its chief competitor in the online retail space but is still largely valued at lower multiples. On a historical basis as well, the stock hasn't even doubled since its 2014 IPO when it closed at around $94. It went through a terrible first year, but since that first day of trading, the stock has only gained about 90% as of this writing.

To compare revenue growth rates during the five years in question, Amazon took its revenues from $107,006 million in fiscal 2015 to $252,063 million (235%) in 2019 (LTM basis), while Alibaba's revenues went from $12,292 million in fiscal 2015 to $56,152 million (456%) in fiscal 2019. In that period, AMZN has gained 455%, while BABA has gained 90%.

To me, that represents deep value that hasn't been factored in - and I'm not alone in this assessment. The 1-year median consensus target price for BABA from 15 analysts, as tracked by TipRanks, is about $228, representing a 27% upside to the stock's current price of $179. Even the lowest 1-year price target of $205 represents a 15% upside. And those are highly conservative numbers. CNN Business data shows that 51 analysts have offered a 1-year median price target of $1,567 for a 775% upside!

The stock has also outperformed its own segment, per Zacks:

Our latest available data shows that BABA has returned about 30.55% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 22.09% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alibaba Group Holding is outperforming the sector as a whole this year. Looking more specifically, BABA belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.90% so far this year, so BABA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns."

The Ma Angle

The fact that Jack Ma stepped down as Chairman last week and handed over the reins to CEO Daniel Zhang is, I believe, a testament to the company's strength. Succession plans are critical to continuity; besides, Ma's exit doesn't mean he won't be working behind the scenes to oversee Alibaba's continued growth. However, it does mean that Alibaba is ready to weather the current challenges posed not only by the trade situation but also strong growth in a highly competitive retail and technology environment. They wouldn't have announced the transition at this point if that weren't true.

The biggest upside, however, is China itself. Here's how Ma recently put it in his farewell speech a few days ago:

China has a really good chance. Not many countries have such a huge population, unified business infrastructure… The biggest opportunity lies in China's domestic demand. As long as the demand develops well, not only the Chinese economy, but also the global economy could be lifted. However to spur the growth of this demand relies not on government measures but rather a market-oriented economy."

That's a key takeaway because Alibaba is at the bleeding edge of that "market-oriented economy" Ma was referring to. Alibaba's mobile MAUs, or monthly active users, number was 721 million as of March 31, 2019. That's 22 million higher than the previous quarter, representing a sequential growth rate of 3% and a year-over-year growth rate of 17%. That puts penetration at a very high percentage (88%) because, as of December 2018, there were only 817 million mobile Internet users in the PRC.

But penetration is only part of the equation. Just because a company has achieved high penetration in a particular market, it doesn't mean that revenue growth is about to slow down. In this case, the market itself is expanding to include more mobile Internet users over time. That 817 million represents a 9% year-over-year growth, while data usage grew by 129% over the previous year. A large part of that usage surge has come from short videos, and as of April 2019, Chinese viewers spent a collective 600 million hours per day watching them. And e-commerce sites like Alibaba's Taobao are right there along with them as a natural conduit for this hungry online audience.

Speaking to Ma's point about domestic demand, China is increasingly focusing on domestic consumption as opposed to an export-oriented economy. Case in point is the fact that a lot of Alibaba's recent growth comes from rural segments of the population:

A big part of that growth focus is on consumers in more rural areas. Indeed, over the past year, more than 70% of the increase in annual active consumers was from less developed cities, Tsai said, adding that spending in tier-three, four and five cities is projected to triple to $7 trillion in the coming years."

There are tremendous growth opportunities within China that are yet untapped, and Alibaba is perfectly positioned to fend off internal competition and bring more new users to its fold. Let's not forget that the country has a population of about 1.4 billion people, which means Alibaba's monthly MAUs represent a mere 50% of the total population. A lot of potential will come from non-Metropolitan areas, and Alibaba is already seeing the effects of that.

Alibaba makes a strong investment case for itself because of lower relative valuation metrics, aggressive growth strategies, continued high growth potential, and unexplored opportunities that haven't been factored into the stock's current price. This should be a long-term holding; if you can get past the short- to medium-term noise around trade uncertainties and any fallout effects of escalated aggression by the Trump administration, you'll see that this company has a strong growth trajectory ahead of it. And the stock is bound to follow.

