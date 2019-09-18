Behind The Idea: Teladoc - Market Under-Appreciating Leadership Position And Multiple Growth Vectors

Several growth vectors are available to the company that are currently not being accounted for in the share price.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Value Alpha’s original Top Idea on Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC). Find out more about PRO+ here

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Value Alpha: TDOC is a provider of telemedicine services and the largest player in this space by a distance. The company has posted impressive growth in recent years, ramping up very rapidly to 27 million subscribers. After an impressive run in share price over the last few years, price has fallen recently due to media distractions that we consider white noise. The company has a clear leadership position and distinct competitive advantage over new entrants due to its scale and customer relationships with the largest providers of health insurance in the US. The telemedicine market is still very underpenetrated with lots of room to grow. The company has several growth vectors to tap into and our calculation of the current share price shows that the market is not taking these into account. We think shares have a 40% upside.

SA: The short interest is relatively high at ~30% - is short covering a potential source of upside? What do you think will be the catalysts to cause the shorts to re-evaluate their thesis?

VA: We believe that with growth stocks that are still to turn a profit (TDOC is very close), it's very easy for a negative perception to be created at the sign of any unfavorable news. We certainly think short covering will be a potential upside as the company continues its solid performance. The key catalysts will be the continued subscriber growth, especially if the expansion into Medicare-insured population pans out. Other catalysts could include announcements around RFP wins. The company has already noted an increase in RFPs coming its way in recent months.

SA: How do you evaluate whether allegations made by short sellers (such as in this case) are legitimate or not? What do you think the likely outcome is re the BetterHelp subsidiary?

VA: The short seller allegations related to questionable sales practices related to the company paying YouTube stars for referrals. The short seller predicted that the company's sales will soon fall due to some negative customer reactions posted on YouTube in response to sponsored videos. Firstly, paying YouTube stars for referrals is not uncommon so that addresses any concerns around illegalities/immoral practices. Secondly, without even going into whether these allegations are true or not, BetterHelp is a small part of TDOC's business and only 5% of BetterHelp subscriber growth comes from YouTube, meaning that it is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the company's overall prospects.

SA: What are the key growth drivers of telemedicine in general? What are your responses to critics of telemedicine?

VA: The main growth driver for telemedicine is very simple. The North America population is aging and healthcare costs are increasing rapidly. Therefore, any innovation that allows for better health outcomes while addressing costs will be adopted rapidly and will have the support of all the players in the healthcare ecosystem (i.e., providers and payors). As noted in the article, our estimates show that only 12% of the US market is currently using telemedicine and this doesn't even include the massive international scope for these services. The main critique of telemedicine is that it is not as effective in treating issues as a physical visit to the doctor. Although this may be true in some cases (i.e., more complex situations), there are a significant portion of visits to doctor's offices that can be treated via telemedicine. For example, in a remote community, if someone wants to re-fill their diabetes prescription in the evening, they may have to go to a hospital emergency room. This can take a lot of time for the patient and a cost burden on the entire system. This is a clear example of a medical visit that can be handled via telemedicine in very little time.

SA: You note that currently half of its business is from call centers – do you see web/mobile gaining share and if so, what is the time frame for this? How would this impact margins?

VA: I think the mix of interaction with end users is shifting towards web/mobile in all areas and telemedicine is no exception. Our theory is that this mix will shift fairly rapidly; however, it's challenging to define an exact time frame. Our view is that this will have a favorable impact on margins as it's generally cheaper to interact via internet compared to over the phone; however, the magnitude will likely not be significant.

***

Thanks to Value Alpha for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.